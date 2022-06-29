Life Science NewsInvesting News

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a second closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 50,735,771 units at a price of $0.011 per unit, for gross proceeds of $558,093.50. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $32,655.48 in cash and issued 2,968,680 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until October 30, 2022.

Proceeds will be used for working capital and to review possible acquisitions.

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV) (FSE:G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Love Pharma

Love Pharma

Overview

Attitudes about sexual wellness are changing, and the market is directly reflecting these changes. Sexual wellness is a general term that refers to the physical, mental and social well-being of an individual. This broad market is made up of any product related to sexual wellness, such as supplements, contraceptives, lingerie, and other holistic products.

A report conducted by KBV Research estimates that the global sexual wellness market size will reach US$125.1 billion by 2026, with the potential for a 12.4 percent CAGR during this period. This steady growth has been driven by a renewed interest in sexual discovery, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the broader shift to ecommerce.

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. It aims to deliver breakthrough products that enhance the everyday life of the end-user by increasing intimacy and pleasure.

The company is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age" pharmaceuticals that are backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Bloom is a CBD and/or THC-infused arousal gel that is intended for female pleasure. According to the KBV report, women are the fastest-growing segment of the sexual wellness market. They attribute this trend to the increase in working women along with more availability of sex education. While female contraceptives will make up a large part of this growing segment, other products for women may perform well. The Bloom arousal gel does not have any psychoactive effects and is designed to enhance blood flow, creating physical stimulation with the ultimate goal of increasing pleasure.

In May 2021, Love Pharma partnered with Potent Ventures (OTCMKTS: POTVF) to help launch Love Pharma's flagship projects in the United States. The United States sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, making this a key partnership for the success of Love Pharma's initial product launch.

Company Highlights

  • Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.
  • The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships
  • The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue
  • Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion
  • The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products
  • The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals
  • Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue
  • Love Pharma completed the acquisition of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc.

Key Projects

Bloom

This topical gel is infused with CBD and/or THC with the purpose of increasing blood flow and sensitivity. The product is applied to the vaginal area and quickly generates blood flow, which is followed by physical stimulation. The company reports having clinical success with increasing the speed to orgasm and the number of orgasms, both of which are important when discussing physical intimacy.

The initial version of this product that launches will only contain CBD. Love Pharma has a medical advisor on the product creation side of the company who indicates that CBD enhances the nerve receptor interaction and blood flow, both of which create more pleasure. Future versions of this product will contain THC.

Auralief

Auralief is designed to provide relaxation and pain relief. This product is a mucoadhesive strip that is applied under the tongue, similar to popular breath-freshening strips. This creates constant contact with this soft membrane that will allow for maximum absorption of the CBD within the product. Auralief is backed by a recent human trial that showed a 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of CBD and THC.

Management Team

Zachary Stadnyk – Director and Chief Executive Office

Zachary Stadnyk is a corporate finance and advisory professional specializing in taking companies public in emerging markets. Stadnyk served as the head of corporate finance for The Supreme Cannabis Company from 2014-1018 which raised over $300,000,000 and was later acquired by Canopy growth in 2021 for $435M. Stadnyk was the founder, director and chief executive officer of DC Acquisition Corp, a Capital Pool Company (“CPC") that raised an initial $3,000,000 on its IPO and listed on the TSX.V. The issuer completed its qualifying transaction with Kiaro Brands, a leading cannabis retailer, in October 2020, which is targeting doing $50,000,000 in revenue in fiscal 2022. Stadnyk also serves on the board of Health Logic Interactive (CHIP – TSXV) an early-stage medical device company.

Tatiana Kovaleva – Chief Financial Officer

Tatiana Kovaleva is a Vancouver-based finance executive with international and trans-border expertise and credentials as a CPA. Kovaleva has extensive experience in capital markets, where for over twenty years she served in multiple capacities, including chief financial officer for publicly traded companies such as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and 360 Blockchain Inc

Kovaleva utilized her specialized executive management experience in public company financial planning and demonstrated a successful track record with timely and accurate financial forecasting, budgeting, reporting and consolidations, IFRS and GAAP accounting.

Joshua Maurice – Chief Operating Officer

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

Douglas Taylor – Director

Douglas Taylor has over 30 years of extensive experience in managing projects, services and facilities in the public sector. His previous work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreational facilities and services. Implementation encompassed budgeting, financial planning, auditing and managing human resources. Taylor's degree includes two levels of managerial accounting. He has served on the Glenbriar Board as CEO for three years and as president for the past two and a half years.

Mark Tommasi – Director

Mark Tommasi has worked as a senior officer, director, financier and consultant with over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations and board and committee activities for numerous public and private companies (agriculture, technology, junior exploration, and oil and gas) in both the United States and Canada. Tommasi has been noted for his ability to help young companies get to the next level.

