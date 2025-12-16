Los Angeles-Based UBS Advisor Team Wise River Advisors Ranked #10 on Forbes America's Top Private Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Global Wealth Management US announced today that Wise River Advisors , a Private Wealth Team in the firm's Los Angeles, California office, has been named to Forbes America's Top Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2025. Wise River Advisors ranked #10 nationally, marking the fourth consecutive year that the team has been named to the list.
With advisors in Los Angeles, Orange County and beyond, Wise River Advisors provides comprehensive wealth management and investing solutions to ultra-affluent individuals and families, partnerships, endowments, and foundations. Throughout its 20+ years as a team, it has offered comprehensive investment advice to help high net worth clients address unique, complex financial needs and goals.
The Wise River Advisors team includes: Financial Advisors Mark Binder, Craig Chiate, Barry Porter, James Axelson, Jeffery Hamilton, Timothy Bremner, David Mandel, Glenn Oratz, Scott Brown, Russell Price, Salvatore Mineo, Austin Del'Ve, Benjamin Schroder, Meghan Shaver, Erika Balla and Samantha Bloom; Senior Wealth Strategy Associates Michael Eav, Jo-Anne Guinane-Jones, Jack Chiate, Carina Bagboudarian; Wealth Strategy Associates Raymond Fluet, Weston Heo, Zac Singer, Victor Morales; Client Associates Cameron Christl, Sophia Levy, Valeria Wright, Paris Paz, Carrie Helmick; Registered Client Associates Melyssa Moore, Khristopher Hoopes, Gretchen Buehner and Team Administrators Loretta J. Rojo and Sidney Thompson.
"We are extremely proud that Craig Chiate, Mark Binder and the entire Wise River team at UBS have been recognized on this prestigious list," said Michael McVicker, Market Executive for the Los Angeles Wealth Management Market at UBS. "Craig, Mark, and their partners have built a talented team that has achieved an incredible success through their collective dedication, focus, and commitment to serving ultra-high net worth families and family offices."
The fourth annual Forbes SHOOK Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list highlights 100 teams managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets. Forbes' list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.
For the full list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth .
Notes to Editors
About UBS
