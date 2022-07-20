Resource News Investing News

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the passing of former Executive Chairman, Fernando Porcile. The Directors and employees of Los Andes Copper would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Fernando's family and friends.

Fernando's integrity and character were an example to many. His uncompromised commitment to doing the right thing, compassion and dedication represent an example to follow.

Fernando has been an influential and larger-than-life presence in the mining industry for over 50 years. He was responsible for the development and operation of several mining projects as well as managing various world-class operations. His experience working with major mining companies was vast and varied and included being the Director of the Coldeco Board; President of Compañía Doña Inés de Collahuasil; President of the Falconbridge Copper Business Unit and Vice President of Project Development for BHP Billiton's Base Metals Division.

More recently, Fernando was a prominent driving force in the development of Los Andes and its Vizcachitas Project. He will forever be remembered for the impact he had, in terms of his wisdom, expertise and consultancy, but mostly, for his passion in progressing the Company.

R. Michael Jones, CEO, said: "All of us at Los Andes Copper pass our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Fernando. Our Company continues to benefit from the engineering experience and design insight he brought to the Vizcachitas copper project."

For more information please contact:

R. Michael Jones , P.Eng CEO
rmj@losandescopper.com
+44 203 4407982

BlytheRay, Financial PR
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com
Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper
Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131336

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperTSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
magin torres

Los Andes Copper

Overview

The copper market has seen an exciting uptick and revitalization in recent years. Besides being a staple metal for building and construction, analysts' forecast copper valuation may exceed historic highs of US$10,000 per tonne with the increased demand for the metal in electric vehicle wiring and solar panel manufacturing.

One of the most prominent players in this arena is Chile. As a country with many of the largest copper mines in the world and some of the most investor-friendly mining jurisdictions to date, Chile is already playing a significant part in producing the copper needed to power the new green world.

Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA, OTCQX: LSANF) is a Canadian company focused on developing its flagship Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project, which is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in Chile.

For years, Chile has hosted many international mining projects, with its stable taxation regime for foreign companies to work and a democratic government supportive of mining operations. Los Andes Copper is strategically positioned to leverage Chile's prominent past-producing geological positioning and take advantage of rising copper prices despite production disruptions from COVID-19 in 2020.

Los Andes' diverse investor portfolio demonstrates the vast and enthusiastic interest surrounding the company. Along with a large group of loyal and very active retail investors, the company is also seeing interest generated from the development of drilling programs conducted from 2015 to 2017. The campaign results showed significant grades hovering above 0.5 percent copper in near-surface supergene mineralization.

Additionally, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) published in June 2019 measured copper on the Vizcachitas property at US$3.50 per pound with an IRR of 26.7 percent and at US$3.00 per pound with an IRR of 20.7 percent. Resource estimates measured 254.4 million tonnes grading 0.439 percent copper, 119 ppm molybdenum and 1.26 g/t silver, giving a 0.489 percent copper equivalent.

With the net present value of the Vizcachitas asset set at US$1.8 billion as of the PEA, Los Andes Copper is favorably positioned to leverage the robust economic and geological conditions of this large copper project for years to come.

The company expects to publish a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship project in late 2021. This study would include robust economics, updated resource estimates of prospective mining reserves and metallurgical testing results of copper and molybdenum mineralization. As part of the PFS, Los Andes is undertaking work programs that will contribute to the design of an environmentally friendly operation that will position Vizcachitas on the forefront of global environmental trends for mining.

With commitments to environmentally friendly best practices and community participation, Los Andes Copper's management team has primed the company for development and mining success. Its track record of accomplishments in mining, community affairs and project development means that company leadership has the expertise to push its Vizcachitas project to levels seen in neighboring porphyry deposits.

Los Andes Copper's Company Highlights

  • Los Andes Copper is a Canadian company focused on the development of its flagship Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project. This deposit is forecasted to become Chile's next major copper mine.
  • The company owns 100 percent of the Vizcachitas copper deposit. This asset is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in South America.
  • Preliminary economic assessment conducted in June 2019 revealed robust project economics and competitive mineralization with measured copper on the Vizcachitas property at US$3.50 per pound with IRR of 26.7 percent and US$3.00 per pound copper with IRR of 20.7 percent.
  • In 2019, Fernando Porcile joined the Los Andes board of directors as executive chairman. Along with a diverse and world-class management team, this leadership primes the company for significant development advancement.
  • Los Andes Copper is currently working on a 2021 PFS in preparation for robust economics, drilling and expected production in 2025.
  • Significant exploration upside at Vizcachitas with the potential to increase the resource base beyond the initial 45 year mine life modelled in the PEA

Los Andes Copper's Key Projects

Vizcachitas Copper-Molybdenum Project

Los Andes Copper's flagship project is 100 percent owned and focuses on developing an advanced copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Central Chile. The company expects to publish its PFS in late 2021.

alphinat_profile_fig3

The project is located approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago with accessible water resource networks and good infrastructure. It operates on the same geological belt that has historically hosted competitive and clean grade copper production. This includes the Rio Blanco-Los Bronces deposit, which has seen over 101 million tonnes of contained copper.

Additionally, the deposit has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1.28 million tonnes at a copper grade of 0.40 percent and a copper equivalent grade of 0.45 percent. Total mineralization estimates also include 11.2 billion pounds of copper, 400 million pounds of molybdenum and 43.4 million ounces of silver.

Los Andes Copper is currently working on completing its 2021 PFS and Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) to acquire the permits that will allow for drilling and mining development. With a strong showing from the company's 2019 PEA, the Vizcachitas copper project demonstrates significant exploration potential and is expected to begin production in 2025.

alphinat_profile_fig3

Los Andes Copper's Management Team

Fernando Porcile - Executive Chairman

Fernando Porcile is a mining engineer with over 50 years of experience in the mining industry. He has been responsible for the development, implementation, commissioning and operation of new mining projects and the management of various world-class operations. His experience with engineering companies is vast and varied, as senior process engineer, and as client and consultant. Most of his experience has been in copper, but has also included nitrates, iodine and iron ore. During the period 2010-2014, he was Director of the Codelco Board and lately he has been consultant for other mining companies developing copper, iron and gold projects.

Mr. Porcile was President of Compañía Doña Inés de Collahuasi in the period 2007-2009; he was also President of the Falconbridge Copper Business Unit for five years. During his presidency Falconbridge was developing projects that included El Morro, Pachón and the expansion of Collahuasi. Prior to these responsibilities he was Vice President Project Development for BHP Billiton's Base Metals Division and before that President of Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado of Rio Algom, participating in the development of the Antamina and Spence projects.

From 1989 to 1991, he was Operations Manager of Soquimich, responsible for the operations to produce nitrate and iodine in Chile's Region of Antofagasta. Mr. Porcile worked for Codelco for nine years, from 1980-1989. At Codelco he worked in the El Teniente and Chuquicamata Divisions. At Chuquicamata he was General Manager at a time when a large expansion program was developed at the mine, concentrator, smelter, electrolytic refineries, leaching and supporting facilities.

Mr. Porcile holds a Masters of Science in Mineral Engineering from Columbia University in the city of New York. Prior to that, he studied Mining Engineering at the University of Chile.

R. Michael Jones - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jones is an experienced CEO and Director, with a history of developing, permitting, and adding significant value to mining companies. He has taken multiple large mines, with values of up to $1 billion, from the discovery stages, through to feasibility studies and construction decisions. He is a well known promoter of exciting mining projects, and a finance specialist with a successful background in undertaking fundraises, take overs and mergers and acquisitions.

A qualified mining engineer, by trade, with a whole host of experience, Mr. Jones received his Bachelor's Degree in Applied Science, Geological Engineering from the University of Toronto. A few years later he went on to be granted an engineering licence as a Professional Engineer in Ontario Canada. Mr. Jones is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, as well as the winner of multiple discovery awards.

Santiago Montt - Chief Operating Officer and President of Compañía Minera Vizcachitas Holding

Mr Montt recently spent over a decade overseeing BHP's corporate and legal affairs in the Americas, serving in different roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. He is a lawyer with vast experience leading teams in multinational mining companies and will be based in Chile.

Warren Gilman - Non-Executive Director

Warren Gilman has over 30 years of experience as a deal maker and investor in the metals and mining sector. Mr. Gilman was a founder of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") Global Mining Team in Toronto in 1988. He subsequently led the team's efforts out of Australia and China. During his time with CIBC, he was responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history. He served as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Jinchuan and Zijin.

Corinne Boone - Non-Executive Director

Corinne Boone has more than 25 years of experience focused on sustainable business, climate risk, carbon markets and executive leadership. Currently, Ms. Boone is Board Chair of the Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI), an organisation focused on energy sector research and analysis. In addition, she is CEO of Climate and Sustainable Innovation, a boutique consultancy focusing on sustainable finance; carbon markets and pricing; and overall ESG considerations. She is on the Board of Efficiency One, a leading energy efficiency enterprise. She also sits on the Alternative ESG Fund Independent Review Committee for Waratah Capital Advisors. She formerly held the role of Managing Director of Hatch's Environmental Services Group and was globally responsible for environment, community engagement and investment, climate change, overall sustainability, and annual corporate sustainability reporting. Ms. Boone also formerly held the role of Managing Director, CantorCO2e, a Cantor Fitzgerald subsidiary, focused on global carbon markets.

Antony Amberg - Chief Geologist

Antony Amberg is a chartered geologist with 32 years of diverse experience working in Asia, Africa and South America. Amberg is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has managed various exploration projects ranging from grassroots through to JORC compliant feasibility studies. In 2001, he returned to Chile, where he started a geological consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and NI 43-101 technical reports. Amberg began his career in 1986 working with Anglo American in South Africa before moving on to work for Severin-Southern Sphere, Bema Gold, Rio Tinto and Kazakhstan Minerals Corporation.

Manuel Matta - Director of Vizcachitas Project

Manuel Matta is a mining engineer with 30 years of mining experience in operations, planning and projects. He has experience in M&A, asset optimization, due diligence for major projects worldwide and the development of concentrate treatment technology. Matta has also worked for Barrick Gold as vice president of project construction, responsible for constructing large capital projects worldwide. Before that, he worked at Rio Algom in the mid 1990s, where he worked with Fernando Porcile through all the development phases of the Spence copper project, from exploration to conceptual engineering, pre-feasibility and feasibility. During this period, he also assisted Mr. Porcile's team in optimizing the throughput of the recently commissioned Cerro Colorado copper mine. Matta worked for Falconbridge and Xstrata as vice president of projects and development, where he led the expansion of the Collahuasi project. He was also general manager of the Altonorte Smelter in Antofagasta, Chile, where he led the operation upgrade for this custom copper smelter, one of the world's largest.

Ignacio Melero - Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability

Ignacio Melero is a lawyer from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. He has vast experience in corporate and community affairs. Before Los Andes, Melero was responsible for community affairs at CMPC, having managed community and stakeholder affairs for many pulp and forestry divisions throughout the country. Ignacio has also worked for the Government of Chile in the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was responsible for the inter-ministerial coordination of the ChileAtiende project, a multi-service network linking communities, regional governments and public services.

Harry Nijjar - CFO

Harry Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a BComm from the British Columbia University. He is currently a managing director of Malaspina Consultants and has been working with public and private companies for the past 10 years in various roles. He is also presently the CFO of Darien Business Development Corp. and Clarmin Explorations Inc.

Pedro Loch - Controller

Pedro Loch is a certified accountant with over 30 years of experience with multinational companies. Loch has worked as Regional Financial Officer for the Chilean subsidiary of Mincom International from 1997 to 2010. He has also worked at Raychem as a controller for Chile and Peru and he was a controller for seven years at the Chilean subsidiary of Transammonia Inc. in New York.

Magin Torres - Senior Metallurgist

Magin Torres is a metallurgist and mining engineer with a Master of Science in Extractive Metallurgy and Mining Engineering from the University of Chile. He has 12 years of experience as a process consultant in copper-moly, gold and iron operations. Before joining Los Andes Copper, Torres was in charge of milling operations at the Codelco Chuquicamata mine. He was the senior metallurgist at Minera Las Cenizas mine and the QA operations manager at SGS Minerals, Chile.

Magin is also a Competent Person in Extractive Metallurgy under the Chilean Mining Commission (Reg. No. 0409).

Alejandro Cassi - Manager of Community Relations

Alejandro Cassi is a sociologist and candidate for a Master's Degree in Political Communication and Public Affairs. He has 10 years of experience in community management. Cassi has worked for Esval (water utility) in charge of communities, for Codelco as deputy manager for Community Relations for the Ventanas smelter and Kinross Chile as community relations specialist.

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Initial Drill Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile Indicates Large-Scale Potential Beyond the 13 Billion Pound Copper Equivalent Deposit

Los Andes Copper Initial Drill Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile Indicates Large-Scale Potential Beyond the 13 Billion Pound Copper Equivalent Deposit

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued consistent positive results from recent drilling completed at the 100% owned Vizcachitas Copper Project, located 120 kilometers from Santiago in Chile.

Further results from the drill program include a highlight of 404 meters grading 0.41% copper equivalent (0.36% copper, 136 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum and 1.2 grammes per tonne ("g/t") silver) in hole CMV 014. The results also include 44 meters grading 0.46% copper equivalent on the southwestern edge of the deposit (0.42% copper, 96 ppm molybdenum and 1.1 g/t silver) in hole CMV 013. Hole 14 was stopped early in phase 1 and is planned to be extended when drilling resumes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Additional Copper Intercepts at Vizcachitas Copper Project Chile

Los Andes Copper Announces Additional Copper Intercepts at Vizcachitas Copper Project Chile

Results Include 331m grading 0.63% Copper Equivalent on the largely undrilled Northeastern Side of the Deposit

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued consistent positive results from recent drilling completed at the Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile. The new results include 331 meters grading 0.63% Copper Equivalent (0.55 % Copper, 212 ppm Molybdenum and 1.28 gt Silver) in hole CMV 012B on the northeastern edge of the deposit where almost no prior drilling has been completed. The results also include 122 meters grading 0.59% Copper Equivalent on the western edge of the deposit (0.55 % Copper, 223 ppm Molybdenum and 1.72 gt Silver) in hole CMV 011.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces the Largest 1% Copper Equivalent Intercept to Date at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Announces the Largest 1% Copper Equivalent Intercept to Date at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

152m Grading 1% Copper Equivalent

Included in 387 m at 0.56% Copper Equivalent

Additionally, 377 m at 0.31% Copper Equivalent

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Notice of Planned Payment of US$ 5,000,0000 to the Company Under the 2020 Royalty Agreement

Los Andes Copper Announces Notice of Planned Payment of US$ 5,000,0000 to the Company Under the 2020 Royalty Agreement

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been advised that RCF VI CAD LLC ("RCF") has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to sell (the "Proposed Sale") the 2% NSR royalty on the Company's Vizcachitas Copper Project (the "Royalty") owned by RCF pursuant to that certain Royalty Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2020 (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement"). If the Proposed Sale is consummated, then RCF will owe the Company a contingent purchase price payment of US$5,000,000 pursuant to the terms of the Royalty Purchase Agreement.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Los Andes, said: "We are very pleased to see the proposed sale by RCF to a company planning to complete a direct listing on the TSX-V in the near future. The Royalty Sale and future listing of a new base metal royalty company mark the growing recognition of our copper asset as a rare world class copper deposit at a time of growing interest in copper globally."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of US$4 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of US$4 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report the closing and funding of the US$4,000,000 Convertible Debenture issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") announced on March 30, 2022.

The Convertible Debenture has a five-year term, carries an eight per cent coupon and is convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a share price of C$19.67. The interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non- Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non- Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $210,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 3 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

If the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" "EMP", or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement with LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") for use of LIET's licensed developmental lithium extraction technology.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with LIET to develop an extraction technology specific to our requirements. This is an exciting and timely development for EMP as we are now expecting to regularly produce lithium brines from a growing number of wells at locations across our southeastern Saskatchewan land holdings. Our strategy of working with third party technology providers to identify the ideal recovery process allows the Company to avoid tremendous upfront development costs and retain flexibility."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Amends Far Lake Agreement with Thunder Gold Corp.

Benton Amends Far Lake Agreement with Thunder Gold Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its agreement with Thunder Gold Corp. (formerly White Metal Resources Corp.) ("TGOL") (the "Amending Agreement") regarding the Far Lake project (the "Property") located 80km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (see the Company's May 20, 2020 news release for details on the original agreement).

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company may exercise the Initial Option, earning a 60% interest in the Property by paying $25,000 and issuing 200,000 shares to TGOL (originally $30,000 and 400,000 shares). By July 15, 2022. The Second Option in the original agreement has been eliminated such that the Company is limited to earning a 60% in the Property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Commences Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Commences Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Van Target (" Van ") step-out drilling program has started at the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia. This year's drilling is focused on expansion of mineralization at Van, where an initial drilling program in 2021 confirmed a major new discovery and suggested the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the deposit already delineated at Decar's neighboring PEA-stage Baptiste Deposit.

Highlights
  • Widely-spaced, 8-10 hole program to step-out meaningfully south, southwest and west of 2021 discovery holes
  • 2021 Van holes defined a large zone of strong awaruite nickel mineralization approximately 400 to 750 m wide and up to 750 m long, to downhole depths of up to 350 m , with these results comparing favourably to the mineralized area defined by outcrop sampling and subsequent drilling at Baptiste
  • 2022 program to follow the trend of increasing grade and thickness to the south and west as observed in drill sections from the 2021 program, and to test strong Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel occurrences in outcrops to the southwest

The 2022 program at the Van Target will comprise approximately 3,000 metres of drilling over 8-10 holes, stepping out meaningfully to the south, southwest and west of the holes drilled in 2021, as indicated in Areas 1 and 2 of Figure 1, respectively.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

CMX Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: CXC) (CNSX:CXC.CN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of June 1, 2022. The Company issued an aggregate of 2,860,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$257,400. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").  Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.18 per Share until July 14, 2024 which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Surface Sampling on the Bronson Property Book 9, 10 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Reports on Surface Sampling on the Bronson Property Book 9, 10 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×