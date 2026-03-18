Los Andes Copper Announces Conversion of US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Announces Conversion of US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA,OTC:LSANF) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("QRC") is exercising the conversion rights attaching to the US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debenture issued to QRC on June 2, 2021 (the "Convertible Debenture") effective April 8, 2026 (the "Conversion Date"). The Convertible Debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$10.82 per common share.

The principal amount of the Convertible Debentures plus accrued interest up to but excluding the Conversion Date is US$5,043,333 (the "Conversion Amount"). Applying the current exchange rate of US$1.00:CAD1.37, the Conversion Amount in Canadian dollars is CAD$6,909,366.

Under the terms of the indenture governing the Convertible Debenture, the maximum number of common shares of the Company which may be issued on conversion of the Debentures without further TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval is 558,502 common shares, which corresponds to $6,042,991 of the Conversion Amount, leaving a difference of CAD$866,375 of the Conversion Amount outstanding. The Corporation will be applying to the TSXV for the approval of the conversion of CAD$866,375 of the Conversion Amount into common shares at $10.82 for a total of 80,071 common shares, bringing the total number of shares issuable on conversion of the Conversion Amount to 638,573 common shares.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Interim CEO, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For more information please contact:

Antony Amberg, Interim CEO
antony.amberg@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954-0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com
Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper
Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward-Looking Information includes, without limitation, the timing of and ability to obtain TSX-V and other regulatory approvals and the prospects, details related to and timing of the Vizcachitas Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289056

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

los andes copperLA:CCtsxv:labase metals investing
LA:CC
Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper

Developing a World-Class Chilean Copper Asset

Developing a World-Class Chilean Copper Asset Keep Reading...
Steadright Closes Second and Final Tranche of Unit Offering

Steadright Closes Second and Final Tranche of Unit Offering

(TheNewswire) March 18th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Consolidate Key Mineral Concessions for the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Consolidate Key Mineral Concessions for the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the successful consolidation of key mineral concessions within the La Union Project district in Sonora, Mexico, through the completion of the final payment and transfer of... Keep Reading...
Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate Update

Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate Update

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO AgreementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario March 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Strobel as CEO of Patriot Nickel. Jeff is an experienced mining executive and former military officer.... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Confirms Two Broad Zones of Epithermal Gold Mineralization with Assays to 50.5 g/t Au Overlying Porphyry Targets at the Kinkaid Project, Nevada

Oreterra Confirms Two Broad Zones of Epithermal Gold Mineralization with Assays to 50.5 g/t Au Overlying Porphyry Targets at the Kinkaid Project, Nevada

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report very encouraging assay results from late 2025 field work (Table 1, below) on the Company's 100% owned, road-accessible Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Lithium Africa Closes $8.8 Million Brokered Private Placement of Units

Sirios Resources Inc. Closes Fully-Subscribed $25 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"

Related News

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Down as War Escalates and Fed Sits on Rates

copper investing

Liberty Gold Sells Utah Critical Minerals Project to Blue Moon

energy investing

GridBeyond Lands 12 Million Euro Investment from Samsung Ventures

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Closes $8.8 Million Brokered Private Placement of Units

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Inc. Closes Fully-Subscribed $25 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"