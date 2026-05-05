Longeveron to Report 2026 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 13, 2026

Longeveron to Report 2026 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 13, 2026

X4hq-Rrc5dRjTSCGnJH5xBERdw9J9sJKCJb96nF_3hf2dvyGCZ8JupM3YxuIZqi4J-WA=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapy for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report 2026 first quarter financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Conference Call Number: 1.877.407.0789
Conference ID: 13759888
   
Call me™ Feature: Click Here
Webcast: Click Here
   

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B®), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing four pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (PDCM) and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedInX, and Instagram.

Investor and Media Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


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