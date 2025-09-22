Longeveron® to Attend Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Longeveron® to Attend Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

  • Exploring potential partnerships and strategic opportunities for the Company's stem cell therapy program in Alzheimer's disease
  • Alzheimer's disease development program with positive data in successful Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials
  • Clear regulatory pathway following positive Type B meeting with U.S. FDA
  • FDA has granted laromestrocel both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa taking place October 6-8, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the conference, members of the Longeveron management team will host meetings with global pharmaceutical company executives to explore potential partnership and strategic opportunities for the Company's stem cell therapy program in Alzheimer's disease (AD):

  • Positive data from successful Phase 1 and Phase 2a AD clinical trials.
  • Results from the Phase 2a clinical trial (CLEAR MIND), which support the therapeutic potential of laromestrocel in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease and provided evidence-based support for further clinical development, were published in the peer reviewed journal Nature Medicine in March 2025.
  • Positive Type B meeting with FDA regarding pathway to BLA submission for laromestrocel in Alzheimer's disease held in March 2025 with alignment reached on proposed trial study design, population and endpoints for a single, pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial that if positive, could be acceptable for BLA submission for Alzheimer's disease.
  • The FDA has granted laromestrocel both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

To schedule a meeting with the Longeveron team during the conference, please use the conference partnering system , or email info@longeveron.com .

Laromestrocel Alzheimer's Disease Program
Longeveron's lead investigational therapeutic candidate is laromestrocel , a proprietary, scalable, allogeneic cellular therapy. In a completed Phase 2a clinical trial ( CLEAR MIND ) in mild Alzheimer's disease, laromestrocel treated patients showed an overall slowing/prevention of disease worsening compared to placebo. The trial achieved the primary safety and secondary efficacy endpoints and showed statistically significant improvements in pre-specified clinical and biomarker endpoints in specific laromestrocel groups compared to placebo. These results support the therapeutic potential of laromestrocel in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease and provided evidence-based support for further clinical development.

Full results from the CLEAR MIND study were presented in a featured research oral presentation at the 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). Longeveron previously announced top-line results for CLEAR MIND on October 5, 2023, and reported additional clinical data and imaging biomarker results from CLEAR MIND on December 20, 2023.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B™), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing four pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed, or implied by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expects," "intend," "looks to," "may," "on condition," "plan," "potential," "predict," "preliminary," "project," "see," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects and include, but are not limited to, statements about the various below-listed factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our cash position and need to raise additional capital, the difficulties we may face in obtaining access to capital, and the dilutive impact it may have on our investors; our financial performance, and ability to continue as a going concern; the period over which we estimate our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the size of the market opportunity for certain of our product candidates, including our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting; our ability to scale production and commercialize the product candidate for certain indications; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates in the U.S. and other jurisdictions; our plans relating to the further development of our product candidates, including additional disease states or indications we may pursue; our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.

Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company operates in highly competitive and rapidly changing environment; therefore, new factors may arise, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors that may arise nor assess the impact of such factors or the extent to which any individual factor or combination thereof, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release based on information available as of the date of this press release, are inherently uncertain, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Longeveron Inc.LGVNNASDAQ:LGVNNanotech Investing
LGVN
The Conversation (0)
Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron Inc is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific ageing-related and life-threatening conditions. It is involved in sponsoring clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer's disease, Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place June 12-13, 2024.

Details for the Company's presentation:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

  • Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues
  • First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced the launch of its contract development and manufacturing business at the Company's 15,000 square feet state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility. This facility contains 3,000 square feet of cleanroom space, including eight ISO 7 cleanrooms and ancillary areas, as well as 1,150 square feet of process development, quality control and warehousing space. The Company also announced the initiation of work under its first manufacturing services contract with Secretome Therapeutics a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics from neonatal mesenchymal stem cells (nMSC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company will participate in the BIO International Convention taking place June 3-6, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

At the conference, members of the Longeveron management team will host meetings with global pharmaceutical company executives to explore potential partnership and strategic opportunities for the Company's Alzheimer's disease program , which has generated positive data in successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron Announces Board of Directors Planned Transitions

Longeveron Announces Board of Directors Planned Transitions

  • Richard Kender, retired SVP of Business Development and Corporate Licensing for Merck & Co., Inc., has been appointed to the Longeveron Board
  • Dr. Roger Hajjar, former head of R&D at Ring Therapeutics, has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Neha Motwani, former managing director and senior healthcare investment banker at William Blair, Truist, and Oppenheimer and Company, also has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Existing directors, Dr. Joshua Hare and Ursula Ungaro, have been nominated as candidates for re-election to the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Jeffrey Pfeffer and Cathy Ross have voluntarily resigned from the Board

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced planned transitions on its Board of Directors. Richard Kender, a retired Senior Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Licensing at Merck & Co., Inc., has joined the Longeveron Board of Directors. Mr. Kender spent his entire professional career at Merck in various corporate roles of increasing responsibility and was involved in more than 100 business development and licensing transactions. Mr. Kender was appointed by the Longeveron Board of Directors to fill the Board position vacated by Jeffrey Pfeffer who has voluntarily resigned and whose Board seat was not up for re-election in the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

Longeveron to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:
Conference Call Number: 1.877.407.0789
Conference ID: 13745868
Call me TM Feature: Click Here
Webcast: Click Here


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has granted 25,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to a consultant. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% every six months. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option Plan.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that the Company will present two presentations at the American Diabetes Association's 84 th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The presentations are:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

  • Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb
  • CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk of death by 50%
  • FDA has given CEL-SCI the go-ahead to commence a confirmatory Registration Study for Multikine for the target population in head and neck cancer
  • Dr. Selvaggi will be supporting CEL-SCI to bring Multikine to patients through a confirmatory registrational path that has been agreed with regulatory authorities and that has a potential for cure

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, an oncology key opinion leader instrumental in successfully bringing several drugs to market has joined CEL-SCI as a Clinical Advisor. Dr. Selvaggi joins CEL-SCI as the Company recently received its go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its confirmatory Registration Study of Multikine* in the treatment of head and neck cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606671425/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice

Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide or VTX3232 alone

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

-- CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy w ith partial HLA matching has potential to rival efficacy and safety profile of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies --

-

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project