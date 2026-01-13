Lomiko Metals Identifies New Rare Earth Element Anomalies at the Yellow Fox Critical and Precious Metals Property in Central Newfoundland

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from additional REE analysis from the recently completed Phase II soil sampling and prospecting program (See News Release September 23, 2025) on the Yellow Fox Antimony property. Lomiko optioned Yellow Fox from Metals Creek as per the news release issued on January 21 st , 2025.
Table 1 -Re-Run Soil Samples with Rare Earth Assay Package
Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President, and Director, stated: "We were very pleased to see very high values in REEs Cerium and Lanthanum coming out from the soil sampling program that we completed in June and September, but even more encouraged with the results from the seven samples we decided to test for the full suite of testing in REEs. The results from Yellow Fox's expanded REEs test suite came extremely high for Dysprosium (Dy), Neodymium (Nd) and Praseodymium (Pr), with samples approaching the assay results found in the rock samples and assaying from 1,697 ppm to 5,176 ppm or (0.52%) REEs. Encouraged by the presence of the suite of other REEs in those initial re-assay samples, we plan to re-run more samples with the REEs test suite to determine if the entire zone exhibits the high values in all REEs, in addition to Cerium and Lanthanum we obtained from the original samples. So far, we determined that the eastern zone is approximately 175 meters wide and 1,000 meters long, and the western zone is about 400-500 meters wide and about 1,300 meters long, totaling around 2,300 meters."
Highlights:
- 7 soil samples were re-run for the Rare Earth Elements ("REE") specific test package for assays outlining the cerium anomaly and to check for other REE elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, gallium, etc.
- Soil samples assaying from 1697ppm to 5176 ppm or (0.52%) REEs.
- NEW potential rare earth discovery.
- Highly anomalous LREEs Neodymium (Nd) from 186 to 890ppm and Praseodymium (Pr) at 46-192ppm, which are instrumental in the manufacturing of magnets.
- Elevated dysprosium (Dy) at 36 – 191ppm.
- Identification of multiple highly anomalous REE soil anomalies (See Figure 1).
- REEs hosted within Mount Peyton monzogranite.
- REE anomalies roughly parallel to previously outlined Sb-Zn-Pb-Ag critical metal anomalies.
A two-phase soil sampling program in 2025, initially targeting the Mount Peyton monzogranite, prospective for critical metals (Sb, Pb, Zn, Au, Ag), resulted in the identification of several highly prospective critical metal soil anomalies with associated pathfinder elements, which exhibited a strong correlation to the Yellow-Fox showing. In addition, two REEs (Rare Earth Elements), Lanthanum (La) and Cerium (Ce) were also a part of the ICP package with assays indicating several highly prospective anomalies with Ce values up to 2,510 (See Table 1) parts per million (ppm) and La values up to 414 ppm. The largest anomaly (Anomaly#1) is approximately 500m in width and a minimum of 1300m in length (See Figure 1). The second anomaly (Anomaly#2), which is located immediately east of Anomaly #1, is approximately 175m in width and a minimum of 1000m in length. These new anomalies are trending roughly north (N)-northeast (NE), similar to that of the highly prospective regional structures, which also trend N-NE. Outcrops are sparse, especially on the eastern portion of the project. Many boulder trains are present, illustrating variable grain sizes and degrees of alteration, a further indication of a potential prospective host rock for both REE and critical metals mineralized systems.
Based on the promising REE results from the original ICP assays, seven samples were selected for additional analysis to determine if any additional REEs are present. A specific REE assay package was utilized.
Assay results for these seven soil samples indicated highly anomalous assays for both light rare earth elements (LREE) and heavy rare earth elements (HREE) (See Table 1). These new soil results indicate a strongly potentially geologically significant REE soil anomaly, highlighting a fertile monzogranite. This anomaly exhibits strong LREE enrichment (La-Ce-Pr-Nd-Eu) accompanied by highly elevated HREE (Dy-Tb-Y), potentially indicating a mixed LREE and HREE mineralized system. TREE (Total Rare Earth Element) values range from 1,683 ppm to 5,176 ppm. Initial soil samples in this range for TREE are highly promising and warrant follow-up exploration work. Of particular interest in these results is the highly anomalous LREEs Neodymium (Nd) and Praseodymium (Pr), which are instrumental in the manufacturing of magnets. Elevated dysprosium (Dy) is also present, which is a HREE and enables magnets to perform at high temperatures. Thorium, which is often seen as a pathfinder for REE, is also present in elevated numbers.
Strategic growth in the green technology and defense sectors will contribute to increased demand for REEs. The primary drivers for the increased use of REEs include wind turbines, electric vehicles, defense and aerospace, as well as advanced electronics.
Last summer saw the identification of several expansive, untested critical metal soil anomalies (Sb-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) up to 1,200m in length, which also included the discovery of highly anomalous REE values (La, Ce). These REE results, in conjunction with the seven samples discussed in this release, further indicate a second type of highly prospective, untested targets with highly anomalous LREE and HREE assays on top of the more common Ce and La.
Phase I & II soil sampling has proven to be highly successful in locating and delineating potential mineralized structures on the Yellow Fox project, especially given the lack of outcrop. The next stages or work will include line cutting and ground geophysics to better define the orientation and location of high-priority targets, followed by surface trenching and geological mapping.
Yellow Fox antimony and REE prospect exploration – future steps
- Next work phase will include additional re-assaying of previously collected soil samples for REEs, as well as infill soil sampling between lines to better define the true extent and orientation of these REEs anomalies
- Ground geophysics followed by surface trenching
- Line cutting, drilling, ground geophysics, and surface trenching permits have been received.
- Surface stripping will be followed by channel sampling and geological mapping
Location Details
The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The property is located within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15, offering excellent access along several logging and skidder roads that originate from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake. The property is centered at approximately UTM (NAD 27) grid coordinates 5,419,400m North and 645,300m East.
Geologically, Yellow Fox exhibits similar traits to those of Beaver Brook, with cross-cutting structural zones that show intense carbonate alteration with sulphide-bearing stringers to veins of stibnite and arsenopyrite with similar high-grade tenors of antimony, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. Arsenopyrite is also present in both locations. Two prominent fracture vein sets are present, one being the muscovite-pyrite-rutile veins trending 356 degrees and the second stibnite-quartz-arsenopyrite being the most abundant and trending 025 degrees. Both of these vein sets are similar to those of the past-producing Beaver Brook antimony Mine, and both vein sets trend in a N to NE direction, which is consistent with the prospective regional structures. Yellow Fox has never been explored for REEs. Importantly, the project is underlain by the Mount Peyton intrusion, which potentially appears to be a fertile environment for the emplacement of REEs. Initial interpretation indicates REEs are located near the intrusive contact with neighboring volcanics and sediments.
The surface soil and grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.
Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project, and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, are selective, and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.
Qualified Person
The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Also, Wayne Reid, P.Geo, and director for the Corporation (MEK) and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.
All 851 initial soil samples from this past summer's programs were dried and then sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., located in Springdale, Newfoundland, Canada. Samples are analyzed by the ICP34 method that delivers a 34-element package and analyzed by the ICP-OES analytical technique with blanks and standards inserted every 20-25 samples. The 7 samples in this press release were sent to Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP-OES utilizing a multi-acid digestion analytical technique. No standards or blanks were added to this batch of 7 samples.
About Lomiko Metals Inc.
The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).
The Property is underlain by rocks from the Grenville Province of the Precambrian Canadian Shield. The Grenville was formed under conditions that were very favorable for the development of coarse-grained, flake-type graphite mineralization from organic-rich material during high-temperature metamorphism.
Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.
The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.
The stage graphite portfolio consists of 328 claims in total on seven early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in southern Quebec. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7 th , 2025. ( https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals-encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four-new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/ )
• Ruisseau–grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite ("% Cg") from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;
• Meloche –grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;
• Tremblant –grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and
• Dieppe –grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.
• Boyd–8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg with all samples above 5.00% Cg.
The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.
The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake.
This property is on the same trend as the past-producing antimony mine Beaver Brook, which is located 25km southwest of the property. Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver where historic works returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). The trenching exposed the rocks, resulting in grab samples to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf )
Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.
On behalf of the Board,
Gordana Slepcev
CEO & President and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.
For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com .
Contact us at 1-833-4-LOMIKO or e-mail: info@lomiko.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the total gross proceeds of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and successful completion of the Offering; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets);, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.
The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's, ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.
The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
