Lomiko Metals Announces Start of La Loutre Graphite Bulk Sample Processing and Upgrading to Anode Material with Corem Research Center, based in Quebec, and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (" Lomiko " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the successful completion of fieldwork for the extraction of a 200-metric-tonne bulk sample from its La Loutre graphite deposit. The material is currently being crushed by a local contractor and will soon be transported to Quebec City for processing and upgrading at Corem Research Center.
This collaboration and materials processing with Corem—a leading hub for innovation and expertise in mineral processing—will commence in January 2026. The pilot program aims to validate the proposed graphite upgrading process and convert La Loutre's natural flake graphite into battery-grade anode material. The process will include flotation, micronization, spheroidization, purification, and coating, leveraging Corem's leadership in environmentally responsible and high-performance mineral processing solutions.
This milestone marks a significant step toward advancing La Loutre as a key source of battery-grade graphite for the clean energy transition.
This work and metallurgical testing are an essential aspect of the ongoing research and development to scale up and confirm the process of producing anode material. The Company will continue to provide transparent and complete information on our website and comply with ECOLOGO for all field work.
Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President, and Director, stated: "This initiative is critical for Lomiko as it transitions prior laboratory-scale findings to pilot-scale validation. The objective is to demonstrate performance at a larger scale, ensuring our graphite materials meet the specifications for lithium-ion battery anode applications. The project is supported through a contribution agreement aimed at strengthening Canadian expertise and advancing processing technologies for natural graphite, including purification and spheronization for high-performance anode material. We are pleased to collaborate with Corem on this research effort. Graphite, designated as one of Canada's six priority critical minerals, is essential for energy storage systems and long-term energy security."
Francis Fournier, President and CEO of Corem, stated: "Corem is pleased to collaborate with Lomiko on this significant project for the region and for Quebec. By contributing its expertise in applied research, Corem supports the development of Quebec's deposits and the advancement of critical and strategic minerals. Our teams are conducting pilot tests to optimize graphite processing methods, using responsible and sustainable approaches. This work for Lomiko aligns directly with our mission: supporting the mineral industry through technological innovation."
Lomiko is reinforcing our commitment to local expertise and cost efficiency. For the Bulk Sample and Pre-Feasibility Studies, Lomiko has retained the majority of its established Southern Quebec-based consulting and contractor team, ensuring continuity and leveraging proven regional experience. This strategic approach supports project timelines, mitigates risk, and aligns with Lomiko's goal of delivering shareholder value through strong partnerships and operational excellence. See press releases dated April 24, 2025, May 21, 2025, and June 30, 2025 for details.
Lomiko will continue to engage with community members and remains open to answering questions via regular virtual meetings, the company's Facebook page, and direct emails. The information sessions are published on the company's Facebook page and website.
Qualified Person
The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Settlement of debts for shares
The Company announces that it will be making an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to settle a portion of outstanding debts in the amount of $90,000 CDN through the issuance of 818,181 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10. The creditors are insiders of the Company. The closing of the shares for debt application and the issuance of the shares is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval. All common shares to be issued will be issued with the required four-month plus one-day hold period from issuance.
About Lomiko Metals Inc.
The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).
The Property is underlain by rocks from the Grenville Province of the Precambrian Canadian Shield. The Grenville was formed under conditions that were very favorable for the development of coarse-grained, flake-type graphite mineralization from organic-rich material during high-temperature metamorphism.
Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.
The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.
The stage graphite portfolio consists of 328 claims in total on seven early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in southern Quebec. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7 th , 2025. ( https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals-encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four-new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/ )
- Ruisseau–grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite ("% Cg") from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;
- Meloche –grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;
- Tremblant –grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and
- Dieppe –grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.
- Boyd–8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg with all samples above 5.00% Cg. The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.
The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake.
This property is on the same trend as the past-producing antimony mine Beaver Brook, which is located 25km southwest of the property. Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver where historic works returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). The trenching exposed the rocks, resulting in grab samples to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf )
Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.
On behalf of the Board,
Gordana Slepcev
CEO & President and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.
For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com .
