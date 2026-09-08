Lomiko Metals Announces ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote FOR Proposed Arrangement and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (" Lomiko " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis, leading independent proxy advisory firms, recommended that Lomiko shareholders vote FOR the previously announced proposed arrangement agreement involving the acquisition of the Company by Global Battery Materials (the "Arrangement").
In making its recommendation, ISS noted, among other considerations, the certainty of value and immediate liquidity provided by the premium cash consideration, as well as the connected bridge loan financing, which provides sufficient funding to support the Company's operations in the near term. Glass Lewis, in making its recommendation noted, among other considerations, that, on balance, the consideration provides shareholders with immediate cash value at a substantial premium to the Company's unaffected trading levels, while eliminating the significant financing, dilution, and project execution risks associated with continuing to advance the La Loutre Project independently.
The recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis are consistent with the unanimous recommendation of Lomiko's Board of Directors that shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement at the upcoming special meeting of shareholders.
Government and Legal Pre-Clearances Complete
Further to the Company's press release dated August 27, 2026, the Company now confirms that all government and legal pre-clearance requirements related to its grants and contribution agreement have been completed, with no objections received.
The completion of these requirements represents another important step toward satisfying the conditions required to complete the Arrangement.
Shareholder Meeting
Lomiko shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the management information circular and related meeting materials and to vote FOR the Arrangement in advance of the applicable proxy voting deadline.
Meeting Details
In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held in person on September 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2900, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0A3, and the record date for determining the Securityholders entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, such Meeting is the close of business on August 19, 2026. The deadline for completed proxies to be received by the Company's transfer agent, Olympia Trust Company, is September 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time).
About Lomiko Metals Inc.
The Company holds mineral interests in its advanced La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Québec. The La Loutre Graphite Project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory, which is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral exclusive exploration rights totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km 2 ). The Company also holds an interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Québec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low, and Carmin, covering 328 exclusive exploration rights over 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Québec and within KZA territory. The Company has optioned an early-stage property prospect in the precious metals, antimony, and REEs. The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood, NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway.
For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com , contact Gordana Slepcev at 647-391-7344 or email: info@lomiko.com .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional.
Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Arrangement, the timing of various steps to be completed in connection with the Arrangement, the anticipated timing and completion of the Arrangement, the timing of the Meeting and mailing of the management information circular, the level of shareholder support for the Arrangement and the number of Shares expected to be voted in favour of the Arrangement, the receipt of required Securityholder, court, regulatory, stock exchange and third-party approvals, the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to completion of the Arrangement, and other statements that are not material facts.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to, that the parties will receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary court, Securityholder, stock exchange, third-party and regulatory approvals, that the shareholders who have entered into voting and support agreements will comply with their obligations thereunder and vote their Shares in favour of the Arrangement, and that the parties will otherwise be able to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement.
The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause actual results to differ materially from any future or potential results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others: (i) the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required Securityholder, court, third-party and regulatory approvals or for other reasons; (ii) the risk that shareholders who have entered into voting and support agreements may not comply with their obligations thereunder or may not vote their Shares in favour of the Arrangement; (iii) the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; (iv) risks relating to the Company's ability to retain and attract key personnel during the interim period; (v) the possibility of litigation relating to the Arrangement; (vi) the potential of a third party making a superior proposal; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; and (viii) other risks inherent to the business carried out by the Company and factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company or its ability to complete the Arrangement. The Company has assumed that the risk factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908707742/en/
Lomiko Metals Inc.
Gordana Slepcev
647-391-7344
info@lomiko.com