Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lode Gold's Upcoming Spin Co, Gold Orogen, Defines 2025 New Brunswick Exploration Targets; Reports Gold-in-Soil and EM Anomalies Identifying Highly Prospective Mineralized Systems at McIntyre Brook

Lode Gold's Upcoming Spin Co, Gold Orogen, Defines 2025 New Brunswick Exploration Targets; Reports Gold-in-Soil and EM Anomalies Identifying Highly Prospective Mineralized Systems at McIntyre Brook

 Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2025 exploration targets for its Phase 1 exploration program in its subsidiary, Gold Orogen, which will be spun out as a separate public company in March 2025, pending Exchange and Shareholder approval. The Annual Shareholder Meeting is set for March 10, 2025. Shareholders of Lode Gold as of the Record Date will be eligible to receive shares of the new Spin Co (Gold Orogen). This tax-efficient spin-out is to ensure maximum return on investment for shareholders.

Gold Orogen has formed a JV-Co, Acadian Gold, with Fancamp, creating one of the largest land packages on the Iapetus Suture Belt in New Brunswick. This potential district-scale play covers 445 km². Atlantic Canada, especially New Brunswick, equipped with excellent infrastructure and geopolitics, is under-explored yet highly prospective for both gold and polymetallic minerals. In recent months, majors such as Kinross, Equinox Gold and others have strategically made advancements in the area.

The potential for highly prospective mineralized systems at McIntyre Brook has been evidenced with the integration of soil geochemistry and geophysical data. In January 2024, the Company confirmed gold endowment in mineralized rhyolites in McIntyre Brook; the geology is consistent with the surrounding Puma/Kinross JV property. These results build positively on previously announced findings and enhance the potential for a gold-copper discovery at McIntyre Brook. Of note, a small test drill program was conducted in 2019; both holes were mineralized with a best intercept: 5.73 g/t Au in a broader 20 m zone of 1.20 g/t Au. New targets are being identified for further work in the upcoming 2025 Exploration Program.

The HeliTEM² survey and soil geochemistry work completed in November 2024 at McIntyre Brook revealed EM conductors near gold-in-soil anomalies, suggesting potential nearby gold mineralization (refer to press releases dated October 15, 2024, and January 20, 2025).

Highlights

  • The Heliborne HeliTEM² Survey revealed, among other aspects, the presence of a series of EM conductors in the northeastern part of the McIntyre Brook Property, which create an open ellipsoid over a significative area (refer to Figure 2).
  • The initial soil geochemical survey conducted in November 2024 at the periphery of the southeast and northeast area of the conductors revealed the presence of gold-in-soil anomalies associated with Arsenic (As), Antimony (Sb) and Tungsten (W) anomalies.
  • The area is also characterized by a 275 ppb Au stream sediment anomaly downstream from the conductive area. This sample was the highest value returned from the 1981 regional stream sampling program conducted in the area by the Geological Surveys Branch of the Government of New Brunswick.

These new results from McIntyre Brook reveal coincident gold-in-soil anomalies and prominent electromagnetic conductors, significantly enhancing the potential for a substantial gold-copper discovery. These promising targets are situated within the geologically favourable Wapske Formation, structurally defined by the McIntyre Brook and Ramsay Brook faults.

Furthermore, analysis of new HeliTEM² magnetic and radiometric data has identified additional faulting and a coincident elevated radiometric signature, potentially indicative of rhyolites or hydrothermal activity-key indicators of significant gold mineralization in the Wapske Formation. Consequently, this area at McIntyre Brook has been designated a high-priority target for Gold Orogen's 2025 New Brunswick exploration program, offering considerable potential for a new gold discovery.

"It's satisfying to see Phase 1 of exploration in New Brunswick yield such encouraging results. The coincident geochemical and EM findings, along with the previously reported results at Riley Brook, clearly outline the path forward," comments Jonathan Hill, Director of the Board and Chair of the Technical Committee. "We'll be conducting soil sampling and trenching in both areas, which will help generate and ultimately test drill targets. We anticipate field crews will begin this work once we finalize the exploration plan."

With the complete dataset from the 2024 New Brunswick exploration program now received, target generation is progressing, and the 2025 exploration plan will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/243118_ed48d9edc4886827_004.jpg

Figure 1: Gold Orogen - McIntyre Brook Airborne Magnetometer and Radiometric with superimposed soil Geochemical and Stream Sediments anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/243118_ed48d9edc4886827_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/243118_ed48d9edc4886827_005.jpg


Figure 2: McIntyre Brook Soil Geochem Results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/243118_ed48d9edc4886827_005full.jpg

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In Canada, its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high grade gold mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. A total of four RIRGS targets have been confirmed on the property. A NI 43-101 technical report has been completed in May 2024.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with its Acadian Gold JV Co; consisting of an area that spans 445 km2 and a 44 km strike. McIntyre Brook covers 111 km2 and a 17-km strike in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt; it is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. Riley Brook is a 335 km2 package covering a 26 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. A NI 43-101 technical report has been completed in August 2024.

In the United States, the Company is advancing its Fremont Gold project. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 m drilled and 23 km of underground workings. It was previously mined at 10.7 g/t Au in the 1930's.

Mining was halted in 1942 due the gold mining prohibition in World War Two (WWII) just as it was ramping up production. Unlike typical brownfield projects that are mined out, only 8% of the veins have been exploited. The Company is the first owner to investigate an underground high grade mine potential at Fremont.

The project is located on 3,351 acres of private and patented land in Mariposa County. The asset is a 4 km strike on the prolific 190 km Mother Lode Gold Belt, California that produced over 50,000,000 oz of gold and is instrumental in the creation of the towns, the businesses and infrastructure in the 1800s gold rush. It is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Previously, in March 2023 the company completed an NI 43 101 Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA"). A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. At $1,750 /oz gold, NPV (5%) is $217M. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 Moz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike of Fremont property. Three step-out holes at depth (up to 1200 m) hit structure and were mineralized.

All NI 43-101 technical reports are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com)

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101. 

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-604-977-GOLD (4653)

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1-604-977-GOLD (4653)

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243118

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold ResourcesLOD:CCTSXV:LODPrecious Metals Investing
LOD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lode Gold Executes Agreement with Axiom to Initiate Drill Targeting Plan Focused on RIRGS Targets at WIN and Golden Culvert in Yukon

Lode Gold Executes Agreement with Axiom to Initiate Drill Targeting Plan Focused on RIRGS Targets at WIN and Golden Culvert in Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to report it has engaged the services of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Axiom's primary role will be to supply geological and field technical staff, along with equipment for our forthcoming field program. This program will target four distinct RIRGS (Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System) prospects named Border, Steelhead, Stingray and Camp. Among these, the Border prospect on the WIN property is the most developed, exhibiting RIRGS-style gold mineralization in sheeted quartz veins hosted within hornfels, along with high bismuth to gold ratios. Our efforts will concentrate on this prospect, aiming to identify drill targets at Border for drill testing in the later part of the season. The entire operation will be overseen by Buddy Doyle, Gold Orogen's Vice President of Exploration, a seasoned explorer with a 40-year career marked by numerous significant discoveries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Sets Date for Shareholder Meeting to Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spinout Monday, March 10, 2025 at 10AM MST

Lode Gold Sets Date for Shareholder Meeting to Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spinout Monday, March 10, 2025 at 10AM MST

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a shareholder meeting has been scheduled to approve the plan of arrangement for the tax-efficient spinout of Gold Orogen. The meeting will take place on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM MST. Details regarding Lode Gold's Annual General Meeting (AGM) are available on our website: https:lode-gold.cominvestors2024-agm.

The two companies will trade as separate entities upon court filing with the court, 5 to 10 days after shareholder and TSX-V approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Announces $1,000,000 Financing

Lode Gold Announces $1,000,000 Financing

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") announces a non-brokered financing for $1,000,000.00.

Each $0.18 unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Confirms Geology Consistent to Adjacent Puma/Kinross in New Brunswick: Gold Mineralized Rhyolites

Lode Gold Confirms Geology Consistent to Adjacent Puma/Kinross in New Brunswick: Gold Mineralized Rhyolites

Lode Gold Resources (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed phase one of exploration in New Brunswick. The preliminary exploration results on its New Brunswick properties are held in its subsidiary Gold Orogen (new Spin Co). Lode Gold confirms gold endowment in mineralized rhyolites in McIntyre Brook; the geology is consistent with the surrounding PumaKinross JV property. Due to positive gold soil anomalies, Lode Gold expanded its land package to 445 km2. Further analysis in drill targeting is in progress.

Lode Gold subsidiary, Gold Orogen (Spin Co), holds key assets in Yukon and New Brunswick. In New Brunswick, Acadian Gold, its 50/50 JV company with Fancamp Exploration has two assets: McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Updates US OTC Market Symbol to LODFF

Lode Gold Updates US OTC Market Symbol to LODFF

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has updated its trading symbol in the US on OTCQB.

The company's common shares, which were previously traded under the ticker symbol LODFF on the OTCQB, will now be traded on the OTCQX under the same symbol LODFF, starting from December 10th, 2024. Lode Gold Resource will still be trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol LOD.V.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Download the PDF here.

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on August 1, 2024 announcing the entering into of drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A., a first service order has concluded for an initial first 4000-meter drilling campaign (the "Initial Drilling Campaign") for its Tahami South property which is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining's Segovia project. The contract has been assigned to Elawa S.A.S., an affiliated entity and mining division of Independence Drilling S.A., and concurrently the Company has also finalized an agreement with Palmer Assets Holding Corp. ("Palmer" and together with Elawa, the "Drilling Contractors") to provide consulting services for the Initial Drilling Campaign.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mithril Drills 20.5 g/t Gold, 1,833 g/t Silver Over 4.95m

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

March 3, 2025 TheNewswire - Drilling at La Soledad, has intercepted multiple high-grade veins as the Target 1 resource update drilling progresses at the Copalquin silver and gold district property in Durango State, Mexico.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 28, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver, announces that it has recently leveraged its Crescita Equity Investment Facility ("Crescita Capital"), details of the Facility Agreement can be found in out original announcement on February 12, 2022. The Company has recently drawn CA$185,000 from this new facility.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Firebird Produces LMFP Batteries

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Successful Completion of Placement to Accelerate Clinical Programs

High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia

Related News

resource investing

Firebird Produces LMFP Batteries

Tech Investing

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

gold investing

High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia

Agriculture Investing

Strategic Business Review Update

Cobalt Investing

Electric Royalties: Royalty Company Focused on Clean Energy Metals, Offering Diversified Exposure to the Sector

Cleantech Investing

Disrupting the Gold Standard: Eyeing Cyanide-free Alternatives in Resource Extraction

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

×