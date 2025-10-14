Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence
Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to the company's Advisory Board. He brings to Locksley more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology integration, combining a distinguished U.S. Air Force career with senior executive experience in the private sector, most notably with General Dynamics Information Technology, one of America's leading defense and technology companies. More details can be found here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-03007481-6A1289992&v=undefined
"Peter's appointment to the Locksley Advisory Board comes at a pivotal time for the United States as the country seeks to secure and strengthen its domestic supply of critical minerals. His exceptional background, which spans military intelligence, defense industry leadership and strategic operations will bring immense value to Locksley as we advance our Mojave Project and broader North American expansion strategy," said Kerrie Matthews, Locksley's Chief Executive Officer.
Matthews stressed that Gen. Lambert's appointment aligns with Locksley's 100% American mine-to-market vision, levering defense grade systems integration, operational intelligence and secure supply-chain development, specifically in the critical minerals space.
His expertise is expected to be invaluable in the areas of:
- Advanced systems integration and intelligence driven decision-making.
- Strategic capability development and organizational design
- Government, defense and industry engagement
- Strategic foresight and risk intelligence.
Locksley Resources is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.
Contact: Beverly Jedynak, beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com, 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-appoints-former-us-airforce-major-general--general-dynamics-it-executive-to-advisory-board-302582621.html
