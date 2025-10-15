Locksley Resources

Locksley Achieves Breakthrough in US Antimony Concentrate Tests

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF,FSE: X5L) has been featured by The Sydney Morning Herald after achieving a major metallurgical breakthrough at its Desert antimony mine in California. The Australian company’s early flotation tests produced a 68.1 percent antimony concentrate, significantly surpassing industry benchmarks and nearing the theoretical maximum purity for stibnite.

The SMH report highlighted the result as evidence of the project’s strong potential and the relative simplicity of its processing method.

The test work, carried out in the United States, used a straightforward combination of rougher, regrind and cleaner flotation stages, yielding a high-grade product with low impurities. Locksley said the process required minimal modification, indicating the ore could be refined to ramp up both grade and recovery

The company plans to advance bulk underground sampling and pilot-scale testing, and will collaborate with Rice University to trial DeepSolv processing methods aimed at optimizing recovery.

According to the article, the development comes at a strategically important time. Antimony is a critical mineral used in defense, electronics and energy applications, and the United States is actively seeking to strengthen domestic supply chains under its “Made in America” initiative. If Locksley can replicate these results at scale, the Desert antimony mine could emerge as a key domestic source of high-grade antimony for the US market.


Read the full study here.

Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

