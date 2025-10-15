Locksley Achieves Breakthrough in US Antimony Concentrate Tests

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 15, 2025
Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF,FSE: X5L) has been featured by The Sydney Morning Herald after achieving a major metallurgical breakthrough at its Desert antimony mine in California. The Australian company’s early flotation tests produced a 68.1 percent antimony concentrate, significantly surpassing industry benchmarks and nearing the theoretical maximum purity for stibnite.
The SMH report highlighted the result as evidence of the project’s strong potential and the relative simplicity of its processing method.
The test work, carried out in the United States, used a straightforward combination of rougher, regrind and cleaner flotation stages, yielding a high-grade product with low impurities. Locksley said the process required minimal modification, indicating the ore could be refined to ramp up both grade and recovery
The company plans to advance bulk underground sampling and pilot-scale testing, and will collaborate with Rice University to trial DeepSolv processing methods aimed at optimizing recovery.
According to the article, the development comes at a strategically important time. Antimony is a critical mineral used in defense, electronics and energy applications, and the United States is actively seeking to strengthen domestic supply chains under its “Made in America” initiative. If Locksley can replicate these results at scale, the Desert antimony mine could emerge as a key domestic source of high-grade antimony for the US market.
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play
14 October
Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board
Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth... Keep Reading...
13 October
Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to its Advisory Board. Peter brings more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology... Keep Reading...
12 October
Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare... Keep Reading...
10 October
Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length
Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping,... Keep Reading...
