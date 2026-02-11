Lockheed Martin CEO and CFO to Speak at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and Chief Financial Officer Evan Scott will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 2:40 to 3:20 p.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available at http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. A replay will be available for two weeks after the presentation.
