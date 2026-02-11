Lockheed Martin CEO and CFO to Speak at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Lockheed Martin CEO and CFO to Speak at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and Chief Financial Officer Evan Scott will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 2:40 to 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. A replay will be available for two weeks after the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.

