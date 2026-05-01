Lockheed Martin Awarded U.S. Space Force Space-Based Interceptor Contracts to Meet Layered Missile Defense Demand

Lockheed Martin Awarded U.S. Space Force Space-Based Interceptor Contracts to Meet Layered Missile Defense Demand

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been selected by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to develop capabilities supporting the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program. These agreements mark progress toward fielding core elements of an integrated, layered homeland defense solution. 

This work will accelerate development, testing and integration of SBI capabilities, delivering an early engagement layer that expands coverage, enhances survivability and strengthens deterrence against emerging missile threats.

Lockheed Martin's SBI system leverages our experience with combat-proven interceptors like THAAD and PAC-3 as well as the Next Generation Interceptor, hypersonic strike systems and missile warning and tracking systems.

The result is an early, additional layer to the multi-domain, layered shield that protects the homeland and critical infrastructure from evolving missile threats.

"Lockheed Martin is already making next generation integrated air and missile defense a reality with our proven capabilities and the expertise across our entire network," said Robert Lightfoot, Lockheed Martin Space president. "We're investing in technology and infrastructure, while bringing together the strength of the full industrial base, to deliver advanced capabilities like SBI faster and are committed to delivering an integrated demonstration by 2028." 

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.Lockheedmartin.com.

The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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