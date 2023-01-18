BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Lobe Sciences Provides Update For 2023 Milestones

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient focused psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced an updated overview for 2023.

Mr. Philip Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "2022 was a productive year for Lobe Sciences. We increased our intellectual property portfolio with several new chemical entities (NCEs) derived from well-known psychedelic compounds, adding two of these, L-130 and L-131, to our development program. We solidified relationships with outstanding research and development teams, who affirmed their support for Lobe by taking an equity stake in the Company. Research collaborations with contract research organizations (CRO) were penned and we began work on a human Phase I Safety and Pharmacokinetics program to ascertain the bioavailability and metabolism of L-130. This trial will be the first of three similar trials that will determine the highest concentration of this NCE without an hullucinagenic effect. International Regulatory filings were completed and accepted in 2022. We expect to begin enrollment in early 2023."

The Company presented the following timeline for 2023:

L-130

  • In January 2023, obtain cGMP clinical supplies and transfer these supplies to the international CRO for oral administration to humans in Phase I studies.

  • In the first quarter of 2023, commence Phase I Safety and Pharmacokinetics Studies. Data is expected to be available in early in the second quarter of 2023.

  • In the first quarter of 2023, commence USFDA required preclinical studies which are expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023. We have executed a contract with our international preclinical CRO and the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) export license from US DEA is awaited. Our manufacturing partner has manufactured sufficient quantities of L-130 which will be shipped once required DEA export documents are approved.

  • A pre-IND submission package will be filed to confirm that our entire regulatory pathway, which utilizes the 505(b)2 route to approval is appropriate.

  • In anticipation of a successful identification of the highest dose having minimal or no hallucinogenic effect, the Company has begun preparation of the Phase II protocol which will utilize that dose. Initial designs for the study are being refined with a second international CRO (iNGEnu).

  • In the 2023, the Company anticipates a US IND filing.

L-131

  • Synthesis of L-131 has produced sufficient material for preclinical investigation in a pediatric neurological orphan drug application.

  • In the first half of 2023, an efficacy evaluation of L-131 utilizing a validated model of the orphan disease application will be initiated following receipt of the DEA export license the preclinical CRO.

  • In the second half of 2023, an Orphan Drug Designation filing and a Priority Review Application (a pediatric application of L-131) will be submitted to US FDA following successful completion of the preclinical investigation noted above.

  • In the first half of 2023, a pre-IND filing to US FDA will occur to confirm the regulatory strategy being planned for L-131 and its orphan application.

  • Preclinical safety and toxicokinetic studies will be initiated following the completion of preclinical pharmacology late in the first half or early in the second half of the year.

The Company expects to file an IND with the USFDA in the second half of the year. In a final comment, Mr. Young said, "Our plans for 2023 are ambitious but doable. By year end, we should have two active INDs, one of which may be designated as an orphan drug and an ongoing Phase II trial assessing L-130 as a therapeutic to treat a refractive neurological disorder. We will release details of each of these trials and the indication being treated as our patents are published."

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient friendly practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities; L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications. Refer to forward looking statements for information related to the compounds currently in development or under consideration for development.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or efficacy claims about its compounds currently in development or under consideration for development. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other global regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding our psilocin compounds. The safety and efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by controlled clinical trials. There is no assurance that the use of our psilocin compounds will decrease the severity of, cure, or prevent disease. Geography specific preclinical research controlled clinical trials with validated endpoints are needed to be successfully completed in order to submit applications for potential regulatory clearance. Lobe has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products and references to. If Lobe cannot obtain the regulatory approvals or complete the research necessary to commercialize its psilocin compounds it may have a material adverse effect on Lobe's performance and operations. Lobe conducts all manufacturing and clinical research through licensed laboratories and CROs in the jurisdictions in which the CRO operates. These companies abide by all applicable regulations regarding the handling of psychedelic compounds and if applicable are regularly inspected by the applicable authorities in their respective geographies.

Lobe Sciences Provides an Update to Clinical Development Plans for Its Proprietary Psilocin Product, L-130

Lobe Sciences Provides an Update to Clinical Development Plans for Its Proprietary Psilocin Product, L-130

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced an update for its clinical development plans for its proprietary Psilocin based compound L-130.

Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Subsequent to our last communication on the cGMP production of L-130, I wanted to update our stakeholders on our progress as we advance into our Phase 1 clinical trials. We have received regulatory clearance to conduct our Phase 1 study which is a combination of safety and pharmacokinetics evaluation of a fixed dose of L-130." Young continued, "It is important to remember that we are approaching the development of a global commercial markets with a disruptive approach to treating anxiety conditions with sequential sub psychedelic dosing of our compounds. Since the majority of patients with anxiety related conditions are cared for by their personal family physician our goal is to create a treatment regimen that is effective and easily a prescribed by patient's personal physician."

Lobe Sciences to Present at MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO November 10, 2022

Lobe Sciences to Present at MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO November 10, 2022

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Director, will present at the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO, November 10th at 10:40AM EDT.

The presentation will be available on demand through the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO Meeting site at this link, Lobe Sciences is Developing Psychedelic Derived Medicines for Neurologic and Brain Disease.

Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Appointment of Philip J. Young, CEO, as Board Chairman

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, a proprietary form of psilocin, and of the clinical supplies to be used in upcoming trials. The L-130 was manufactured in compliance with U.S. cGMPs (Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

Lobe Sciences Announces the Appointment of Baxter F. Phillips III to Its Board of Directors

Lobe Sciences Announces the Appointment of Baxter F. Phillips III to Its Board of Directors

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that Baxter F. Phillips III has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Phillips has more than 20 years of experience leading multinational corporate strategy and finance in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. As a member of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Phillips will also serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Baxter to our Board of Directors," said Philip J. Young, Director and CEO of Lobe. "In addition to his strong financial acumen, Baxter brings to Lobe both a broad, practical experience with a variety of public and private pharmaceutical companies, and an in-depth expertise in manufacturing, licencing and marketing. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals."

Lobe Sciences Announces the Expansion of its Patent Portfolio with International Filings

Lobe Sciences Announces the Expansion of its Patent Portfolio with International Filings

Resignation of Board Chairman, Jonathan Gilbert and Shares for Debt Transactions

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has expanded its patent portfolio through the filing of international patents in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia for Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

(NewsDirect)

When psychedelics were first studied more than 50 years ago, researchers discovered that they were useful in assisting people in exploring a greater sense of self. After a half-century hiatus, scientists are once again investigating psychedelics and other mind-altering substances such as MDMA, psilocybin, and ketamine as treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

Psychedelics Market Update: H1 2022 in Review

Psychedelics Market 2022 Year-End Review

Psychedelics Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect Psychedelics in 2023

Psychedelics Market Update: H1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the latest psychedelics market update.

While the first half of 2022 didn't bring forth the clinical trial approvals investors are eager to see, psychedelics companies continue to move along as the market gears up for this milestone.

The industry's progress has been stunted, however, by the increasingly difficult market conditions caused by a global economic downturn that is affecting all industries.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) provides an update on the state of the psychedelics investment market at the halfway mark of the year with commentary from experts.

Psychedelics market update: 2022 prediction panning out

Coming into 2022, INN asked Andrew Charrette, director of regulatory affairs and psychedelic advisor with KGK Science, if change in the market would require a significant regulatory approval.

“It'll be difficult, and it's going to be difficult for even the best companies as they're still flying blind right now,” he said at the time. That projection has panned as 2022 has brought market difficulties across the board.

It's clear that the macroeconomic conditions affecting virtually every sector in the investment landscape are impacting the current financial reality for psychedelics stocks.

Jim Gilligan, chief scientific officer and interim CEO at Tryp Psychedelics (CSE:TRYP,OTCQB:TRYPF), said a variety of companies, including his own, have seen significant valuation declines “despite making advances,” explaining that these drops have been based on nothing coming out of company pipelines.

“There have been changes in market dynamics in biotech and psychedelics in particular that are sort of outside of our control,” Gilligan said. He was referring to the immense pressures created by the poor economic conditions at large, which are sending markets across the board into a decline.

Payton Nyquvest, founder and CEO of Numinus Wellness (TSX:NUMI,OTCQX:NUMIF), told INN he has seen several cycles of new capital coming into the market. Right now he is encouraged by what he described as a new level of knowledge. From his perspective as the founder of one of the first psychedelics firms to hit the public market, investors are more educated now than they were during the initial wave of hype.

That rush led to “not completely clear business plans,” which according to Nyquvest have fueled a consolidation trend in the space. “We've now seen a real focus in prioritizing what is really going to create value,” he said.

Psychedelics market update: Not all companies will be winners

Evan Levine, CEO of PsyBio Psychedelics (TSXV:PSYB,OTCQB:PSYBF), told INN he is worried about the value proposition of the entire psychedelics sector based on how little time companies have been around.

“A lot of these companies were formed just using the word 'psychedelic,' in my opinion,” Levine said.

Investors will have to be more cautious than ever before with the names they pick in psychedelics, according to the PsyBio executive. “Do I think our sector is a screaming buy? No, I don't,” he said. “I think that there's a few companies out there that have a real shot at succeeding within our industry.”

Levine agreed with Gilligan’s assessment that macroeconomics are having a significant impact on the progress and valuation of the psychedelics category.

“There's not a lot of value in a lot of the companies out there,” Levine said.

Psychedelics market update: 2022 studies show market progress

The psychedelics industry has grown thanks to the progress of clinical trials, which are adding to the medical promise of substances that were previously thought of as dangerous.

The development of these studies has become pivotal for the overall health of the market, with players on the sidelines looking forward to the first approval just as much as drug makers themselves.

Experts have previously told INN that the market is expected to see a slew of new studies launch this year. And when it comes to the studies everyone is watching in 2022, some have already brought promising data readouts.

Gilligan and Levine both told INN they are keeping a close eye on the progress of COMPASS Pathways' (NASDAQ:CMPS) primary study evaluating the company's lead psilocybin candidate.

In May, COMPASS shared an update on its Phase IIb study at the American Psychiatric Association's annual meeting, and said it plans to begin the critical third phase in H2 2022.

Psychedelics market update: Regulatory progress updates

Nyquvest told INN there’s never been more clarity when it comes to the psychedelics industry and regulators.

Aside from medical regulators who oversee the progress of clinical studies with substances like MDMA and psilocybin, there have been more changes for regulation at the policy maker level. The Numinus executive pointed to moves from the states of Oregon and Colorado, as well as new policies from Health Canada.

For his part, Gilligan told INN he is hoping for an efficiency upgrade over the application of rules by federal regulators in the US, the home of the most prominent psychedelics studies.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and US Food and Drug Administration play key roles in the progress of psychedelic medicines, and with the recent explosion of companies launching studies, there’s been a need to adjust the previous understanding surrounding these substances.

“They're becoming more comfortable with the administration of psychedelics,” Gilligan said.

The executive said there are still frustrations with the licensing lag created by the DEA’s role when it comes to psychedelic studies. “Performing clinical studies that involve a multitude of states, you need to have a multitude of DEA approvals … and there's tremendous variability in state to state.”

The executive remains hopeful that thanks to the uptick in studies, the DEA is becoming more comfortable with the rules surrounding psychedelics.

“What we're hoping is that there'll be this realization that they really should not be scheduling (drawings), and that will facilitate and make it much easier to do your clinical research,” Gilligan said.

Psychedelics market update: Investor takeaway

The psychedelics investment proposition finds itself in a unique place right now as the market anticipates the eventual arrival of massive catalysts by way of drug approvals.

While investors wait, there has been a drag in valuations and stock prices that is also connected to current market pressures at a bigger level outside of just biotech and pharmaceuticals.

Investors are more educated than ever when it comes to psychedelics, and will have to use those skills regularly as they try to pick winners while watching out for companies that may be on the way out in 2022.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Psychedelics Market 2022 Year-End Review

After a promising beginning, the psychedelics investment story may be facing fatigue until major catalysts hit the market.

The psychedelics sector continued to wait for its first major drug approval in 2022, while at the same time macroeconomic factors put pressure on investments in this up-and-coming drug development industry.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers investors a recap of the most significant psychedelics events of the year.

Investors switch to long-term mindset

The first publicly traded psychedelics company reached the capital markets in 2019, and shortly after that the industry saw a significant burst of new players declare their intentions to focus on the space.

These psychedelics stocks came onto the scene near the end of the "green rush," a period when cannabis companies saw significant valuation jumps. Although the two industries are vastly different in many ways, the success initially seen in cannabis created unrealistic expectations in the psychedelics investment community.

According to one expert, those expectations affected the early stages of the psychedelics market, but now there has been a real change of guard when it comes to knowledge of the space. “I've seen a shift, and I've seen the majority transition, yes,” Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences (NEO:MEDI), told INN at this year's Wonderland conference.

Guthrie was referencing a change in psychedelics investors from people with an interest in day-to-day trading to more established market participants with their eyes on the long-term outlook for the industry.

One sign of this change was the publication of the first note on the space by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). While the firm has not begun coverage on any companies, its broad sector observations point to a positive outlook on the industry.

“You're still going to have, you know, that fringe element that still thinks it's going to be … like cannabis, but I think those are the minority today,” Guthrie explained to INN.

The expert said she is encouraged by the data being produced by the top drug makers in the psychedelics space.

“I'm looking forward to seeing a lot of those come through the pipeline,” Guthrie said. “I'm very, very excited and encouraged about where we're headed, and how we're transitioning.”

Economic headwinds cause psychedelics stocks to drag

Despite a recognized shift in the psychedelics investor base, this year has been a real test for stakeholders.

As of November 30, the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (NEO:PSYK), which includes some of the biggest psychedelics companies, along with pharmaceutical stocks connected to the industry, was down 56.54 percent.

Companies like ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) and Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN), standard bearers for the market, have all seen share price declines of over 50 percent each.

Before allowing panic to settle in, one expert told INN that investors need to recognize how much broad world events have impacted most industries, especially emerging sectors.

“Macro forces are not only affecting psychedelics, but all kinds of early risky assets,” Maria Velkova, managing partner at Tabula Rasa Ventures, told INN during the Wonderland conference.

The financial expert said the previous hype cycle seen in psychedelics will play a role in determining what the downturn will amount to. “I think (the downturn is) fitting well with the natural progression of the hype downturn as well,” she said.

Clinical data affecting psychedelics investment story

This past year offered a substantial amount of new clinical data and progress for the biggest psychedelics studies.

As these studies become more prominent and regulators engage with more of them, an added level of comfort has been created surrounding psychedelic substances and potential drug products.

Velkova told INN that regulators are in charge as strict overseers of the data produced from these studies.

“The data is the data,” Velkova said. “This is why the (US Food and Drug Administration) was set up — to ensure that companies that are developing medicines are collecting the right data.”

Velkova spent a decade in the pharmaceutical industry before stepping into psychedelics.

When asked for a theme indicative of the capital market's progress in 2022, Guthrie said it’s been very difficult.

“It's been a painful transition for a lot of companies in the sector; (they) have lost a lot of their value,” the expert explained, adding that this is a symptom of where the capital markets are right now.

Guthrie told INN that a lot of the initial capital raised for the sector came with “unrealistic expectations” for the drug pipeline timeline. In addition, the market has taken a beating from the effects of inflation in the global economy, supply chain problems affected by lingering COVID-19 issues and the aggravated results of the war caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Velkova also thinks companies listing at early stages will affect the current flow of psychedelics companies. The expert expressed reservations about early stage drug development companies going public, a trend seen in the psychedelics space.

“But you know, people have made decisions,” she said. “And now they're trying to kind of deal with the consequences of the market forces, which are outside of their hands.”

Velkova told INN she has seen a slowdown in investment momentum alongside a stabilization in valuations. “I do think that they were way out of proportion before; there's still a lot of unanswered questions, and a lot of uncertainty in the space,” she said.

She doesn't doubt the effectiveness of these substances as novel drugs, but when it comes to the investment storyline, the expert questions whether there have been complete answers about the commercial rollout of these potential drugs.

Investor takeaway

There are clear signs that the psychedelic drug market is on the way to potentially revolutionizing the entire medical industry. But until that day begins to materialize, there will still be down periods, with even the biggest companies seeing severe stock losses.

Experts in the space have said this waiting period can offer opportunities to investors, but patience will be needed before the industry takes off in a significant way.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Psychedelics Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect Psychedelics in 2023

Pull quote was provided by Awakn Life Sciences. This article is not paid-for content.

Before the psychedelics industry can deliver on the promise of its potential, the sector will need to overcome challenges and achieve milestones, with drug approvals currently at the top of the list.

What does 2023 have in store for stakeholders in this up-and-coming drug industry?

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a look at what may be on the horizon for the psychedelics investment market, with expert opinions on trends and key catalysts to watch in the next year.

1. If a psychedelic drug is approved, what's next?

Clinical trials have a gigantic role to play in the progress of the psychedelics business. These trials are set to essentially make or break the industry's viability, and have the potential to generate huge momentum for publicly traded companies.

Right now, the industry is waiting for companies to receive their first approvals so that they can move past clinical trials and forward to the next stage of drug development: commercial availability.

Maria Velkova, managing partner at Tabula Rasa Ventures, told INN a lot of uncertainty is still present in the story for psychedelic medicines. The investment expert, who has a decade-long background in the pharmaceutical industry, said since so much attention is paid to drug development, commercial rollout can be cast aside despite being just as important.

“Most people in the space have never launched a drug before or haven't worked in Big Pharma,” Velkova said.

She expects the rollout of psychedelic drugs to be the biggest challenge yet for the industry.

When asked if difficulties caused by a lack of experience in drug rollout could be eased by acquisitions from pharmaceutical corporations, Velkova said the Big Pharma model has morphed into a commercial engine rather than a drug development model.

“I think Big Pharma is really waiting for us to build out the entire infrastructure, because this is a completely new infrastructure … there are so many aspects of the psychedelic-assisted therapy process that are not just a drug,” she told INN.

Broad questions about the psychedelic drug business model remain, according to the expert, such as how insurance payments will work. “We're literally building out novel ways of stakeholder alignment that haven't naturally been seen in the past,” she said.

Anthony Tennyson


2. Psychedelics legality making progress, but still murky

The psychedelics industry is also facing uncertainty when it comes to the legality of medicines.

Top regulators like the US Food and Administration (FDA) have drugs under examination, which may open the doors to limited access to these substances, but broader framework changes are in the works as well.

Both the US and Canada have seen recent political adjustments geared at getting a better understanding of the work being done within the psychedelics industry. As part of this year's US midterm elections, the state of Colorado voted to decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms in drug centers for people 21 and older.

The policy will come into effect in 2024, and an advisory board may add more psychedelic drugs to the legal system in 2026.

Colorado will join Oregon to become the second state to allow the medical use of psychedelic substances.

One drug policy lawyer told INN that a grassroots state-by-state approach to psychedelics policy will be vital, but federal policy will also be needed at some point. “It is going to take change at the federal level, but I don't think we can get there … without this local grassroots movement,” Courtney Barnes, a partner and lawyer with Barnes Caplan, said.

The lawyer said there could be a domino effect as states approach legalization programs for psychedelic drugs, and this could lead up to federal change. “I'm very grateful that we have a state regulatory pathway available,” she told INN.

3. Expert wants psychedelics industry to band together

Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences (NEO:MEDI), told INN she wants to see more advocacy within the psychedelics space. In Canada, she hopes to build a coalition to unify a variety of interested parties.

“We need the regulatory framework to happen responsibly,” Guthrie said. The expert hopes for this coalition to lobby the Canadian government for “evidence-based change” as the market continues to grow.

When asked how comfortable regulators and the Canadian government are with the use and administration of psychedelic substances, Guthrie explained that these authorities are looking forward to receiving official data; however, the groundwork is being laid right now when it comes to their future actions.

“I think the government is looking for some guidance on what makes the most sense,” the expert said.

That’s where she hopes her association can come in and represent the sector as a whole. “I think we as an industry need to do a better job of having one voice, or being on the same page and being aligned with what we want to see happen,” Guthrie said.

Investor takeaway

Psychedelics investors have been impacted by 2022's broad financial downturn, but there's light on the horizon in 2023.

“I think there are deals still being done, depending on the opportunities that are out there … (a) different type of investor is now at the table,” Guthrie said, referring to more established players with longer-term views.

For her part, Velkova told INN that due to the economic downturn, many companies are desperate for new capital to come into play. “I think right now and into the next year will be a great market for new investors to come.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 12 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, to be held in San Francisco, California on January 9-11 th 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

"We are delighted to participate in this annual event once again and excited to see that it is in-person this year," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "We have a lot to discuss this year, including the registrational studies in acute suicidal ideation and behavior in major depressive disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinocerebellar ataxia, plus recently presented preclinical data in Huntington's and Parkinson's diseases from our R&D event."

For information and registration: https://lifescievents.com/event/12th-annual-lifesci-partners-corporate-access-event/

Replay of the Seelos R&D Update Webcast: https://seelostherapeutics.com/registration-for-12-15-rd-update-webcast/

About the 12 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

The LifeSci Partners 12th Annual Corporate Access Event will feature more than 200 innovative publicly traded and privately held biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe.

This event will include in-person 1×1 meetings with senior management teams to showcase the most relevant topics impacting the life sciences industry today.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's Disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the topics expected to be discussed at the LifeSci Partners 12th Annual Corporate Access Event, Seelos' ability to complete clinical studies for its product candidates, and Seelos' ability to efficiently execute clinical and pre-clinical programs. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Data Demonstrating Downregulation of Alpha Synuclein in an In Vivo Gene Therapy Study of SLS-004 Utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in Parkinson's Disease

-A single dose of SLS-004 produced a substantial increase in recovery of tyrosine hydroxylase-positive (TH+) dopaminergic neurons that are known to degenerate in patients with Parkinson's disease

-Degeneration of TH+ midbrain dopaminergic neurons in patients with Parkinson's disease is attributed to lead to the cardinal Parkinsonian symptoms of tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia and postural disturbances

×