lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has filed a provisional patent for the preparation and use of its proprietary and stable psilocin related compounds.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "Our patent portfolio now consists of multiple patent filings for the use and delivery of psilocybin, psilocin analogues and N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) as well as a new patent that covers the uses and preparation of multiple proprietary stable forms of the psilocin molecule. The Company is actively pursuing drug development programs using two initial proprietary psilocin analogues. L-130, targeting neurologic conditions such as severe anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as well as other brain traumas. L-131, a second new chemical entity related to psilocin and covered in the recently filed patent application is a drug candidate for a second neurological disorder affecting children."

Lobe is focused on delivering a patient friendly treatment plan focused on delivering our therapeutics at patients' homes, in their physician's offices or in the Emergency Department in a local hospital setting. Delivering a non-hallucinatory dose of our proprietary compounds, over several days should enable patients and their personal doctors the opportunity to maintain their normal routine while receiving treatment, allowing significantly more people access to this new therapeutic approach.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment;, that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131257

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Regulatory and Clinical Development Plans For 2022 and Early 2023

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Regulatory and Clinical Development Plans For 2022 and Early 2023

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBED) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biotechnology company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines today announced it has developed its initial Phase 1 study plan intended to demonstrate the safety and appropriate dosing range for its proprietary new chemical entity; L-130. It is also announcing the acquisition of a second new chemical entity, L-131, which is expected to enter preclinical toxicity trials later this year or early in 2023.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "L-130 and L-131 are unique synthetic analogues of psilocin, the active metabolite of natural psilocybin, a substance extracted from a species of psychedelic mushroom. We have designed a regulatory development strategy to support the registration of these new chemical entities with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Our initial focus for our clinical program is to treat neurologic disorders, such as severe anxiety and we are in the final stages of selecting a contract research organization to support these studies."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd. and Clearway Global LLC Enter into a Development Agreement to Manage Lobe Sciences Ltd.'s Global Regulatory and Development Strategy and its Implementation

Lobe Sciences Ltd. and Clearway Global LLC Enter into a Development Agreement to Manage Lobe Sciences Ltd.'s Global Regulatory and Development Strategy and its Implementation

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBED) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopsychedelics company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic inspired medicines for the improvement of neurologic, brain and mental health disorders, today announced an exclusive agreement with Clearway Global LLC ("Clearway").

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe stated, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to team up with the Clearway network and in particular with Dr. Fred Sancilio, a global expert in drug development and strategic planning. Dr. Sancilio brings over 40 years of pharmaceutical experience to our program and has a track record of success that is unmatched".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Roadmap for Remainder of 2022 and Early 2023

Lobe Sciences Announces Roadmap for Remainder of 2022 and Early 2023

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBED) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic inspired medicines for the improvement of neurologic, brain and mental health disorders is reporting its roadmap for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Philip Young CEO and Director stated, "I am happy to report that we have made significant progress since our last update in Q3 last year. The next 12 months will see the culmination of investments we've made in the development of therapeutics to treat neurological diseases such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI). Preclinical models have shown statistically significant results in the treatment of PTSD and mTBI caused by induced trauma. The combinations of psilocybin with n-acetyl cysteine (NAC) delivered superior results compared to either drug alone. Our patent pending combination therapy may allow for the use of sub-psychedelic dosing while retaining efficacy on these and other disorders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd Announces Change in Record Date of Share Consolidation

Lobe Sciences Ltd Announces Change in Record Date of Share Consolidation

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's June 6, 2022, news release, the record date for the six for one consolidation has been adjusted to June 10, 2022.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has published a bulletin confirming that trading will remain halted June 9, 2022, and resume trading on a consolidated basis on Friday, June 10.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Share Consolidation

Lobe Sciences Announces Share Consolidation

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has authorized the implementation of a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Share for every six (6) pre-Consolidation Shares, which will become effective on June 9, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). Neither the Company's name, nor its trading symbols, will change as a result of the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 229,383,983 Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, there will be approximately 38,230,000 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued, and any fraction of a Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Shares. The Shares will trade on a post-Consolidation basis under the new CUSIP #53946V206 and ISIN #CA53946V2066. The Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange when markets open on the Effective Date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
netflix logo displaying on a TV with someone pointing a remote at the screen

New Netflix Show Spotlights Psychedelics

A new limited series from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is bringing an increased level of awareness to the life-altering possibilities of psychedelic substances as medicine.

“How to Change Your Mind” premiered on the streaming platform last Tuesday (July 12), and is based on a book by the same title from author Michael Pollan, who also plays a key role in the show itself.

The show features interviews with psychiatrists, scientists, psychedelics study participants and other people involved in the psychedelics community.

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Doses First Patient in an Open Label Basket Study of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Australia and Provides an Enrollment Update of its Study on the HEALEY ALS Platform

SLS-005 Study on the HEALEY ALS Platform is Expected to Complete Enrollment this Quarter; Top-Line Data Readout Expected Mid-2023

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient in an open-label basket study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mgmL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) in Australia .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Provides a Business and Corporate Update

Awakn Life Sciences Provides a Business and Corporate Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is today providing a business and corporate update.

  • Awakn launches 'Beta' phase of its Licensing and Partnerships business in North America. Awakn has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) documents with multiple well-established Clinics in North America. Once full agreements are signed, the clinics will be given access to Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Awakn's treatment is backed by the successful Phase II b trial which resulted in 86% abstinence at 6-months post treatment. The 'Beta' phase will precede the full launch which is targeted for early 2023. Awakn will work with its license partners to fine tune the roll out of the treatment in advance of the full launch.
  • Awakn has initiated its Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) application for its lead program Project Kestrel. The ILAP is a UK government run initiative that supports innovative approaches to the safe, timely and efficient development of medicines. Awakn aims to accelerate the time to market for its ketamine-assisted therapy for AUD, eventually facilitating patient access to this treatment on the National Health Service (NHS).
  • Awakn CFO, Kate Butler, is leaving the Company, effective July 31, 2022, to pursue other opportunities. Awakn has commenced the search for a permanent CFO and for the interim period Jonathan Held, Chief Business Officer, Co-founder and previous CFO has been appointed as interim CFO.
  • Awakn has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD. This patent allows Awakn the freedom to operate and pursue its promising research and results from its Phase II a trial.
  • In 2021, Awakn signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the psychedelic company Mindcure. It was intended that Mindcure would provide their therapeutic software application (iSTRYM) as a digital system to be used in Awakn's Licensing Partnerships. Mindcure have recently announced following a strategic review they have ceased all research projects. As a result of this development, Awakn will not be pursuing an agreement with Mindcure.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "We are delighted to see our Licensing Partnerships business move into its 'Beta' phase as we execute on our strategy of commercializing our therapeutics. I would also like to thank Kate Butler for all her work with Awakn and wish her the very best in her next venture."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Finalizes Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre

Optimi Health Finalizes Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company cultivating and synthesizing high quality psychedelics and natural functional and psilocybin mushroom strains for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a supply agreement with Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre ("Bloom"), a Calgary-based provider of mental health services, including psychedelic-assisted therapies employing ketamine treatments.

"Our Supply Agreement with Bloom solidifies another key relationship for Optimi," said CEO Bill Ciprick. "Their position as therapeutic practitioners, as well as their work in conducting the kind of clinical trials necessary to advance regulatory outcomes for psychedelic medicines, make them ideal partners in alignment with Optimi's strategic goals."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces License for a Delivery System for Psychedelic APIs

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces License for a Delivery System for Psychedelic APIs

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce it has acquired an exclusive license for the psychedelics sector for a novel delivery system for its psychedelic based therapies currently in development.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has recently added a novel delivery system for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset to its portfolio. This novel delivery system, invented by the Company's Head of Innovation, Robert August for the licensor Hai Beverages Inc. will be used as a formulating agent for both water soluble and non-water-soluble APIs, whose onset when taken orally would be a standard twenty to forty-five minutes. This delivery system will allow the compound to bypass first pass liver metabolism and directly enter the bloodstream, resulting in a rapid onset of 5 minutes or less. This delivery system also functions as a solubilizing agent for non-water-soluble materials.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Biosciences

Neonmind Delists Shares from OTCQB

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTC Pink:NMDBF) (FSE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announces that it voluntarily delisted its common shares from trading on the OTCQB. The delisting was effective prior to the opening of the markets on July 5, 2022.

The Company is currently listed on Canada's Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:NEON) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:6UF), and the Company's common shares are now quoted on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group under the stock ticker NMDBF. The Company's common shares continue to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

Keep reading...Show less

