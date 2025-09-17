Livium Ltd

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) with Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) (“Iondrive”), an Australian company developing an innovative metal extraction process using Deep Eutectic Solvent technology (DES), via their subsidiary Iondrive AU Pty Ltd.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Livium has signed a binding Term Sheet with Iondrive to advance the recycling of clean energy waste using Iondrive’s innovative Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) technology
  • Livium will supply Iondrive with end-of-life solar panels, lithium-ion battery black mass, rare earth element (REE) magnets, to support evaluation of Iondrive's high-recovery DES process
  • Partnership combines Livium’s customer and feedstock access with Iondrive’s novel technology, positioning both to become leaders in Australian clean energy waste processing
  • Partnership compliments the recently announced collaboration with the University of Melbourne1, which also relies on the sourcing of waste by Livium
  • This significant step further advances Livium’s strategic aim of deploying its recycling capabilities into broader waste markets

In accordance with the Term Sheet, Livium will supply Iondrive with a range of end-of-life materials, including solar panels, lithium-ion battery black mass, rare earth magnets, and other samples. This collaboration will support the continuous development and commercialisation of Iondrive’s DES process, which already demonstrates over 95% recovery rates in testing and offers a sustainable, closed-loop alternative to conventional methods2.

This deal, which follows the recently announced partnership with the University of Melbourne, is a significant step in strengthening the Company’s recycling capabilities across a range of adjacent market opportunities. The results of these programs will inform techno-economic assessments and pave the way for future commercial supply and co-location agreements.

Summary of Key Terms:

  • Livium will provide Iondrive with defined waste streams of solar panels, lithium-ion battery black mass, rare earth magnets, and other samples.
  • Iondrive will apply its DES processes to evaluate recovery pathways and commercial scalability.
  • Iondrive will retain ownership of all DES intellectual property (IP) and results, Livium retains IP in Sample generation.
  • Both parties will use their best endeavours to commence negotiations of binding commercial agreements for supply and co-location of DES processing units within 21 months.
  • The Term Sheet includes limited exclusivity provisions in Australia during the evaluation period.
  • Either party may terminate the agreement on 30 days’ notice, subject to customary conditions.

Adjacent Market Opportunities

Australia's transition to a clean energy future is creating a wealth of adjacent market opportunities in e-waste recycling, with the country's early adoption of renewable technology now generating a substantial and growing stream of end-of-life products.

The most prominent of these is solar panel (PV) recycling, where an estimated 100,000 tonnes of PV waste is projected annually by 20303, creating a significant feedstock opportunity for a nascent industry. Australia stands to unlock over A$1 billion in recoverable materials from end-of-life solar panels by 20354. Capturing this market domestically presents a major opportunity to secure a local supply of critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

The market for lithium-ion battery black mass recycling also represents a major growth opportunity within the circular economy. As a key component of end-of-life batteries, black mass is rich in critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. The global market, valued at US$14.4 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to US$51.7 billion by 20325, driven by the explosive adoption of electric vehicles and a global push for sustainable supply chains.

Beyond solar and batteries, the growing e-waste stream is also creating a business case for rare earth element (REE) recycling. While the global REE recycling market is still relatively small, valued at around US$248 million in 2021, it is projected to surpass US$422 million by 20266. This growth is driven by the demand for magnets in EVs and wind turbines, coupled with a global push to reduce reliance on primary REE mining and strengthen supply chain security. Despite low current recycling rates of less than 1%, the high value and critical importance of REE elements create a strong commercial incentive to develop innovative recycling solutions in Australia, ultimately helping to close the loop on the nation's strategic mineral supply.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx:lit
The Conversation (0)
Glowing digital battery icon with particle connections on dark background.

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

Australia’s lithium sector is facing pressure on the back of news that Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) is expected to resume production at its Jianxiawo mine.

Operations were halted in August when the mine’s licence expired, with the suspension expected to last three months.

Located in Yichun, Jiangxi province, Jianxiawo produces about 65,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually, roughly 6 to 8 percent of global supply. It is the largest mine in Yichun, often referred to as China’s “lithium capital.”

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium (TSXV:ILC)

International Lithium Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Blue lithium-ion battery over shiny surface.

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market

Despite the current low price environment, the long-term demand for battery metals is robust and offers opportunity for those interested in lithium stocks.

Seasoned metals investors who want to look beyond gold and silver are getting involved, while new investors are being drawn in by expanding battery market and lithium supply deals between automakers and lithium producers.

Whatever the reason, it’s important to get familiar with the lithium market before investing in lithium stocks. Here's a brief overview of some of the basics, including supply and demand, prices and companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Andrada Mining

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Andrada Mining Limited (AIM: ATM, OTCQB: ATMTF), the critical minerals producer with mining and exploration assets in Namibia, is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration drilling at the Lithium Ridge project in partnership with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA through its subsidiary SQM Australia (Pty) Ltd ("SQM"). (See announcement dated 9 September 2024 and 28 February 2025). This milestone represents part of the stage 1 workplan of the three stage earn-in agreement with SQM. Under this first stage, SQM will fund up to US$7 million in exploration to secure an initial 30% interest at project level with the potential to fund up to US$40m million over the three stages.

Keep reading...Show less
Gina Rinehart, executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, she embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest person, Rinehart has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing in mid-2024 to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

Keep reading...Show less
Democratic Republic of Congo flag waving against a clear blue sky.

Billionaire-backed KoBold Metals Secures DRC Licenses in Push for Manono Lithium

KoBold Metals, a US-backed mining firm supported by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has received seven new permits to explore for lithium in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The DRC mining registry confirmed on Wednesday (August 27) that the permits cover ground in both the Tanganyika and Haut-Lomami provinces, including four in Manono territory, home to the massive Roche Dure lithium deposit.

The approvals follow a July agreement between KoBold and the DRC government that positioned the company to acquire and develop the disputed Manono project, considered one of world's largest untapped lithium deposits.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Reinstatement to Quotation

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

rare earth metals investing

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Energy Investing

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Gold Investing

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

Gold Investing

Chen Lin: Gold, Silver Prices Breaking Out, My Stock Strategy Now

×