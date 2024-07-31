Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report - June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

  • Lithium Universe to convert supply in North America
  • Geopolitical shift to onshore the battery supply chain
  • LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
  • Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry

Application for 22.5 Mw Green Power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery

  • Lithium Universe application for 22.5 MW of green power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
  • Hydroelectricity has significant cost effective advantage
  • Strategy to produce greener battery grade lithium carbonate
  • Application only for train 1 of 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate

Lithium Universe Completes Two Environmental Field Studies at Bécancour Site

  • No significant biological issues reported by environmental team
  • Wetlands identified are of low ecological value
  • Further environmental surveys planned

Lithium Universe Board Visits Operating Refineries in China

  • LU7 Board and CEO travel to China to meet with existing lithium refineries
  • Team validates existing design process improvements with existing operators
  • Jiangsu Refinery built by Galaxy maintains benchmark LU7 construction philosophy of Jiangsu-style refinery reinforced
  • Chinese converter expansions focussed on lithium carbonate

Bécancour Lithium Refinery Design Proving to Handle Various Spodumene Types

  • Testwork conducted to Linyi University Lithium Research Centre
  • Second batch completed and meets stringent battery grade specs
  • Not often achievement of battery grade on first pass programs
  • Metallurgical testing on various international sources of spodumene
  • Able to process spodumene from any part of the world

Procurement Strategy for Bécancour Lithium Refinery

  • Procurement strategy for Bécancour Lithium Project
  • “Same equipment, same supplier” strategy
  • Board visit to Hatch's Shanghai procurement office
  • Proven equipment and same suppliers fast tracks engineering
  • Jiangsu used 70% of Chinese top quality suppliers

Bécancour Lithium Refinery 3D Layout Completed

  • DFS Engineering work producing significant progress
  • 3D model and plot plan layout completed
  • Plant layout strategy for efficient space utilisation

This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited Alex Hanly CEO Interview - Becancour Refinery Project

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited Alex Hanly CEO Interview - Becancour Refinery Project

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In this interview, Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly talks about the company's business strategy, government engagement and fieldwork around the Becancour Lithium Refinery Project.

The project is advancing well and remains on track. Key milestones include finalizing the plant layout, issuing technical specifications for capex estimation, and progressing with supplier quotation activities. Environmental site visits and studies are ongoing, with no significant issues identified. Hatch's transition from Brisbane to Montreal offices is smoothly underway, ensuring continuity in project management. Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment are mitigating potential delays. Overall, the project is adhering to its timeline, with significant progress in engineering and procurement, ensuring readiness for a capital cost estimate and commitment to ensure environmental compliance with the regulatory framework.

About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Project Update

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Project Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce a project update of the Becancour Lithium Refinery Project. The project is advancing well and remains on track. Key milestones include finalizing the plant layout, issuing technical specifications for capex estimation, and progressing with supplier quotation activities. Environmental site visits and studies are ongoing, with no significant issues identified. Hatch's transition from Brisbane to Montreal offices is smoothly underway, ensuring continuity in project management. Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment are mitigating potential delays. Overall, the project is adhering to its timeline, with significant progress in engineering and procurement, ensuring readiness for a capital cost estimate and commitment to ensure environmental compliance with the regulatory framework.

Highlights

- Project is advancing well and remains on track

- Engineering milestones include plant layout, equipment packages, datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications

- Procurement priority one packages for quotes about 60% complete

- Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment

- Environmental work is progressing with no show-stoppers identified to date

- Strong engagement from Federal, Provincial and Local Government

- Becancour Lithium Refinery well aligned with Provincial strategy

- Mature local government support and project understanding

Procurement

Procurement activities include sending technical specifications to suppliers for detailed quotations to build the capex estimation. For priority one mechanical equipment, nine packages have been issued, with seven offers received and evaluations currently underway. Five priority one electrical equipment supply packages will be issued for inquiry within the next week. The goal is to evaluate all priority one packages by the end of September.

Due to potential lead times for electrical transformers, the tenderer list will be expanded to reduce these lead times.

Engineering

The major engineering activities include finalizing the plant layout and preparing documentation for equipment packages, such as datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications. Key tasks also involve creating the main power distribution single line diagram and providing clarifications during the tender period. Additionally, proposals received are being thoroughly reviewed to ensure they meet project requirements. Effective handling of process effluent and site runoff is another critical focus area. The development of the package register, material take-offs (MTOs), and comprehensive equipment lists are ongoing, ensuring all necessary components and details are accurately documented and organized for the project's successful execution.

Plant Layout

The first release of the plant layout has been published, with several features still under development. These include new plant areas such as the boiler plant and process effluent treatment. Structural framing of buildings and HVAC systems are in progress, along with civil works encompassing drainage, road pavements, vehicle paths, sedimentation ponds, and car parking. The location and number of plant switch rooms is being optimised.

Efforts are being made to enhance spodumene and residue storage, focusing on materials handling and capacity. Additionally, the routing of major pipe and cable racks is being planned. The layout on-site is being designed with consideration of likely environmental constraints to ensure compliance and sustainability. These developments aim to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the project.

Environmental Work

The team is actively involved in field inventories to develop knowledge of the biodiversity present on site. Four field campaigns have been carried-out to survey the presence of short-eared owls, breeding birds, fish and fish habitat, and wetlands. Based on preliminary results, no species at risk nor species of concern as listed under the Canadian Species at Risk Act (SARA) have been identified so far. The project team is also engaged in activities to optimize the site layout and reduce encroachment on wetlands identified on the property. Surveys are expected to be completed during the Canadian Summer. Field inventory results will be used to support environmental permitting activities and discussions with the Regulators to ensure site layout and the design of the industrial facility are developed in full compliance with the environmental regulatory framework.

A Phase I study to understand previous uses of the site is progressing and no potential environmental liability has been identified based on preliminary results. The Phase I Study is expected to be completed by the end of July. Over the coming months, the team is expected to initiate the preparation of permitting documents to ensure the Project follows formal approval lines.

Priorities

The highest priorities for the next few months include finalising the environmental permitting and approvals program, which entails completing the initial field survey, briefing with the Ministry, finalising the Phase 1 Report, and preparing the first application. Engineering work necessary for the environmental permit application is also a top priority, focusing on civil design, updated plant layout, and water management strategy. In parallel, equipment procurement will involve preliminary engineering, securing vendor proposals, and establishing schedules. Confirming the treatment of process effluent and site runoff is crucial for environmental compliance.

Additionally, commencing civil and structural engineering work is essential to maintain project momentum.

Finalising the plant layout will ensure all components are correctly positioned and integrated. Lastly, execution phase planning will be progressed, contingent on the monthly budget, to ensure that all activities are appropriately funded and scheduled for efficient project advancement.

Government and Community Engagement

A trip by key leadership members to Eastern Canada. The delegation, led by CEO Alex Hanly and including Chairman Iggy Tan, Board Directors Patrick Scallan and Dr. Jingyuan Liu, and Canadian Director, Victoria Vargas, engaged with government stakeholders, community partners, and industry peers. The meetings in Montreal, Becancour, Quebec City, and Ottawa reinforced the Company's strategy to address the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America and provided updates on our engineering progress and commercial discussions.

Ministry of Economics, Innovation, and Energy

A meeting was held in Quebec City with the Honourable Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economics, Innovation, and Energy. This follows the Company's initial presentation of the Company's unique strategy in November 2023 in Dubai. Once again, Minister Fitzgibbon expressed enthusiasm for our engineering progress, the acquisition of the Option agreement within the Becancour Industrial Park, and the Hydro-Quebec application for an estimated 22.5MW energy allocation for our Becancour Lithium Refinery.

Lithium Universe emphasized Quebec's strategic benefits, including hydroelectric power, proximity to the James Bay region, and logistic advantages with port access to the transatlantic region. The Minister reiterated his support for our vision of transforming Quebec into the Centre of Lithium Conversion for the transatlantic region.

The Company is impressed with the forward-thinking provincial government of Quebec and the progress of the Strategic Innovation Zone under the pragmatic guidance of Minister Fitzgibbon.

Becancour Lithium Refinery Site

In February 2024, the Company successfully executed an option agreement to acquire a refinery site strategically located within the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP). The site in Becancour, close to Trois-Rivieres, lies between Montreal and Quebec City and is near major highways and railways. The Port of Becancour supports year-round operations with deep-water access. The site offers low-cost hydroelectric power, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive water and waste facilities, ideal for the proposed Lithium Refinery.

The Company once again met with key executives from the BWIP in Becancour. The meeting focused on the Company's progress in site evaluation activities and included a presentation on the process design, featuring pictures from a reference lithium carbonate refinery. The port was confirmed to have the capacity to manage 50,000-ton bulk shipments, exceeding the Company's initial requirements. The Company had the opportunity to inspect Lot 22, encompassing an area of 27-hectare, and view the proximity to infrastructure and immediate tiein to existing BWIP utilities. The SPIPB team provided an overview of planned expansions and facility upgrades to the onsite infrastructure, positioning Becancour as a leader in offering prime industrial real estate in Quebec.

The Company will be looking to commence various community initiatives to integrate the industrial site into the wider community.

Municipality of Becancour

The Company met with the Mayoress of Becancour to discuss the Company's objectives to contribute to the local economy by providing hundreds of employment opportunities and helping to realize its economic potential.

LU7 reaffirmed its commitment to the Becancour and wider Trois-Rivieres region, pledging to support various social, community, and environmental initiatives in the coming years. The Mayoress expressed enthusiasm for the Company's plans within the SPIPB, recognizing the development of a proven and reliable design with internationally aligned process outputs.

Provincial Government - Quebec

The Company also met with key delegates in Montreal from Investissement Quebec (IQ), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF), Energy Transition Valley Innovation Zone, and the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks. The provincial government has identified a lithium conversion gap within the supply chain, crucial for servicing the expected increase in spodumene supply from the James Bay region in the coming years. Quebec is a North American leader in attracting foreign direct investment, sustainable development, and supporting battery metals projects. The province has a strong history of supporting lithium battery supply chain development, with significant provincial and federal government incentives.

Recent government support includes the General Motors (GM) and Korea-based POSCO Chemicals' US$1 billion cathode active material (CAM) factory, the Ford/EcoPro BM US$800 million cathode factory, and Northvolt's US$7 billion EV Battery Facility at Saint-Basile-le-Grand. This creates a favourable regulatory environment for the Company's project, ensuring robust support throughout the cycle.

Canadian Federal Government - Ottawa

The Company met with various federal government stakeholders from Invest in Canada (IIC), Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN), Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), and Export Development Canada (EDC). Given the lack of refining capacity in Canada, LU7's lithium carbonate plant is an innovative project, as there are no current operating or planned facilities of this kind within the country. Building lithium conversion capacity alongside spodumene mines will enable Canada to become wholly self-sufficient in the lithium chemical supply chain.

Hatch - Montreal

The Company and its engineering partner, Hatch, held a productive meeting at the Montreal office to align their shared culture and fast-track development vision. They reinforced the philosophy of "same process, same equipment, same supplier," which minimizes technical risks, ensures quality, and reduces costs. The operational environments in Australia and Canada share many similarities, facilitating the integration of skills into Quebec.

Hatch's leadership in building lithium conversion facilities and tackling challenging projects validates the decision to partner with them. Through this collaboration, the Company acknowledges Hatch's expertise as the premier lithium refinery engineering expert.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "The project is on track, finalizing plant layout, issuing capex specs, progressing supplier quotes, with smooth office transition, and no environmental issues, ensuring readiness for capex cost estimate. The reception from federal, provincial and local government delegates has left a very positive impression on the LU7 Board of Directors. The region has made strong commitments since releasing the Critical Minerals Strategies four years ago and we have seen that in the significant investments made within the battery supply chain and pragmatic discussions held with key government executives. We look forward to advancing the Company's Becancour Lithium Refinery to contribute in making Quebec the lithium conversion centre within the Transatlantic region."

About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect, to be held on Friday 28th June 2024, 11:00am AEST/ 9:00am AWST.

CEO Alex Hanly will present the Company's strategy to close the lithium conversion gap within North America through development of the proposed 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery at Becancour, Quebec.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q&A session.

About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Lithium Universe Ltd Completion of Environmental and Field Studies at Becancour

Lithium Universe Ltd Completion of Environmental and Field Studies at Becancour

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce that two environmental field studies have been completed at the Company's proposed refinery site located at the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP), Quebec.

We are pleased to announce the completion of a survey, adhering to provincial protocols, which found no presence of the short-eared owl, a species of concern, in the Lot 22 area. The site's proximity to the CEPSA chemical plant, railway, and highway likely makes it less attractive for this species. This information is vital for our ongoing environmental assessments and planning.

A recent breeding bird survey revealed the presence of Chimney Swifts, a species at risk known to nest in human structures, likely to inhabit structures away from Lot 22. No habitat was observed for salamanders or the least bittern bird, indicating no further surveys are necessary for these species.

Wetland delineation, conducted according to provincial guidelines, aligns with desktop review information, with no unexpected findings. Wetlands are primarily located in the northern and eastern portions of the site, with smaller patches in the southwestern sector. These wetlands are likely of low ecological value, characterized by agricultural ditches and the presence of the invasive species Phragmites australis. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "There was nothing unexpected from our recent environmental surveys. The Becancour Industrial Park is an existing industrial complex designed to host operations like the Company's 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July. This is an important step forward as we progress our plans at the Becancour property."

About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery 3D Layout Completed

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery 3D Layout Completed

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to provide an update on the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) engineering work associated with the Company's Becancour Lithium Refinery project.

The Becancour Lithium Refinery project is progressing extremely well, marked by significant milestones. The engineering study, managed by Hatch Ltd, is advancing well, with critical elements already completed. Essential documents, including the process flow sheets and stream tables, have been finalized. These documents are crucial for managing material and energy flow through the refinery, detailing the processing steps and the interconnections between various units within the plant.

Highlights

- DFS Engineering work producing significant progress

- 3D model and plot plan layout completed

- Plant layout strategy for efficient space utilization

- Significant milestones including flow sheets and stream tables

- Procurement strategy using "same equipment, same suppliers"

- Infrastructure development and utility connections at the site are underway

Furthermore, a preliminary 3D model and plot plan layout have been developed, providing a comprehensive visual and spatial understanding of the refinery's design. This model helps visualize the placement of equipment and infrastructure, ensuring efficient space utilization and facilitating future modifications if necessary. The design of the refinery layout has considered safety standards and best practices, effective process flow, material compatibility and adequate spacing required for plant operation.

Procurement efforts are advancing strategically, with a focus on sourcing major equipment from the same suppliers used for the Jiangsu reference plant. This approach leverages existing relationships to ensure consistency in quality and performance. Another advantage of utilizing established offshore suppliers is the mitigation of potential scheduling disruptions caused by the increased demand for construction materials and highly skilled tradespeople in North America driven by the surge in supply chain related projects. Active negotiations with selected suppliers aim to secure firm pricing, helping to control costs and mitigate financial risks.

Infrastructure development and utility connections at the site are underway, addressing essential elements such as water supply, power, and transportation links needed for the refinery's operations. Material take-offs (MTOs) are being performed to prepare a detailed Capex estimate, ensuring a comprehensive financial plan for the project's construction and operational phases.

Chairman Iggy Tan said "The Hatch team engaged for this project is dynamic, practical and experienced, fully understanding our strategy to fast-track the DFS process by leveraging the insights and proven technology from the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate reference plant. Hatch can easily apply their knowledge on this project as the original designer and builder of the reference project as well as any other lithium plants in their impressive portfolio of projects. We are delighted with the progress of the engineering work".

About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 June 2024. During the second quarter of 2024 Chariot announced final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program at Black Mountain (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”) and the recommencement of exploration activities in Wyoming, USA for the North American summer.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that battery-grade lithium carbonate has been successfully produced from ore from the McDermitt Lithium Project (the Project) (Figure 1). This marks an important milestone, with all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate now validated (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 following the release by AEV of an announcement regarding a placement.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”)”) has secured a Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”).
Keep reading...Show less
Disrupting China’s Hard-rock Lithium Conversion Dominance

You can’t make lithium-ion batteries, a critical component of electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices of the new green economy, without lithium. But securing a stable, secure and politically neutral supply chain for so-called white gold is a challenge.

China currently controls 80 percent of global lithium chemical production — despite having less than 7 percent of lithium reserves. China has successfully created the infrastructure and financial incentives for an interdependent supply chain that integrates mines, processing factories and electric battery manufacturers; it controls 70 percent of cell manufacturing for the EV industry.

Hard-rock lithium conversion entails converting mined lithium spodumene ore into lithium sulfate, then battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.

Highlights from the Reporting Period:

Keep reading...Show less

Carbonxt Appendix C

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024

Carbonxt Group Limited – June 2024 Quarterly Update

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period ended 30 June 2024

×