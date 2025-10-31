Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Bandeira Lithium Project Feasibility Study

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Bandeira Lithium Project Feasibility Study

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH,OTC:LTHCF; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira" or the "Project"), titled "Bandeira Lithium Project, National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report—Definitive Feasibility Study Update, Araçuaí–Itinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil" (the "2025 Technical Report"), with an effective date of September 17, 2025, and dated October 31, 2025.

The 2025 Bandeira Technical Report was prepared by representatives of experienced consulting groups: RTEK, GE21 and L&M, each of whom is a Qualified Person, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as reported in the Company's news release dated September 17, 2025 .

The 2025 Bandeira Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.lithiumionic.com , as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Persons

Each of following Qualified Persons ("QPs"), as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, are independent of Lithium Ionic. The QPs have reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and confirm that it fairly and accurately reflects, in the form and context in which it appears, the information contained in the respective sections of the 2025 Technical Report for which they are responsible.

Name of Qualified Person Qualifications Affiliations
Brian Colin Talbot BSc (Hons), FAusIMM R-Tek
Carlos José Evangelista Silva P.Geo., MSc, AIG GE21
Hugo Ribeiro de Andrade Filho P.Eng., FAusIMM GE21
Juliano Felix de Lima MAIG (CP) GE21
Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez P.Eng., BSc, FAIG GE21
João Augusto Hilário de Souza B.A.Sc., MBA L&M Advisory
Noel Mark O´Brien BE (Met), MBA, FAusIMM R-Tek
Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana MBA, FAIG GE21


RTEK Compensation for Completed Feasibility Study

The Company confirms that, further to its October 3, 2025 press release, it has issued 7,430,305 common shares to RTEK International DMCC ("RTEK") pursuant to a services agreement dated April 2, 2025. The shares were issued as consideration for RTEK's technical and strategic advisory services provided in connection with the completion of Lithium Ionic's NI 43-101 Feasibility Study for the Bandeira Project (see September 17, 2025 press release). The issuance has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands
Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 11,684 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500
info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to results of the feasibility study, the economic viability of the Bandeira project, the Company's ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company's mineral properties, the services agreement with RTEK, the termination of the K2 Option Agreement and the Company's future plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Information and links in this press release relating to other mineral resource companies are from their sources believed to be reliable, but that have not been independently verified by the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Corp.LTH:CATSXV:LTHPlatinum Investing
LTH:CA
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic Corp.

Keep Reading...
Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) (" Lithium Ionic " or the " Company ") announces the... Keep Reading...
Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered... Keep Reading...
Lithium Ionic Signs Agreement to Acquire Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Signs Agreement to Acquire Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Neolit Minerals Participações Ltda ("Neolit"), has entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire the remaining 15% of select Salinas properties... Keep Reading...
Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian") to sell a 2.25% gross revenue royalty on its Bandeira Deposit in exchange... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Trading resumes in: Company: Lithium Ionic Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: LTH All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million

Related News

Energy Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: MAX Power Energized with 83 Percent Gain

Smart Investing in the Face of Recession, Tariffs and Stagflation

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Oil & Gas Outlook: Australia Edition

resource investing

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million