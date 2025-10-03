Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH,OTC:LTHCF; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") reports that is has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. Together with the first tranche, which closed on September 29, 2025, the Company has issued an aggregate of 26,090,130 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $18,263,091 (the "Offering"). The Second Tranche consisted of 7,739,989 Units for gross proceeds of $5,417,992.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.90 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the date hereof.

The Company plans to use the aggregate net proceeds of the Offering for development of its Brazilian properties and general corporate purposes.

The securities being issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

Certain insiders of the Company acquired 947,929 Units in the Second Tranche (the "Insider Participation"). The Insider Participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Insider Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

RTEK Compensation for Completed Feasibility Study

The Company intends to issue 7,790,109 Common Shares to RTEK International DMCC ("RTEK") pursuant to the services agreement dated April 2, 2025 between the Company and RTEK (the "Shares for Services"). The Shares for Services are consideration for RTEK's support with the successful completion of the Company's NI 43-101 feasibility study announced on September 17, 2025 and targeted CAPEX reduction of USD$75.2 million from the Company's May 2024 feasibility study. The Shares for Services is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands
Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,668 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500
info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity and development of the Company's mineral properties, the Second Tranche and the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Shares for Services and the Company's future plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Information and links in this press release relating to other mineral resource companies are from their sources believed to be reliable, but that have not been independently verified by the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Corp.LTH:CATSXV:LTHPlatinum Investing
LTH:CA
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic Corp is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on developing commercial-grade lithium. It owns a 100% ownership interest in the Itinga lithium project.

Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) (" Lithium Ionic " or the " Company ") announces the closing, on an oversubscribed basis, of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") led by long-term strategic shareholders, Fourth Sail Capital and the PowerOne Capital Group.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of 16,666,666 units (the " Units ") at $0.90 per Unit for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the " Offering ") with long-term strategic shareholders of the Company that are supportive of the Company's strategy to become a near-term lithium producer in Brazil's ‘Lithium Valley', a region of global significance for hard-rock lithium production.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Ionic Signs Agreement to Acquire Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Signs Agreement to Acquire Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Neolit Minerals Participações Ltda ("Neolit"), has entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire the remaining 15% of select Salinas properties ("Salinas" or the "Project"), located within the Curralinho Pegmatite Field of the lithium-rich Araçuaí Pegmatite District, in Minas Gerais, Brazil (the "Transaction"). Upon closing of the Agreement, Lithium Ionic will own 100% of all the Salinas group of properties (See Figure 1).

As consideration pursuant to the Transaction, the Company shall make the following payments to the vendor:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian") to sell a 2.25% gross revenue royalty on its Bandeira Deposit in exchange for an upfront cash consideration of US$20,000,000 (the "Royalty"). Appian is an investment advisor to long-term, value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Lithium Ionic intends to use the proceeds of the Royalty to further advance the development and construction of its world-class Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira" or the "Project"), located within the Lithium Valley in Minas Gerais State, Brazil. The Lithium Valley is a unique geological belt that hosts a significant concentration of lithium-bearing pegmatites and has emerged as a globally significant lithium production center. On May 29, 2024 , the Company announced Feasibility Study results for Bandeira supporting a 14-year, low-cost mining operation producing 178,000tpa of high-quality spodumene concentrate (5.5% Li2O), resulting in a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.3B and an IRR of 40%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lithium Ionic Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.

The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems. A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and this should increase demand for PGMs, especially when it comes to platinum and palladium.

On the supply side, the platinum market slid into a significant deficit in 2024, which has extended into 2025 and is expected to continue into the next year. These fundamentals led platinum prices to a 12 year high of US$1,495 per ounce on September 23, 2025.

But where do platinum and palladium come from? The list of the world’s top palladium- and platinum-mining countries is a short one, and most PGMs come from South Africa and Russia. We dive into the miners, markets and regulations affecting the top PGM countries below, and you can also learn more about the companies mining these metals here.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.

In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year decline in demand, a lack of metal is expected to create a supply deficit that's only 13 percent lower than 2024's 968,000 ounce shortfall.

Its call comes amid a price breakout for platinum, which pushed past US$1,450 per ounce in July.

Keep reading...Show less
Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum" briefing, noted that sustained growth in defense budgets could translate into higher demand for PGMs, which are already deeply embedded in critical defense and aerospace systems.

In the Hague Summit Declaration issued June 25, 2025, alliance leaders committed to raising defense expenditure to 5 percent of GDP annually by 2035, a significant step up from the longstanding 2 percent guideline.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai skyline at night, vibrant lights reflecting on the Huangpu River.

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demand

Record participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took place at a critical moment — just as the platinum market is tightening and a supply shortfall is deepening through 2029.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) notes that China now accounts for 64 percent of global demand for platinum bars and coins — up from 11 percent in 2019 — driven largely by investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacked platinum bars with blurred movement effect.

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce.

While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Over the past several years, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased, which has led to a reduction in platinum loadouts and lowered overall demand. However, with changing environmental regulations, an end to electric vehicle (EV) mandates and tax credits, the market may be experiencing a turnaround in H1.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart with silver and platinum bars and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Gold Investing

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Lithium Investing

UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

Gold Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams