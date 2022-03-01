Copper Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) focuses on the MacArthur Project in Mason Valley, Nevada. The company holds the largest land position in the Mason Valley district, which is home to a large metal endowment with numerous other known copper deposits. Nevada was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 based on investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute.

The MacArthur project is located 50 miles southeast of Reno, and hosts sulfide resources that are open in most directions with upside potential and high-grade mineralization. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent. MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.


Company Highlights

  • Lion Copper and Gold Corporation (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of prospective copper and gold assets in North America.
  • The company has the largest land position in the Mason Valley district in the mineral-rich and mining-friendly state of Nevada
  • The company has a strong ESG focus with its “Conservation by Design” approach that focuses on environmental sustainability through water conversation and minimal emissions.
  • The company’s flagship MacArthur project features a large copper deposit that was previously active in the 1990s.
    • The MacArthur project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent.
    • MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the MacArthur Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company",) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 13, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for the Company's MacArthur Copper Project located in Mason Valley, Nevada.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the MacArthur Copper Project, Mason Valley, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report") and is dated February 25, 2022 with an effective date of January 13, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Mr. Herbert E. Welhener, MMSA-QPM, of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., Mr. Jeffrey Woods, MMSA QP, and Mr. Steven Dischler, PE. The Technical Report is available on Lion CG's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on Lion CG's website at www.lioncg.com.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Releases Updated Geology & Resource Presentation on the MacArthur Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated geology and resource presentation on the MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada can be accessed on the company website: www.lioncg.com.

Lion CG is advancing the MacArthur Copper Project through an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). Travis Naugle, Lion CG's CEO, states "We believe the recently announced MacArthur mineral resource statement [available here], which generated a 55% increase in the measured and indicated copper resources, provides a strong motivation for completing an updated PEA. The Lion CG team is committed to advancing the MacArthur Copper Project with priority, while diligently incorporating our environmental sustainability values."

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Montana Copper-Gold Prospect

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked a district scale exploration and resource discovery opportunity (the "Blue Copper Prospect"), comprising more than 7,430 acres in Powell County and Lewis & Clark County in Montana, USA.

The Blue Copper Prospect, located approximately 25 miles WNW of Helena, Montana, is centered on the Late Cretaceous Blackfoot City Stock (the "BCS"), which was intruded into the Black Mountain syncline, composed primarily of a Paleozoic sequence of limestone, dolomite, shale and sandstone. The BCS crystallized at the same time as the nearby Boulder batholith, which is host to the world-famous Butte copper mines. The area is prospective for high grade copper-gold skarns and porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Definitive Strategic Agreement to Spin Out Non-Core Asset

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to assign its options to acquire the Butte Valley property to 1301666 B.C. Ltd.

In 2019, Lion CG secured two separate option agreements to acquire 678 unpatented mining claims covering most of the known mineralization at the Butte Valley property. Details of these option agreements can be found in the December 19, 2019 news release "Quaterra Announces Option Agreements to Acquire Butte Valley Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Nevada."

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement on Option to Acquire Two B.C. Properties

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Houston Minerals Ltd. on the previously announced proposed acquisition of (see news release of October 21, 2021) a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property (collectively, the "Properties"). The Properties are comprised of 19 mineral claims covering 80 square kilometers within what the Company believes to be some of the most prospective areas of British Columbia.

The Chaco Bear Property is located directly east of the Golden Triangle in Northern British Columbia, within the Stikine Terrane and hosted in similar rock formations as the Eskay Creek deposit, a precious metals volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia that was in production from 1994 to 2008 (Figure 1).

