Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LNU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LNU:AU
Linius Technologies
Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU)

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry


Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, 10 September 2024 following the release by LNU of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Funded with up to $3 Million Capital Raising

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a capital raising initiative comprising binding commitments of $800,000 under a convertible note facility (Note Facility) and a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement) to raise $700,000 for an aggregate raising of up to $1.5 million before costs, in each case in part subject to shareholder approvals.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference, hosted by CEO, James Brennan. The presentation will be held at 09:00 (AEST) on Tuesday 10 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2024

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Company or Linius) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

Keep reading...Show less
game controller

How to Invest in Esports

What’s the story behind esports, and why should market participants should consider investing?

Esports — or electronic sports — is competitive gaming. Just like traditional sports, some games are one-on-one, while others are team-based; however, these matches are played using computers or game consoles.

Esports fans can tune into these competitive events via a variety of streaming services such as the game-streaming service Twitch, which has seen a large jump in viewers and streamers since the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 2.44 million average concurrent viewers in May 2023 compared to 1.26 million in May 2019, and 6.82 million streamers in May 2023 compared to 3.93 million in May 2019.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Linius Technologies
×