NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") in respect of a senior secured first lien term loan facility providing for loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $43.4 million CAD (being the approximate equivalent of $30,000,000 USD) (the "Credit Facility") to be made available by Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"). Playtech plc ("Playtech") and certain Playtech subsidiaries have agreed to provide credit support for certain obligations under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility represents a significant milestone for NorthStar, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling the Company to continue to accelerate its growth initiatives.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
Linius Technologies Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Linius Technologies
Investor Insight
For investors eyeing opportunities in the technology sector, Linius Technologies presents a compelling proposition. The company's value is rooted in several key factors: a patented, scalable technology; SaaS business model with predictable revenue streams and high potential for scalability; a growing market opportunity; and strategic industry partnerships.
Overview
In the rapidly evolving world of digital content, one company is making waves by revolutionizing how we interact with video, particularly in the sports industry. Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU), a cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider, is leveraging the power of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
Linius stands at the forefront of video content innovation, offering a unique platform that empowers users to search, curate and personalise video content with unprecedented ease and efficiency. By processing Virtualized Video as simply and efficiently as data, Linius has developed a solution that not only enhances user engagement but also opens up new avenues for content monetization.
The company's flagship product, Linius Whizzard, is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in video technology. This platform offers a suite of tools designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
Linius announced a new strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company to combine Fujitsu’s expertise in systems integration and advanced AI-powered video analysis with Linius’s ground-breaking, patented “virtualised video” and “data-driven video assembly” technology. Fujitsu and Linius will develop solutions for individual customer needs, combining Linius’ existing platform and application programming interfaces (APIs) with Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision, Fujitsu’s AI service.
Company Highlights
- Linius Technologies is an Australia-based, cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging the power of data, AI and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
- The company’s key technology, the Linius Video Virtualisation EngineTM, underlies their suite of products designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
- The company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry, allowed it to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
- Linius announced a new strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company that combines Fujitsu’s expertise in systems integration and advanced AI-powered video analysis with Linius’s ground-breaking, patented “virtualised video” and “data-driven video assembly” technology.
- Linius is led by a management team with a successful track record in the technology, media and entertainment and financial services industries.
Key Technology: Linius Whizzard
At the heart of Linius' offerings is the Linius Whizzard platform. This innovative solution is designed to unlock the full potential of video content through a range of specialised features:
Whizzard Highlights: Automates the creation of highlight packages, saving time and resources for content creators.
Whizzard Captivate: Enables the creation of personalised video streams, enhancing viewer engagement.Whizzard Flick: Facilitates the production of ‘snackable’ video formats, catering to the growing demand for short-form content.
The versatility of the Whizzard platform extends beyond sports, offering potential applications for broadcasters and media companies across various industries. Its capabilities for video search, curation and publication provide a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to maximise the value of their video assets.
Scoring Big in the Sports Industry
While Linius' solutions have broad applications across various sectors, the company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry. This approach has allowed Linius to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
The sports sector presents a unique opportunity for video content optimization. With millions of passionate fans hungry for content, sports organizations are constantly seeking ways to enhance engagement and maximise the value of their video assets. Linius provides the tools to do just that, offering tailored solutions that address the specific needs of sports entities looking to elevate their content strategy.
To illustrate the practical applications of Linius' technology in sports, let's look at a couple of real-world examples:
IMG Partnership: IMG, a global leader in sports, events and media, selected Linius Whizzard to power its IMG Video Archive service. This partnership allows IMG to offer advanced video functionalities to their clients, enabling them to search, edit and distribute video content more efficiently than ever before.
US College Sports Market Entry: Linius has made significant inroads into the US sports market through deals with the Lone Star Conference and the Peach Belt Conference. These agreements demonstrate the scalability of Linius' solutions and mark a critical step in their international expansion strategy.
Management Team
James Brennan - CEO
CEO James Brennan is a dynamic leader with 20 years' experience in developing products and growing enterprise software and SaaS businesses. He has deep expertise in video, unified communications and educational technology with an outstanding track record of unlocking the latent potential of products and businesses. Brennan led transformation and growth at global companies including Integrated Research (ASX:IRI), Kaltura, BlueJeans Network and Polycom. He has a unique blend of sales, marketing, product management, and finance experience and is known for his commitment to building great teams and culture
Gerard Bongiorno - Chairman
Gerard Bongiorno is principal and co-CEO of Sapient Capital Partners, a merchant banking operation, and has over 25 years of professional experience in capital raisings and corporate advisory. Some of Bongiorno’s extensive experience include his roles in Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF), a diversified financial services firm, Village Roadshow and KPMG Corporate Finance, and his ongoing work as CEO of Sapient, raising capital both in Australia and internationally.
John Wallace - Director
US-based John Wallace has over 30 years of experience in tier 1 video and media organisations, across operations and sales, with an extensive understanding and experience in the technology, television and broadcasting industries. He most recently served as president & chief executive officer of Deluxe Entertainment Services, the media & entertainment Industry’s century-old post production and video distribution services company, and is active in the start-up investment community.
Barry McNeil - Director
Barry McNeil has over 25 years of experience in sports management and sports technology. He has led multiple sport-tech companies through rapid growth phases as CEO at Catapult Sports (ASX:CAT) and Prozone, which was acquired by StatsPerform in 2015. Currently, McNeill is founder & CEO at Bloom Sports Partners, a transformational sports advisory firm, helping sports leagues and growth-focused ownership groups find competitive advantage and sustained success.
Robert Scott - Advisory Board Member
A 30-year technology industry veteran and start-up specialist, US-based Robert Scott has an established reputation amongst industry insiders as a competitive turn-around agent, having led seven start-ups, two restarts and one internally incubated venture to successful outcomes. Currently, Scott is CEO of Cygilant, a leader in cybersecurity-as-a-service. He joined the company in 2018 and has since repositioned the company, launched a SOC-as-a-Service centre of excellence in Belfast, and implemented a best-of-breed technology strategy signing partnerships with Exclusive Networks, LogPoint and AT&T Cybersecurity.
David Butorac - Advisory Board Member
Over his 35-year career, Dubai-based David Butorac has worked in senior management and executive roles for some of the world’s leading media companies. His experience includes stints as CEO of multi-channel pay TV platform OSN (the MENA region’s premier pay TV platform), managing director of WIN Corporation, president (platforms) of the Star TV Network, group chief operating officer at Malaysia’s Astro, and head of operations for Sky UK. Butorac was named Media and Marketing Business Leader of the Year at the 2012 and 2015 Gulf Business Industry Awards and TMT Finance CEO of the Year (MENA) in 2015.
David Markus - Advisory Board Member
David Markus is a tech entrepreneur with a passion for innovation and value creation. After a career in IT management in Australia and England, he started an IT services company in Melbourne in 2002 that grew rapidly to be listed multiple times in fast-growth lists while winning awards for customer service. Having sold his company in 2019, his focus now is on helping others to scale. As a graduate of the AICD, he brings an appreciation of governance and customer focus to support the rapid deployment of technology in upscaling sales while delighting customers.
US NCAA Division 1 - Brown University signed
Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Quarterly Activites Report
Quarterly Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the successful completion of a $10 million (before costs) capital raise through a heavily oversubscribed Placement (“Placement”) to institutional and sophisticated investors.
Highlights
- Fully funded: Successful completion of a $10 million heavily oversubscribed Placement at $0.095 per share.
- Board Participation: Semiconductor industry leader and incoming Non-Executive Director Kevin Crofton participates in the Placement (subject to shareholder approval).
- Strong institutional demand: further validation through significant participation by multiple domestic and international fund managers
- Strategic Development: Funds to accelerate development of graphene-enhanced semiconductor technologies, strengthen commercial initiatives, and support working capital needs.
- Innovative Technology: AI1’s proprietary precursors and Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process positions the Company at the forefront of semiconductor advancements, including partnerships with global leaders.
A total of 105,263,158 new fully paid ordinary shares will be issued at $0.095 per share (Placement Shares).
The Joint Lead Managers (JLM), Sandton Capital Advisory, Alpine Capital, and Peloton Capital, are entitled to receive a Lead Manager fee of 2% of all funds raised and a Capital Raise fee of 4% of all funds raised under the placement, payable in cash. The JLM will receive 20,000,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.15 per share over the next three years, for their role in managing the Placement.
Commenting on the successful completion of the Placement Blake Burton, CEO of AI1, said“The success of this Placement and Kevin’s direct participation reinforces the confidence in AI1’s potential. These funds will enable us to continue developing our transformative graphene semiconductor technology and position the Company at the forefront of industry innovation.”
Board Participation
Kevin Crofton, a globally recognised semiconductor industry leader who is set to join the AI1 Board as a Non-Executive Director (ASX: 21 Jan 25), participated in the Placement by subscribing for 800,000 shares. With Mr Crofton’s share issue subject to shareholder approval, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to obtain approval will be called as soon as practically possible.
AI1’s CEO, Blake Burton, commented:
“We are extremely pleased to see the extremely strong demand for the capital raise and thank our new and existing shareholders for their support. The placement was underpinned by significant institutional demand and together with Kevin’s decision to personally invest provides a strong endorsement of AI1’s vision and potential. It reflects the market’s confidence in our ability to deliver groundbreaking technologies and positions us to capitalise on the vast semiconductor and AI industries as we advance.”
Use of Funds
Proceeds from the Placement will be deployed strategically to support AI1’s growth objectives:
- Acquisition of Cutting-Edge Equipment: A portion of the funds will be used to purchase a specialised Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) machine from Beneq, a global leader in ALD technology. This equipment will enable AI1 to accelerate the development of its proprietary graphene-enhanced semiconductor solutions, enhancing performance, scalability, and compatibility with current chip manufacturing processes.
- Technological Innovation and Development: Funds will drive the expansion of AI1’s research and development capabilities, particularly in advancing 2D Generation’s (2DG) patented technologies. This includes exploring new applications for graphene in addressing critical semiconductor bottlenecks, improving energy efficiency, and enabling miniaturisation.
- Commercialisation and Strategic Partnerships: Capital will be allocated to advancing licensing agreements and building partnerships with global semiconductor and electronics leaders. The Company will focus on collaborations that leverage its graphene-enhanced technologies to meet industry challenges in AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.
- Operational Readiness: Additional resources will be directed toward strengthening AI1’s operational capacity. This includes scaling internal capabilities to meet the anticipated growth demands and ensuring the Company is equipped to deliver on project milestones efficiently.
- Working Capital and Placement Costs: A portion of the funds will support general working capital requirements and cover expenses related to the successful execution of the Placement, including advisory fees, regulatory compliance, and administrative costs.
About AI1
AI1 is a leading innovator in semiconductor and graphene technologies, powered by its wholly owned subsidiary 2D Generation (2DG). The Company’s proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process allows for the low-temperature, direct growth of graphene on silicon chips, revolutionising semiconductor manufacturing by enhancing chip performance, reducing energy consumption, and improving scalability.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing
Executive Commentary
"This is a pivotal moment for NorthStar, marking the largest financing in our history. This Credit Facility strengthens our balance sheet and directly supports our ability to scale operations and drive the business towards profitability with a single-minded focus," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "We are grateful to Beach Point Capital Management for their trust in our strategy and vision. We are also thankful for Playtech's steadfast partnership which was instrumental in securing this funding, reinforcing their value both strategically and as a technology provider."
"Beach Point has deep experience investing across the gaming sector and is excited to partner with NorthStar to support their strategic initiatives. The online gaming sector has been growing rapidly, and this investment reflects our confidence in the Company's leadership, market potential, and ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth. Likewise, we value the partnership with Playtech, who are contributing their leading technology, global reach, and strategic vision towards NorthStar's continued success," said Gabriel Fineberg, Managing Director at Beach Point.
Purpose of the Credit Facility
The purpose of the Credit Facility is to support NorthStar's continued growth by significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet. The Company will use the proceeds of loans made pursuant to the Credit Facility: (i) to repay the aggregate $9.5 million CAD principal amount (plus accrued interest) loaned to the Company by Playtech pursuant to unsecured, interest-bearing promissory notes dated April 25, 2024, September 13, 2024 and December 16, 2024; (ii) to fund an interest reserve account in respect of the Credit Facility in an amount equal to $7,000,000 CAD; (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes; and (iv) to pay transaction costs in connection with the Credit Facility.
Key Terms of the Credit Facility
- Loan Amount: $43.4 million CAD
- Interest Rate: SOFR + 9.35%, with a SOFR floor of 4.40%
- Maturity Date: January 24, 2030
- Amortization: Payment deferral for the first 30 months, followed by 2.5% per annum of the principal amount until the 42nd month ending after the closing date (paid quarterly), and, thereafter, 5% per annum until the Maturity Date (paid quarterly).
The Credit Facility is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of NorthStar and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "NorthStar Guarantors"). The NorthStar Guarantors have provided a guarantee of the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents.
A copy of the Credit Agreement will be available on NorthStar's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Credit Support from Playtech
In addition to the guarantee by the NorthStar Guarantors, it is also a requirement of the Credit Agreement that Playtech, together with certain of its affiliates (the "Playtech Guarantors") guarantee the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents (the "Playtech Guarantee"). In consideration of the Playtech Guarantors providing the Playtech Guarantee, and subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals (including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange), NorthStar has issued to Playtech 32,735,295 common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), exercisable at a price of $0.055 CAD per share, reflecting an approximately 8.70% premium to the five-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on January 24, 2025. The Bonus Warrants will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months from the date of issue under applicable securities laws. The Bonus Warrants expire on January 24, 2030 and are non-transferable. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, if at any time the outstanding principal amount under the Credit Facility is reduced or repaid during the first year of the term of the Credit Facility, the expiry date in respect of a pro rata number of the total Bonus Warrants will be accelerated to the later of: (a) one year from the date of issuance of the Bonus Warrants; and (b) 30 days from such reduction or repayment of the Credit Facility.
Playtech is an insider of the Company and the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee, as the Company is not listed on one of the specified markets in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the aggregate fair market value of the Bonus Warrants will be less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
A material change report in respect of, inter alia, the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be filed in accordance with MI 61-101. Such material change report was not filed at least 21 days before the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee as the Company wanted to close and implement these arrangements on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.
Advisors
NorthStar would like to express its gratitude to the advisory teams that facilitated this successful transaction. The Company was co-advised by XST Capital Group LLC and Roselli Advisory LLC, who provided financial advisory services to NorthStar, and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, who acted as legal counsel to NorthStar.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsels to Beach Point.
About NorthStar
NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.
As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.
NorthStar is listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol BET and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol NSBBF. For more information on the company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca
About Beach Point
Beach Point is a multi-strategy investment manager making credit, private equity, real estate and structured product investments. As of December 31, 2024, Beach Point manages approximately $19 billion in AUM on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Beach Point also has offices in New York, London and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: the expected benefits of the Credit Facility, the use of proceeds of the Credit Facility, the ability of the Company to perform its obligations under the Credit Facility, and future value to be delivered as a result of the Credit Facility and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern (whether or not the Credit Facility is available in the short- and long-term). The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.
If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
For further information:
Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca
www.northstargaming.ca
Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
northstar@rbmilestone.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238526
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering
Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the pricing of its "reasonable best efforts" public offering for the purchase and sale of up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 4,792,000 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.20 per share and accompanying warrant (the "Offering"). The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date.
"We are proud that we have priced this round of financing with investment from a large institutional investor, representing their support for the Stardust Power story. This financing continues building on our progress towards the FID stage for our large central lithium refinery. The capital provides stability for the company to continue to execute against our business plan," noted Stardust Power Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about January 27, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to satisfy amounts due under certain existing promissory notes of the Company.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the Offering.
The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284298) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 15, 2025, which was declared effective on January 23, 2025. This Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC. An electronic copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Stardust Power Inc.
Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST."
For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com
Stardust Power Contacts
For Investors:
Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com
For Media:
Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "forecasted," "projected," "potential," "seem," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering, the timing of the anticipated closing of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power's securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power's business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.
Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Linius Technologies Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
