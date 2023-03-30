Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Cleantech Investing News

Linedata Accelerates the Development of Its Lending & Leasing Activities in Southern Europe

With the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal, Linedata reaffirms its ambition to meet the new challenges facing lending and leasing organizations

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, announces today the expansion of its Lending and Leasing activities in Southern Europe with the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal . Through this project, Linedata confirms its ambitions in a region with strong growth potential.

Portugal has gradually established itself as a major hub for the world's leading technology companies. Thanks to the quality of its universities, recognized for their excellence in the fields of finance, industrial engineering and technology, the country is today a source of talent renown on the international scene, both by start-ups and major players.

As a major player in the global credit and finance market, this acquisition reaffirms Linedata's commitment to expanding in Southern Europe throughout the Iberian region. Linedata's cutting-edge solutions will enable companies seeking technological excellence and innovation to rely on a trusted partner.

"The acquisition of Audaxys consolidates our position in Portugal, a territory of the future, open to the world and destined to be one of the key drivers of technological innovation globally, particularly in the financial sector, an industry of major local importance," commented Jamil Jiva, Global Head of Business Development at Linedata. "Its connections with the countries of the Portuguese-speaking world, particularly Brazil via the Portugal 2030 programme, make it a key business location in Europe. As we did in Riga a few years ago for the asset management business, our ambition is to develop a center of excellence in Portugal dedicated to the credit business, based on the know-how of local teams."

"I am delighted by our merger with Linedata, a partner of international renown who shares our human values of caring employees and clients. This alliance offers Audaxys and his teams new development perspectives in the credit business, as well as an even wider range of products and services to meet our clients' needs. We are ready to face tomorrow's challenges together with confidence and determination," added Miguel Rangel, Chairman and CEO of Audaxys.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 172,7 million in 2022 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP.linedata.com

Press
Linedata - Aurélia Szymanski
Tel : + 33 6 63 72 94 14
Email : aurelia.szymanski@se.linedata.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Linde GroupLIN:USNYSE:LINCleantech Investing
LIN:US
The Conversation (0)

Cummins Employees Devote March to Projects Tied to World Water Day

Cummins

Cummins Inc. employees celebrated World Water Day March 22 by conducting more than 20 projects over the month of March highlighting the importance of fresh water and the critical issues facing the natural resource

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index Finds US Volumes One Year and One Billion Parcels Ahead of Pre-Pandemic Forecast

Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index Finds US Volumes One Year and One Billion Parcels Ahead of Pre-Pandemic Forecast

Pitney Bowes forecasts 5 percent CAGR most likely for next 5 years as consumers remain unlikely to fully return to pre-pandemic behaviors

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today released the US data for 2022 from its latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index. Coming off two-years of pandemic-fueled growth, parcel volumes decreased 2% in 2022, but remain on a trajectory that far outpaces predictions made prior to the pandemic. The US shipped, received and returned 21.2 billion parcels in 2022, 1.1 billion more than anticipated by pre-pandemic forecasts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Air Products Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities

Air Products (NYSE:APD), the world's largest producer of hydrogen and a first-mover in energy transition projects, today announced it recently was awarded several supply contracts from NASA totaling more than $130 million to provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations including the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and other NASA facilities.

Under one public contract, Air Products will supply NASA liquid hydrogen to support operations at the Kennedy Space Center and nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The multi-year contract, which is already in effect, includes a maximum value of approximately $75 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ballard announces 150-million-kilometer milestone

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the Company's proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells have now powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or FCEVs in commercial Heavy and Medium-Duty Motive vehicles for an industry-leading total of more than 150 million kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to circling the Earth over 3,700 times. To reach this milestone, Ballard fuel cells powered over 3,800 buses and trucks, providing zero-emission mobility solutions in approximately 15 countries around the world.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

Mr. Randy MacEwen , President and Chief Executive Officer said, "At Ballard, we are designing our PEM fuel cell engines for heavy-duty mobility applications where zero emissions, reliability, and durability are key differentiators for end-user total cost of ownership. We continue to set the industry benchmark for PEM fuel cell performance in our target markets. The accumulated distance driven by FCEVs powered by our technology underlines Ballard's customer focus and commitment to reliable service and high uptime."

Mr. MacEwen continued, "We achieve this industry milestone at a time when we are seeing growing customer interest in the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in our key mobility verticals of bus, truck, rail, and marine, as well as off-highway and stationary power applications. Our learnings from real-world experience will continue to help us optimize our products from a total cost of ownership perspective and deliver products to meet zero-emissions targets without disrupting existing operating practices, including range, payload, and refueling time."

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance and other characteristics, product deliveries and deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-150-million-kilometer-milestone-301781779.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c2004.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Shareholders Urged to Vote FOR all of Pitney Bowes' Experienced and Qualified Directors and Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today issued a letter to Pitney Bowes shareholders in connection with the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 9, 2023. All Pitney Bowes shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linedata Confirms Commitment to APAC Region With New Office in Singapore

  • Strong demand for Linedata services in APAC region since 2005
  • Ability to service Singapore-specific Variable Capital Company (VCC)
  • Opportunity to enter new segments and fulfil needs of a unique market

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, announces today the opening of its new office in Singapore, strengthening its presence in the APAC region following a strong increase in businesses' needs.

Leaning on its large portfolio of clients within the alternative institutional wealth segment, the new Singapore office will enable Linedata to reinforce its existing product suite offering, combine technology and services and tailor them to the needs of the Singaporean market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Annual Report Year Ending 31 December 2022

Significant Upgrade Of Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Indicated Resources

Drilling And Exploration Set To Commence At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

North American High-Grade Cobalt Exploration Company

Related News

technology investing

Chemx Signs MoU With Lithium-Ion Battery Leader C4V

Gold Investing

David Morgan: Gold Fever? Banking Crisis Impact for Metals and Miners

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Gold Investing

Ascendant Resources: District-scale Polymetallic Project in the Prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt

Battery Metals Investing

How to Invest in Battery Metals (Updated 2023)

Resource Investing

Shortening Time from Exploration to Production Key to Closing Supply/Demand Gap, Belararox Exec Says

Oil and Gas Investing

Strong Margins, Revenue Growth for Enterprise Group, Says Exec

×