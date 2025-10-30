Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 6, 2025

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 6, 2025

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic, or "off the shelf", cell therapies for serious medical conditions, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Lineage management will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results and to provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties may access the conference call on November 6, 2025, by dialing (888) 596-4144 from the U.S. and Canada and should request the "Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call". A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Lineage's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage's website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through November 14, 2025, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 3958367.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic, or "off the shelf", cell therapies for serious medical conditions. Lineage's programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Lineage's pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen ® cell therapy, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance TM (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy in development under a collaboration with William Demant Invest A/S for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed under a gene editing partnership; and ILT1, a cell therapy initiative focused on islet cell transplants for the treatment of the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell .

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR
Ioana C. Hone
( ir@lineagecell.com )
(442) 287-8963

Russo Partners – Media Relations
Nic Johnson or David Schull
( Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com )
( David.schull@russopartnersllc.com )
(212) 845-4242

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lineage Cell TherapeuticsInc.LCTX:USNYSE:LCTX:USBase Metals Investing
LCTX:US
The Conversation (0)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Keep Reading...
Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company's CEO, Brian M. Culley, will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention , on Tuesday June 4... Keep Reading...
Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Persons with Lived Experience Session Expanded to Include Michaela & Kyle Devins Clinical Session Expanded to Include Neuralink Preclinical Session Expanded to Include Axonis, Novoron, Sania & Rewire Medical Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage... Keep Reading...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Established New Services Agreement with Genentech to Support Ongoing Development of the OpRegen ® Program Long-Term Visual Benefits from a Single Administration with OpRegen Reported at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit OpRegen Preclinical Results Presented at 2024 Association... Keep Reading...
OpRegen® Phase 1/2a Clinical Study 24-Month Visual Acuity Results Featured at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

OpRegen® Phase 1/2a Clinical Study 24-Month Visual Acuity Results Featured at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

BCVA gains of +5.5 letters at 24 months in Cohort 4 patients (n=10) BCVA gains of +7.4 letters among Cohort 4 patients with extensive OpRegen bleb coverage of the GA lesion (n=5) Maintenance or increases in external limiting membrane (ELM) and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) layers observed by... Keep Reading...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2024

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2024

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, following the... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide links to yesterday's Government of Ontario's Ring of Fire news conference and news release. These developments signal progress with the access, infrastructure and First Nation partnerships in the Ring of... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), located approximately 10 kilometers... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of data processing and reports from Expert Geophysics for the 374 line-kilometer Airborne Magnetotelluric EM Survey ("Mobile MT") completed in July 2025. The survey covered 3,500 hectares of... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,111,111 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist of one common share... Keep Reading...
Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Multiple Rock Samples Returned Grades Exceeding 1,000 g/t Silver Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a property-wide soil geochemical survey and rock sampling program from its wholly owned Adams Plateau... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Energy Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025