Lincoln Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

(TheNewswire)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

 

Vancouver, BC, April 17, 2026 TheNewswire Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,050,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase 2,050,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.  The Options will vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per Share for five (5) years.  

 

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

 

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Ian Rogers, Chairman and CEO

Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: info@lincolnmining.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc is a precious metal exploration and development company.

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