Lightbridge to Hold Business Update & Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 26 at 4 p.m. ET

Lightbridge Corporation ("Lightbridge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, will announce its financial results for fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, February 25, after the market closes. Lightbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, at 4:00 p.m. ET with the investment community to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities.

CONFERENCE CALL & AUDIO WEBCAST

The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer, with other Lightbridge executives available to answer questions.

Investors may submit written questions by February 19 via e-mail to ir@ltbridge.com.

To access the call by phone, please register using this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial in to the conference call 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast can be accessed at the following link (webcast).

A webcast replay will also be available for a limited time at the following link (webcast replay).

About Lightbridge Corporation 
Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential to delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security worldwide. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light-water and pressurized heavy-water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to deliver the same benefits, plus load-following with renewables, on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy's operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts

Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at https://www.youtube.com/@Lightbridgecorporation

Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/Lightbridgecorp.

Forward Looking Statements 
With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge's product and service offerings; Lightbridge's ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge's fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge's nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge's business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge's intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements," all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Matthew Abenante, IRC 
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093
ir@ltbridge.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

lightbridgeltbrnasdaq-ltbrenergy-investing
LTBR
The Conversation (0)
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Record 2P Reserves, Higher Reserves Life Index

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Record 2P Reserves, Higher Reserves Life Index

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") announces record high proved plus probable ("2P") reserves, an increase in its 2P reserves life index ("RLI"), and a third consecutive year of approximately 200%... Keep Reading...
AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in USDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway for the maiden diamond drilling campaign at its Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo" or the "Project"), located in the eastern Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 Success

Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 Success

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 SuccessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Record Monthly Sales Volumes for January 2026 & Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update

Alvopetro Announces Record Monthly Sales Volumes for January 2026 & Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces January sales volumes of 3,099 boepd (based on field estimates), an increase of 8% over our Q4 2025 average representing a new monthly record for Alvopetro. In Brazil, January sales averaged 2,908 boepd, including natural gas... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

Related News

gold-investing

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

base-metals-investing

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC