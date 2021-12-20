Gaming Investing News
LG Electronics USA today unveiled its first gaming laptop expanding its premium UltraGear TM lineup and bringing exciting news to gamers worldwide. A powerful performer with a seriously sleek design, the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning laptop delivers sublime gaming experiences that can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time. LG's take-anywhere gaming rig features an 11th Gen Intel ® Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA ...

LG Electronics USA today unveiled its first gaming laptop (model 17G90Q), expanding its premium UltraGear TM lineup and bringing exciting news to gamers worldwide. A powerful performer with a seriously sleek design, the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning laptop delivers sublime gaming experiences that can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.

LG's take-anywhere gaming rig features an 11th Gen Intel ® Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForce TM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. In addition to a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1 millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop ensures immersive, fluid gameplay for even the most graphically demanding PC games thanks to the latest top-of-the-line hardware. Also, LG's cooling system with vapor chamber keeps the laptop running cool, even when pushed to the limits.

Sharing DNA with LG's lightweight gram laptops, the 17G90Q has a streamlined, highly-portable design. The new, slim laptop features a large screen and 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 0.84 inches and a weight of less than 5.952 pounds. The LG UltraGear gaming laptop's aluminum casing offers style and durability, while the winged UltraGear badge on its exterior clearly communicates the power and quality for which LG's premium gaming brand is known.

The 17G90Q further optimizes the gaming experience via LG's gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, which lets users customize gaming-related options and track a variety of performance data – including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate – in real-time. And for a completely unique setup, users can choose and apply a different color to every single key of the laptop's attractive RGB keyboard.

Along with next-level personalization, speed and superior picture quality, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers realistic, three-dimensional sound with its built-in 2 Way speaker system. Supporting DTS:X Ultra, the speakers accurately convey the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment, helping players to find their teammates and track down their enemies more easily. What's more, the 17G90Q comes with Intel ® Killer Wireless, which helps guarantee a fast, stable network connection for lag- and frustration-free online gaming experiences.

"The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want," said Seo Young -jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability."

LG's first gaming laptop will initially be available in the United States and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022 with other markets to follow. To learn more about the LG UltraGear lineup, visit www.LG.com/CES2022 starting at 08:00 a.m. PST on January 4 .

Key Specifications:


17G90Q

Display Size

17.3-inch

LCD

FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS 1ms, 300Hz,
sRGB 99 percent

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Weight

2.64kg (5.82lbs)

Size

400 x 271.6 x 20.9 ~ 21.4mm

(15.75 x 10.69 x 0.82~0.84 inches)

Battery

93Wh

CPU

11th Gen Intel ® Core™ Processor Intel Tiger Lake - H

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q Graphics

Memory

16/32GB

Dual Slots

(DDR4)

Storage

Up to 1TB

M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMe TM )

Color

Purple Gray

Keyboard

Per-key RGB backlit gaming keyboard

I/O Port

USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & TBT4),
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & DP),
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2), HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US
type), HDMI, RJ45, DC-In, microSD/UFS

USP

IPS 1ms response time & 300Hz refresh rate,
Fingerprint Reader on Power button,
FHD webcam with Dual Mic, IR Camera,
Wi-Fi 6E & Intel ® Killer Wireless,
2 Way speaker (2.0W x 4) with DTS X Ultra,
Cooling System with Vapor Chamber,
gaming UI (UltraGear Studio)

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lgs-first-ever-ultragear-gaming-laptop-delivers-maximum-power-and-convenience-301447922.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Huobi Primelist to List GMPD, Fueling GamesPad's Plans to Build the Ultimate Gaming, NFT, and Metaverse Ecosystem

Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its seventh Primelist event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of GMPD tokens upon their listing on December 21 st 2021. GMPD is a token under GamesPad, a company that is building a gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem through its launchpad for emerging games. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until listing day to queue for numbered tickets.

The seventh Primelist event signifies Huobi Global's confidence in GamesPad's long-term vision and growth plans. GamesPad will use the listing to fund growth for its launchpad, bringing together an NFT aggregator and marketplace, game incubator, cross-chain yield aggregator, staking and farming pools, and an in-house game development studio.

Keep reading... Show less

Blue Hat Granted Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT) a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China today announced that on December 16, 2021 the Company received a 180 calendar day extension ("Second Compliance Period") from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department to meet Nasdaq's continuing listing requirements by maintaining a minimum bid price per share of $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. The Company now has until June 13, 2022 to regain compliance.

If at any time before June 13, 2022 , the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and the matter will be closed.

Keep reading... Show less

SAPPHIRE Technology Introduces NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced that SAPPHIRE Technology is offering its first NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's liquid cooling technology. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers provide CPU overclocking capability, ARGB lighting, a unique Hybrid Radiator fan design, and virtually silent operation to tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers are available in 360mm or 240mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factor and cooling requirements and include ARGB pump caps with a distinctive 'Spider' inspired design brandishing SAPPHIRE's emblematic NITRO+ logo. ARGB Radiator Fans featuring the award winning NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade design combine the strengths of traditional axial and blower fans by improving the downward air pressure of the axial fan design while keeping the fan noise low.

Keep reading... Show less

A Female-oriented Game World: CooTek's First Attempt at Metaverse

As a heavy investor in mobile games, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") recently announced its long-term plan to build a metaverse, integrating its advantages in mobile games and online literature along with supports from multiple sources. Lejiu, a Shanghai -based game studio invested by CooTek, has initiated the development of a metaverse game, targeting female users.

Targeting a 1.2-billion global market of female players

Keep reading... Show less

The highlight of metaverse: METASNAKE CBT NFTs All Out- presented by METASENS

As everyone may notice, the NFT game is now all the rage as gamers jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, it leads to most game suppliers just scraping the barrels in this ever-changing digital world. But there is One company indeed aware of NFT players' demands.

Keep reading... Show less

Evolution enters Argentina's regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market as the first Live Casino provider

Evolution today announced that it has launched its world-leading Live Casino games portfolio in Argentina's newly regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market. Evolution was the first and only Live Casino provider to go live on day one in the new market.

Evolution is live with leading operator BetWarrior with an extensive range of world-class Evolution live dealer games available at www.betwarrior.bet.ar . Extending choice still further are Evolution's First Person range of games and 100-plus online slots from Evolution brands NetEnt and Red Tiger . Furthermore, Evolution is set to go live with other operators in the coming weeks. Further live games from Ezugi, another Evolution brand, will be available for operators in the near future.

Keep reading... Show less

