LevelJump Announces Receipt of Notice of Requisition for a Meeting of Shareholders

LevelJump Announces Receipt of Notice of Requisition for a Meeting of Shareholders

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP,OTC:JMPHF) ("LevelJump" or the "Company") announces that a notice of requisition of a meeting of shareholders (the "Requisition") was delivered to the registered office of the Company on November 3, 2025.

The Requisition has been made by Frank Teti and Franmar Properties Ltd. (collectively the "Concerned Shareholders") which requires that the Company call and hold a meeting of shareholders pursuant to section 105(1) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Act"). The purpose of the proposed meeting is to: (i) pass an ordinary resolution to remove all five (5) incumbent directors from the Board; and (ii) to elect Claude Ayache, Rob Saltsman, Jeff Stevens, Sheldon Levy, and Tasheel Jeerh as director nominees replacing the incumbent directors.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition and will respond within the time required by the Act.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP,OTC:JMPHF) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Mitchell Geisler
Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@leveljumphealthcare.com
Tel.: 647-340-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273622

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Leveljump HealthcareTSXV:JUMPEmerging Tech Investing
JUMP:CA
The Conversation (0)
Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare

Representing the Future of Diagnostic Imaging in Canada

Representing the Future of Diagnostic Imaging in Canada Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Axiom Exploration Group Initiates Xcite Helicopter-Borne TDEM Survey Over NAM's Sentinel Antimony Property, Newfoundland, NAM Monitors Fintech Solutions to Enhance Market Transparency

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Related News

Silver Investing

Rich Checkan: Silver to Outpace Gold in 2026, Use This Dip to Buy

Copper Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Copper is My Highest-Confidence 2026 Trade, Uranium is Runner-Up

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Gold Investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

silver investing

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Cleantech Investing

Investing Insight: Why CNG is the Next Scalable Step in Cleaner Heavy-duty Transport