Leocor Mining Updates Investment In Intrepid Metals

Leocor Mining Updates Investment In Intrepid Metals

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 1, 2025 - Leocor Mining Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0) (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.), a junior resource company focused on the exploration and development of precious metals  projects in Eastern Canada, is pleased to provide an update on its capital investment in Intrepid Metals (TSX.V: INTR).

In early 2024, the Company announced the completion (see Company news release dated January 8, 2024) of a CDN $3M strategic investment in Intrepid for the purpose of advancing Intrepid's copper and gold projects in Arizona, specifically the Corral Copper project ("the Project" or "Corral").

On May 1, 2024, Intrepid announced initial drill results at Corral, located in Cochise County, Arizona.  The results were impressive, with highlight near surface intercepts of 1 05.20 meters of 1.17% Copper (1.42% CUEQ) and 48.85 meters of 2.24% Copper (2.58% CUEQ).  On May 14, 2025, Intrepid released additional results for a further five drill holes with a highlight intersection of 72.20 meters of 1.28% Copper within 198.00 meters of 0.68% CUEQ.

On July 9, 2024, further impressive drill results were released from Corral, including 112.95 meters of 1.50% Copper, 0.53 grams per ton Gold and 8.22 gpt Silver (1.66% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq")) in Hole CC24_023 which included 63.40m of 2.57% Cu, 0.91 gpt Au and 14.14 gpt Ag (2.83% CuEq).

Leocor's initial investment resulted in the acquisition of 6,600,00 units of Intrepid at $0.34 per unit and 2,223.529 Special Warrants at $0.45.  Leocor currently holds 8,823,529 shares of Intrepid with an approximate value of CDN $4.2M. In addition, the Company holds an additional 8,823,529 warrants exercisable at $0.45 until January 5, 2026.  On a partially diluted basis Leocor's ownership stake in Intrepid is approximately 26%.

"Corral is a world class copper project, and we're very pleased with the results to date," said Leocor CEO, Alex Klenman.  "Leocor would also like to congratulate Intrepid on yesterday's announcement of the closing of an oversubscribed $5 million dollar financing. We look forward to the next round of drilling and are excited to watch the company's continued development under the leadership and direction of their strong management and technical teams," continued Mr. Klenman.

The technical information contained in this news release was reported in news releases issued by Intrepid Metals and was prepared and approved by Daniel MacNeil, PGeo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to Intrepid Metals and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Leocor Mining Inc. (Formerly Leocor Gold Inc.)

Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada.  Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District.  Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor.  The Company also controls district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground. For more information, sign up for news alerts , watch our corporate video , or view our presentation at our website .

Contact Information

Leocor Mining Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone : (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Leocor GoldLECR:CCCSE:LECRPrecious Metals Investing
LECR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Leocor Gold (CSE:LECR)

Leocor Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Newfoundland Exploration Led by Renowned Prospector Shawn Ryan

Leocor Gold Announces RAB Drill Program

Leocor Gold Announces RAB Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Spring program to follow 2022 success at Baie Verte

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its over 150,000-hectare combined gold projects located in Newfoundland, Canada.  The following summaries encompass exploration work to date at each of the Company's five prospective gold projects.  Work programs for the 2023 field season are being finalized presently and will be announced in the coming weeks

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 7, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO) is pleased to announce it has received Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill results on the Company's Baie Verte project located near Anaconda Mining's Pine Cove Mine and Rambler Metal's Ming Mine in northwestern Newfoundland.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 3rd, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the  the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced March 15, 2025) of 1,385,000 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $277,000 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.20c per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to advise the commencement of drilling at the Cumberland gold camp drill target. This builds upon the integration of the VRIFY AI targeting and ranking process with RUA's extensive geological database, as well as the consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield - an orogenic gold and antimony belt on the South Island of New Zealand.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Download the PDF here.

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill assay results from three new drill holes at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The three holes reported are all wedges completed from the previously reported pilot hole OB-24-337 (see Radisson News Release dated December 16, 2024; Figure 1). OB-24-337 was the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project and the first hole drilled directly below the historic O'Brien Mine workings. It intersected 242.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth. Now, three new wedges have all returned additional high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of multiple veins with good continuity.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") announces the execution, on March 31, 2025, of an amending agreement (the " Amending Agreement ") further to the engagement letter dated March 20, 2025 between Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") and the Corporation (the " Engagement Letter ") with respect to its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of securities of Cartier (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

Effective immediately, Green River Gold Corp. is suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

gold investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold and Antimony Project, NZ

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Battery Metals Investing

Secondary Trading Notice

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Gold Investing

Byron King: Fear Trade in Play — Make Sure You've Got Gold, Silver

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

×