Leocor Mining Provides Updates on Warrant Exercises and Filing of Early Warning Report

Leocor Mining Provides Updates on Warrant Exercises and Filing of Early Warning Report

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Mining Inc.
 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (April 17, 2026) TheNewswire - Leocor Mining Inc. (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF, Frankfurt: LGO0) ("Leocor" or the "Company") (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.) is pleased to announced that an aggregate of 26,231,040 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant") issued in connection with the Company's March 26, 2026 unit private placement have been exercised as of the date hereof for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,623,104.

Furthermore, the Company announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") by an investor of the Company, Planet Ventures Inc. ("Planet Ventures") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") in connection with Planet Ventures' acquisition of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the exercise of 7,231,040 Warrants at $0.10 per Warrant on April 14, 2026 (the "Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, Planet Ventures beneficially owns an aggregate 46,086,123 Common Shares, representing 19.95% of 230,963,442 Common Shares issued and outstanding following the Transaction.  Planet Ventures also owns an aggregate of 12,768,960 additional Warrants, entitling Planet Ventures to purchase an additional 12,768,960 Shares.  The Warrants are subject to a blocker provision providing that Planet Ventures shall not be entitled to exercise any Warrants to the extent that, after giving effect to such exercise, Planet Ventures would beneficially own more than 20% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding at the time of exercise.

This news release is being issued in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report pursuant to the requirements of NI 62-103 and NI 62-104. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed under Planet Ventures' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting: Etienne Moshevich, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Ventuers, at info@planetventures.com or (604) 681-0084.

 

About Leocor Mining Inc.

Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.

Contact Information

Leocor Mining Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com Telephone: (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and closing of the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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