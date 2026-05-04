Leocor Mining Mails Meeting Materials in Connection with Plan of Arrangement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia (May 4, 2026) TheNewswire Leocor Mining Inc. (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF, Frankfurt: LGO0) ("Leocor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated April 9, 2026 and April 15, 2026, that it has mailed its management information circular (the "Circular") and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Leocor Shares") in connection with the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on June 3, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting Materials are being mailed to Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2026 (the "Record Date").
At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, approve, among other things, the Company's previously announced court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which the Company will effect a distribution (the "Distribution") of up to all of its 17,647,058 common shares of Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) ("Intrepid"), representing approximately 15.09% of the issued and outstanding Intrepid shares as of the date hereof, to Shareholders on a pro rata basis. Pursuant to the Arrangement, each existing Leocor Share will be exchanged for: (i) one new common share of Leocor having the same attributes as the existing Leocor Shares; and (ii) a pro rata entitlement to the Intrepid shares to be distributed, based on an exchange ratio to be determined at the date of closing of the Arrangement and announced at that time. Shareholders will also be asked to approve customary annual general meeting matters.
Shareholders of record at the effective time of the Arrangement will be entitled to receive their pro rata portion of Intrepid shares pursuant to the Distribution. This entitlement is separate from, and not determined by, the Record Date established for the Meeting.
On May 1, 2026, the Company obtained an interim order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") providing for the calling and holding of the Meeting and other procedural matters related to the Arrangement.
The Circular contains, among other things, details concerning the Arrangement and the Distribution, the background to and reasons for the favourable recommendation of the Board of Directors, the requirements for the Arrangement to become effective, procedures for voting at the Meeting and other related matters. Shareholders are urged to carefully review the Circular and accompanying materials as they contain important information regarding the Arrangement and its consequences to Shareholders. A copy of the Circular and related proxy materials is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Board of Directors of Leocor recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement.
Shareholder Questions
Shareholders who would like additional copies, without charge, of the Circular or have additional questions about the Arrangement, including the procedures for voting or completing transmittal documents, should contact Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer, at aklenman@leocorgold.com or (604) 970-4330.
About Leocor Mining Inc.
Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.
Contact Information
Leocor Mining Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone: (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Distribution, the Arrangement, the anticipated timing and holding of the Meeting, the anticipated receipt of shareholder approvals, and the number of Intrepid shares to be distributed. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "proposes", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may" or similar expressions. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile capital markets; delay or failure to receive shareholder, court or regulatory approvals required to complete the Arrangement; the risk that the Arrangement may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; changes in the market price of Intrepid shares; the final determination of the tax treatment of the Distribution; the final number of Intrepid shares to be distributed; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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