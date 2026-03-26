Leocor Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (March 26, 2026) TheNewswire - Leocor Mining Inc. (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF, Frankfurt: LGO0) ("Leocor" or the "Company") (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") by the sale and issuance of 80,000,000 Units, at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share for a period of 3 years from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.10.
The Company expects to utilize net proceeds from the Private Placement to exercise certain convertible securities of Intrepid Metals Corp. held by the Company and for general working capital purposes.
One insider of the Company, by virtue of holding more than 10% of the common shares of the Company (the "Insider"), purchased an aggregate 20,000,000 Units under the Private Placement. The Insider's participation constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to nor the consideration paid by such person exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Private Placement as the details relating to the participation of the Insiders were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Private Placement. Further information regarding the Private Placement will be provided in a material change report to be filed by the Company.
The Company did not pay any finders' fees with respect to the Private Placement.
All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the US. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.
All references to currency in this news release are to Canadian currency.
About Leocor Mining Inc.
Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.
Contact Information
Leocor Mining Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com Telephone: (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and closing of the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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