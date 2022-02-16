Precious MetalsInvesting News

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Nexus Gold Corp. dated February 8, 2022, pursuant to which it has agreed to amend the terms by which Leocor can acquire the Dorset Gold Project located in the Province of Newfoundland. The Amended Agreement replaces the existing property option agreement entered into between the ...

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) (CNSX:LECR.CN), ( OTC:LECRF ) ( FRA:LGO) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement (the "Amended Agreement") with Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus") (TSX.V: NXS), dated February 8, 2022, pursuant to which it has agreed to amend the terms by which Leocor can acquire the Dorset Gold Project (the "Project") located in the Province of Newfoundland.

The Amended Agreement replaces the existing property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into between the Company and Leocor, dated April 22, 2020.  The Dorset claims comprises 275-ha within Leocor's larger Baie Verte project.

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Leocor will continue to hold a right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in the Project.  Consideration for the acquisition will now consist of the following:

Deadline

Cash Payment

Common Shares

Initial

$100,000 (Paid)

Nil

Year 1

$50,000 (Paid)

Nil

February 28, 2022

$200,000

333,333

February 28, 2023

$200,000

333,333

February 28, 2024

Nil

333,334

Total

$550,000

1,000,000

Leocor will also assume responsibility for a two percent net smelter returns royalty on the Project, currently held by United Gold Inc. and Margaret Duffitt.  All common shares of Leocor issued to the Nexus will be subject to statutory restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day following issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Alex Klenman is a director and senior officer of both the Company and Leocor, however the Amended Agreement and the Option Agreement are not considered related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . The Company and Leocor are considered to be "non-arms' length parties" under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and as a result the Amended Agreement is subject to review by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Amended Agreement and the Option Agreement have been reviewed and approved by the independent directors of each of the Company and Leocor, but the acquisition of any interest in the Project by Leocor, under the terms of the Amended Agreement, remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada.  Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District.  Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000 hectare exploration corridor.  The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration

Contact Information

Leocor Gold Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone: (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Leocor GoldCSE:LECRGold Investing
LECR:CNX
Leocor Gold

Leocor Gold

Leocor Gold Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects. The company holds interests in Dorset Gold Project located in the Province of Newfoundland, Canada, south of the Pine Cove Gold Mine and Shotgun Project located in the north-west of the town of Pemberton, British Columbia.

Leocor Gold Completes Phase 1 Soil Campaign at Hodges Hill Project, North Central Newfoundland, Canada

Leocor Gold Completes Phase 1 Soil Campaign at Hodges Hill Project, North Central Newfoundland, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) (CNSX:LECR.CN) ( OTC:LECRF ) ( FRA:LGO) is pleased to announce the completion of a soil sampling campaign, consisting of 4583 soils, on the Hodges Hill Property, consisting of nine mineral licenses totaling 1562 claims and covering 39,050 hectares (390 square km) in the southwest corner of the Western Exploit District, north central Newfoundland, Canada

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold Completes Phase 1 Soil Campaign at Startrek Project, Gander Area of North East Newfoundland, Canada

Leocor Gold Completes Phase 1 Soil Campaign at Startrek Project, Gander Area of North East Newfoundland, Canada

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Receives First Royalty Payment from the Ermitaño Deposit

Orogen Receives First Royalty Payment from the Ermitaño Deposit

Ongoing exploration indicates new discovery east of Ermitaño

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its first quarterly royalty payment of approximately US$480,000 from initial production at the Ermitaño deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Orogen organically generated a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the sale of the Ermitaño project to First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Delivers on Guidance, Opens New Exploration Frontiers

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
All amounts expressed in US dollars

Driven by strong performances from its Africa & Middle East and Latin America regions, Barrick's production in 2021 was in line with guidance for the third successive year. The Company also more than replaced its gold reserves net of depletion at a better grade.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Share Buyback Program

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick" or the "Company") (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that it plans to undertake a share repurchase program to allow for the buyback of some of its common shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Declares Increased Dividend and Announces Performance Dividend Policy

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick" or the "Company") (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend in respect of performance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and announced a new performance dividend policy to begin in 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Drill Program Intersects Arsenopyrite Sulphides along with Disseminated Arsenopyrite and Quartz Veining at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Drill Program Intersects Arsenopyrite Sulphides along with Disseminated Arsenopyrite and Quartz Veining at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to report intersections of arsenopyrite bearing sulphides along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining in the current and ongoing drill program at the Olson property in the Trans Hudson Corridor, Saskatchewan.

SKRR EXPLORATION Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , Chief Executive Officer of SKRR comments:

"The visual indications of mineralization for which assays are pending, are encouraging.
It is important to note the continuation of mineralization, and the indications that this
second drill program at Olson points to an expansion of the known gold zones at Olson."

Drilling is progressing well on the Olson gold project located in Saskatchewan , 25km west of the community of Deschambault Lake and 80 km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. Five (5) drill holes have been completed during the current program for a total of 840m (2,756'), further defining the Olson Zone where 19 holes have been drilled since 1958 in an area of consistently mineralized rocks. Systematic exploration of the Olson area indicates the presence of a significant gold-enriched zone interpreted to be orogenic in nature, with encouraging mineralization reported in all drill holes completed recently. Drilling, core-logging and sampling is currently underway with analytical results pending.  A total of 1890m in ten (10) holes is planned for the Olson Zone and other target areas of the property including the Ackbar, Michaels Lake and Carina zones, with drilling activity expected to continue into March 2022 .

The Olson 2022 Winter Drill program Gallery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Olson property drill program and the expected outcomes and results, the receipt of assays from the Olson drill program, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c4741.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Matador Mining Logo

New Data Doubles Gold Target at Window Glass Hill Granite to Six Kilometres of Strike Length

Matador Mining Limited (ASX: MZZ; OTCQX: MZZMF; FSE: MA3) (“Matador” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that interpretation of detailed magnetics, lithogeochemistry and historic data has doubled the known strike length of the highly prospective Window Glass Hill Granite (“WGHG”) Intrusion to over six kilometres at the Cape Ray Gold Project (the “Project”) Newfoundland, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×