Leocor Gold Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of a soil sampling campaign, consisting of 4583 soils, on the Hodges Hill Property, consisting of nine mineral licenses totaling 1562 claims and covering 39,050 hectares in the southwest corner of the Western Exploit District, north central Newfoundland, Canada This campaign forms part of a comprehensive phase one exploration program on the grassroots-stage ...

LECR:CNX