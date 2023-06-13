Leocor Gold Begins RAB Drilling at Dorset Project, Baie Verte District, Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)
Spring program to follow 2022 success at Baie Verte
Leocor Gold Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Leocor ”) (CSE:LECR ) , ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to announce that RAB drilling has begun on the Dorset Project within the Company’s Baie Verte District landholdings, Newfoundland, Canada.
The Baie Verte District is home to the Point Rousse gold mine now owned by Signal Gold and the Ming copper and gold mine belonging to Rambler Metals and Mining (Figure 1).
“We are excited to announce the beginning of our RAB drilling at Dorset as part of Leocor’s planned $1.2 million 2023 exploration program,” said CEO, Alex Klenman. “RAB drilling is a very mobile and cost-effective tool we are utilizing to target the sub-surface with instant XRF analysis and downhole optical viewing. The Dorset Project remains a top priority for Leocor based on our impressive inaugural RAB results from 2022, and we’re looking forward to continuing the project’s development,” continued Mr. Klenman.
Figure 1. Regional location of Leocor’s Baie Vert District landholdings
Dorset (Baie Verte District)
A total of 16 RAB drill holes are planned for the Dorset Project. RAB drilling will continue to test and expand on the Sharpie Ridge gold occurrence with seven RAB holes where in late 2022 drilling returned 2.32 g/t Au over 10.67 m and 10.2 g/t Au over 1.52m . An additional two RAB holes will be completed at Copper Creek target where in 2022 drilling returned 0.58% % Cu over 9.12m, which includes 1.095% Cu over 1.52m .
Two RAB holes will be completed at the Dorset Gunshot/Braz occurrence where in 2022 drilling returned 3.18 g/t Au over 4.57 m . An additional seven RAB holes will target the Dorset Trend where a large 1 x 2 km gold-in-soil anomaly was outlined by 2022 soil sampling efforts (Figure 2). The extensive gold-in-soil anomaly is “one of the most clustered and anomalous” he has seen, says Leocor’s Technical Advisor, Shawn Ryan.
Figure 2. Planned 2023 RAB drill holes at the Dorset Project
RAB Drilling
The RAB drilling will be completed by GroundTruth Exploration Inc. using their “GT RAB Drill,” a Heli-Portable, wireless remote-controlled, rubber tracked platform with a hydraulic tilting mast assembly and rotary drill head. The GT RAB Drill is environmentally friendly with low-ground pressure and minimal surface disturbance. Individual drill holes can be up to 100m in depth and are paired with onsite XRF analysis and optical televiewer surveys, allowing rapid evaluation of the target areas.
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Leocor Gold Inc.
Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor’s Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert’s Arm, Hodge’s Hill, and Leamington, (collectively “Western Exploits”) representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground.
Contact Information
Leocor Gold Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone : (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Gold is once again drawing the attention of investors as prices continue to rise, recently surging above US$2,000. Many investors are looking beyond commodity trading and placing their bets on gold mining companies to further capitalize on this upward trend. This has shifted the focus to proven gold mining jurisdictions, such as Nevada’s booming gold mining industry. Yet, while Nevada is well known for gold — there’s new jurisdiction that’s quickly gaining traction — one that is severely underexplored: Newfoundland and Labrador.
Mining companies are flocking to the region hoping to find the next big deposit. Over 80,000 claims were staked in Newfoundland between January 2021 and July 2021. The presence of gold in Newfoundland has been known since the 1980s, but due to the price of gold at the time, companies walked away from promising exploration results. Now, improved exploration technology and a soaring gold price is making the mining world take a second look at Newfoundland, and it likes what it sees. Billionaire Eric Sprott recently invested in multiple junior gold mining companies, including four exploration companies in Newfoundland, attracting even more attention to the province.
Discoveries made by legendary prospector Shawn Ryan are partially responsible for the renewed interest in Newfoundland. Ryan is directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in the Yukon, where he worked for decades. But now Newfoundland has caught his attention after his signature soil-sample technique yielded promising results. Coupled with intriguing discoveries made by other mining companies, Newfoundland is experiencing a historic gold rush. Even though Ryan found success in the Yukon, he recently said, "If I was 25 years younger and I found Newfoundland first instead of the Yukon, I’d be in Newfoundland.”Leocor Gold (CSE:LECR, OTC:LECRF, FRA:LGO) is a junior exploration and development company focused on undervalued and underexplored gold projects throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company believes in the upside potential of the undiscovered or underdeveloped gold mineralizations within its three district-scale holdings spread throughout the region. On top of acquiring promising assets, the company is led by a strong management team with extensive experience in the mining industry, including the renowned prospector, Shawn Ryan.
The company’s district-scale portfolio covers 153,000 hectares of potential gold claims in three notable, yet separate, mining districts: The Western Exploit District, Baie Verte District, and the Gander District. Historic exploration data has already confirmed multiple high-grade gold mineralizations, while Ryan’s exploration data suggest new discoveries in entirely unexplored territory.
Alex Klenman, CEO, explained why the company is so optimistic about its holdings during an interview with INN, “Very few places on the planet, where you're going to find such an underexplored geologically favorable theater to work in. And we get that in Newfoundland."
Leocor Gold’s flagship project is within the Baie Verte District. Known as the Dorset Project, this asset contains two notable mineralized quartz veins, which are often indicative of gold deposits. Dorset encompasses 600-hectares with known occurrences of gold mineralizations, including extensive surface showings. Additionally, other projects within the district have promising historic results alongside new encouraging exploration data.
In 2022, Leocor Gold entered into an option agreement to purchase the Joes Lake Property consisting of a 300-hectare exploration-stage parcel also located in Newfoundland.
The company is led by an experienced management team with decades of experience in the mining industry. Shawn Ryan is leading the exploration charge as a technical advisor, while CEO Alex Klenman brings 30 years of experience in business development, finance, marketing and corporate communications. Heidi Gutte, CFO, brings her expertise in corporate financing, taxation and overall accounting experience to the company. Alexander Stares and Newman Wayne Reid, directors, both have decades of experience in exploration and mining to add additional expertise to the team.
Covering a combined 2,000 hectares, multiple areas containing gold occurrences have been identified and are currently being explored for further analysis. Leocor Gold’s holdings within this district are in North Central Newfoundland and surrounded by other mine operators and developers, including Rambler Metals & Mining (AIM:RMM) and Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE).
Leocor recently commenced its rotary air blast (RAB) drill program at the Baie Verte project. The Phase 1 RAB drilling program will consist of 25 to 30 drill holes and test at least six target areas across the Baie Verte property, including the Dorset, Gunshot, Dorset SW, Copper Creek SW, FMB and Copper Creek target areas.
Shawn Ryan introduced Leocor to the Western Exploit District, which covers 144,000 hectares right in the heart of Newfoundland. The claims in this district are home to distinct high magnetic units in settings that indicate regional gold occurrences. The three projects found within the Western Exploit District cover multiple favorable corridors conducive to gold mineralizations in 5,760 mineral claims, which are covered by 37 licenses.
New exploration surveys making use of modern technology defined numerous bedrock conductors that suggest semi-massive sulfides. When considered alongside historical data, new targets have been identified for further exploration.
Shawn Ryan began his career in exploration in the early 80s working with the Kidd Creek Exploration geophysics team and various other local contracting firms. In 1996, while living in Dawson City, Yukon, he decided to try his luck as a prospector. He focused his prospecting in the Dawson District looking for the sources of alluvial gold. His research led to perfecting a deeper soil sampling technique that became a Yukon industry standard. Ryan received the Spud Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration from AME BC in 2010 for the White Gold Discovery. In 2011, a New York Times profile called Ryan ‘the king of a new Yukon Gold rush.’ He was also honored that year with the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award by the PDAC for his prospecting success that led to the discovery of the White Gold Property and the Coffee Projects, now owned by Newmont.
Alex Klenman brings more than three decades of both public and private sector business development, finance, marketing, branding, media and corporate communications experience as CEO of Leocor Ventures. After a decade in private sector media-related positions, which included notable board positions with CKVU Television and Canwest Pacific Television in Vancouver, he began his career in the public markets in the late 1990s serving in business development and communications roles for publicly listed Internet and tech companies. Over the past decade, Klenman has held senior management, consulting roles, and board positions with multiple TSX Venture and CSE-listed companies. As a consultant, he worked closely with well-known TSX Venture listed resource companies such as Roxgold Inc., Integra Gold, and Forum Uranium, and currently, he holds board and senior management positions with several publicly traded resource companies, including Nexus Gold Corp, Azincourt Energy, Arbor Metals Corp, Manning Ventures, Tisdale Resources, Cross River Ventures Corp. and others.
Heidi Gutte specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation and other accounting services to both small businesses as well as public companies in various industries. She also assists in many aspects of clients’ administration, corporate compliance and other activities. Gutte earned her bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany. She is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CGA), and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada. Gutte has had extensive experience as a controller and chief financial officer of numerous publicly traded and private corporations in several industries.
Alexander Stares has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to the Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. Prior to forming his own contracting company, Stares Prospecting Ltd., Stares worked with IndoMetals, Rubicon Minerals Corporation, Freewest Resources of Canada, New Millenium, Lac Des Isle Mines, and Noranda. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Stares has served as president and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp. since December of 2007 and is also currently a director of White Metal Resources Corp., a director of the Qalipu Development Corporation and an alternate Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association. Stares was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II, Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013, for his dedication to his peers, community, Canada and the prospecting community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March of 2007.
Waye Reid has over 40 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning a variety of geological terrains, from Newfoundland to Northern B.C. and Alaska. He has held senior positions with various public companies and projects in the mining and exploration sector, including Noranda Inc., Hemlo Gold Mines, Echo Bay Mines Ltd. and St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. Reid was part of the team involved in the discovery of the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulfide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium/REE exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid holds a BSc. in geology from Memorial University in Newfoundland and has a professional geologist designation from Professional Engineers and Geoscientists – Newfoundland and Labrador. He has been a director and senior officer with several junior exploration companies and is currently serving as a director of Manning Ventures Inc. and Metals Creek Resources Corp. and as vice-president of exploration of Quadro Resources Ltd.
Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its gold projects located in Newfoundland, Canada (Figure 1). With over 150,000 hectares within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, targeting and exploration plans have been finalized for the Dorset and Startek gold properties. The Central Newfoundland Gold Belt hosts such notable deposits such as Marathon Gold's Valentine gold project (TSX:MOZ) and the Queensway gold project currently being drilled by New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG) (Figure 2
Figure 1. Regional land positions of Leocor Gold in Newfoundland.
Figure 2. Gold mines and deposits of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.
Dorset (Baie Verte District)
RAB drilling will continue to test and expand on the Sharpie Ridge gold occurrence with 6-8 RAB holes where in late 2022 RAB holes returned 2.32 g/t Au over 10.67 m and 10.2 g/t Au over 1.52m . An additional four RAB holes will be completed at Copper Creek target. Two more RAB holes will be completed at the Dorset Gunshot/Braz occurrence where in 2022 RAB drilling returned 3.18 g/t Au over 4.57 m . An additional six RAB holes will target the Dorset Trend where a large 1 x 2 km gold-in-soil anomaly was outlined by 2022 soil sampling efforts. Additional exploration efforts will include 45-line km of an UAV magnetic survey on the western edge of the Property and general prospecting and mapping (Figure 3). Exploration will commence as soon as ground conditions permit, anticipated to be late April and into May.
Figure 3. Exploration targeting for the 2023 field season at Dorset.
Startrek
The Startrek Property contains 50+ gold occurrences through previous trenching and grab samples. Several areas of epithermal gold mineralization have been identified on surface from 2022 rock sampling and historical data. The proposed 2023 field season will focus largely on the Stallion Trend where 2022 grab samples by Leocor reported values up to 40 g/t Au with coincident arsenic and antimony in quartz stockwork veining. Integrating results from ground geophysics, and detailed soil sampling will provide viable data to potentially conduct 22 RAB holes designed to test geophysical contacts and conductive bodies at depth that relate to mineralization on surface. A total of 345 line km of an UAV magnetic survey is also proposed over the South Benton and Startrek SW areas during the 2023 field season. (Figure 4).
Figure 4. Exploration targeting for the 2023 field season at Startrek.
RAB Drilling
The RAB drilling will be completed by GroundTruth Exploration Inc. using their "GT RAB Drill," a Heli-Portable, wireless remote-controlled, rubber tracked platform with a hydraulic tilting mast assembly and rotary drill head. The GT RAB Drill is environmentally friendly with low-ground pressure and minimal surface disturbance. Individual drill holes can be up to 100m in depth and are paired with onsite XRF analysis and optical televiewer surveys, allowing rapid evaluation of the target areas.
"We are eager to get to work in the upcoming 2023 field season and building on the success of 2022," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "We take a very systematic approach to exploration and out technical team has provided the expertise to efficiently and cost effectively advance these projects to the next exploration level. We look forward to providing our shareholders with additional positive results as the field season progresses," continued Mr. Klenman.
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.
About Leocor Gold Inc.
Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration.
Contact Information
Leocor Gold Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone : (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its over 150,000-hectare combined gold projects located in Newfoundland, Canada. The following summaries encompass exploration work to date at each of the Company's five prospective gold projects. Work programs for the 2023 field season are being finalized presently and will be announced in the coming weeks
Dorset (Baie Verte)
34 rock samples taken.
442 soil samples
18 RAB drill holes – 1023 meters – 681 samples
RAB drilling results received in late summer 2022 with 10.2 g/t Au gold intercept on a new drill target (Sharpie Ridge), and Over 1% Cu intercept on Copper Creek target (see Company news release dated December 7, 2022) warrant further drilling plans on Dorset. RAB or diamond drilling will be used to test the extents of mineralization on these higher-grade targets. Drilling on other targets along the "Dorset Trend" Au soil anomaly will focus on geophysical bodies identified at depth which are thought relate to structure and mineralization at surface.
Leamington
102 rock samples taken on target areas formulated from 2021 soils and airborne geophysics.
6,662 soils taken.
Prospecting identified a low-grade gold and copper target that needs to be further assessed on desktop for historical data, and in the field by a team of geologists. The scope is to identify zones of higher-grade Au + Cu near that target since there are large structures and favorable geology present. Northern areas of Leamington remain relatively unexplored due to access, and the central part of the project was unexplorable for part of last season due to fires. These areas will be scouted and explored along geological and geophysical contacts that have anomalous soil. South Leamington may warrant trenching or bedrock interface drilling where the till is deeper.
Robert's Arm
161 rock samples taken on target areas determined from soil and airborne geophysical survey.
3,712 soil samples
Further follow up on soil anomalies, geophysical contacts, and geological contacts is needed on Robert's Arm. The prospecting covered a large area of road accessible targets identified from 2021 soil sampling and airborne geophysical surveys. The comprehensive 2022 soil sampling program has generated additional targets for exploration efforts in 2023.
Hodges Hill
60 rock samples taken on target areas determined from soil and airborne geophysical survey.
3,838 soils taken.
Further follow up on soil anomalies and geophysical contacts is needed on Hodges Hill. Hand/mechanical trenching, or bedrock interface drilling may be necessary to further explore through the till layers on this project. The 2022 soil sampling program has generated new target areas for 2023 exploration efforts.
Startrek
1319 soils taken.
56 rock samples taken in areas of interest.
12 line-km of ground Mag-VLF (geophysical survey)
Several areas of low-grade epithermal gold have been identified on surface from 2022 rock sampling and historical data. This paired with results from ground geophysics, and detailed soil sampling will provide viable data to conduct a short hole RAB drill hole program. The drill program is designed to test geophysical contacts and conductive bodies at depth that relate to mineralization on surface. Most of the drilling would target the Stallion Trend which is outlined by a large antimony anomaly on the project. Further prospecting is scheduled to be conducted on areas outside the Stallion Trend. There are historical reports of Zinc values up to 3.3%, and Silver up to 24 g/t where large structures are apparent in the LiDAR survey.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., consultant, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the scientific technical content of this release.
About Leocor Gold Inc.
Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration
Contact Information
Leocor Gold Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone : (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 7, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO) is pleased to announce it has received Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill results on the Company's Baie Verte project located near Anaconda Mining's Pine Cove Mine and Rambler Metal's Ming Mine in northwestern Newfoundland.
The Phase 1 program tested at least six different target areas for gold and/or copper mineralization with 18 RAB drill holes and was designed to follow up on previously announced soil and GT Probe results (1) ; evaluating the targets for potential follow up diamond drilling as warranted. Results from 12 of the holes on the gold targets are discussed in this news release, and the results from the additional six holes on the Copper Creek Trend will released in due course.
Highlights from the gold targets include:
Sharpie Ridge Target: 2.32 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 10.67m; including 10.2 g/t Au over 1.52m. New target that is open along strike and at depth.
Braz NE Target: 3.18 g/t Au over 4.57m from surface. New target that is open along strike and at depth.
Dorset Main Target: 1.41 g/t over 7.62m. Confirming geometry of the mineralized zone.
"We're very pleased with the new discoveries on the consolidated Baie Verte package," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "The technical team has done great work to advance the project and our understanding of the mineralized zones. These new targets represent even more upside, and it appears the ground has more to give. We're anxious to see the upcoming Copper Creek results, then we'll move towards diamond drilling," continued Mr. Klenman.
2022 RAB Drill Program
The 2022 RAB Drilling program consisted of 1023m of drilling over 18 holes and tested 6 target areas across the Baie Verte property including the Dorset, Gunshot, Gunshot Extension, Sharpie Ridge, Braz NE, and Copper Creek target areas. The program followed up on previously announced gold and copper soil and GT Probe results over a 7km trend across the property (1) and is designed to evaluate the targets for potential diamond drilling. Results for 12 of the 18 holes, focused on the gold target areas, are included in this release. Additional result from the Copper Creek Trend will be released in due course.
The RAB drilling was be completed by GroundTruth Exploration Inc. using their "GT RAB Drill," a Heli-Portable, wireless remote-controlled, rubber tracked platform with a hydraulic tilting mast assembly and rotary drill head. The GT RAB Drill is environmentally friendly with low-ground pressure and minimal surface disturbance. Individual drill holes can be up to 100m in depth and are paired with onsite XRF analysis and optical televiewer surveys, allowing rapid evaluation of the target areas.
Individual results for the drilling ranged from below detection to 10.2g/t Au and are summarized in Table 1 below. A drill collar table and associated map for the results included in this release are included in Table 2 and Figure 1 below. All intervals are reported as drilled and there is not currently enough information to determine true thickness at this time. It should also be noted that none of the holes reached the originally planned 100m target depth do to challenging ground conditions.
(1) See the Companies new release dated May 19, 2022. Available at leocorgold.com and SEDAR.
Table 1: RAB Drill Results from gold targets on the Baie Verte Project
Hole ID
Target
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au g/t)
DORRAB22-001
DOR Main
28.96
36.58
7.62
1.41
DORRAB22-002
DOR Main
28.96
35.05
6.10
1.14
DORRAB22-003
DOR/Gunshot Extension
27.43
30.48
3.05
0.57
DORRAB22-004
DOR/Gunshot Extension
No Significant Results
DORRAB22-005
DOR/Gunshot Extension
1.52
19.81
18.29
0.21
DORRAB22-006
Sharpie Ridge
No Significant Results
DORRAB22-007
Sharpie Ridge
15.24
25.91
10.67
2.32
Incl.
15.24
16.76
1.52
10.2
DORRAB22-008
Sharpie Ridge
No Significant Results
DORRAB22-009
Sharpie Ridge
No Significant Results
DORRAB22-010
BRAZ NE
0.00
4.57
4.57
3.18
DORRAB22-011
Gunshot
18.29
19.81
1.52
0.64
DORRAB22-012
Gunshot
No Significant Results
Table 2: RAB Drill Collars from gold targets on the Baie Verte Project
Hole ID
Target Area
Easting
Northing
Elevation (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Depth (m)
DORRAB22-001
DOR Main
555375.1
5527046
103
135
55
42.67
DORRAB22-002
DOR Main
555383.5
5527058
101
135
55
39.62
DORRAB22-003
Gunshot Extension
554554.6
5526404
176
135
60
56.39
DORRAB22-004
Gunshot Extension
554641.2
5526466
159
135
60
71.63
DORRAB22-005
Gunshot Extension
554648.6
5526588
158
135
60
53.34
DORRAB22-006
Sharpie Ridge
553510.7
5526370
206
295
60
79.25
DORRAB22-007
Sharpie Ridge
553491.8
5526318
204
295
60
53.34
DORRAB22-008
Sharpie Ridge
553508.4
5526240
197
295
60
70.1
DORRAB22-009
Sharpie Ridge
553513.2
5526237
197
115
60
44.2
DORRAB22-010
BRAZ NE
555081.6
5527013
134
135
60
48.77
DORRAB22-011
Gunshot
555063.7
5527091
135
135
60
51.82
DORRAB22-012
Gunshot
555058
5527093
140
315
60
48.77
Figure 1: Fall 2022 drill locations, Dorset claims, Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland
Sharpie Ridge
Four holes (006 – 009) were drilled on the Sharpie Ridge target. The drilling was assessing alteration and mineralization along a NE trending fault-controlled contact of fuchsite altered ultramafic and metavolcanic rocks. The holes were drilled over a 130m strike length and were centered on an outcrop of strongly silicified outcrop with assays up to 1.31 g/t Au. Hole -007 was drilled adjacent to the mineralized outcrop and intersected strongly silicified and quartz veined metavolcanic and ultramafic returning 2.32 g/t Au over 10.32m from 15.24m depth; including 10.2 g/t Au over 1.52m. Holes (006 & 008/009) were collared 55 and 80m north and south of -007; respectively. These holes failed to interest the mineralized structure due to hole placement/dip, and only returned anomalous results. The drill results on Sharpie Ridge are significant because it is a new discovery and is at the NE end of a 1.8km gold in soil anomaly associated with the same faulted contact. Follow up drilling will continue to assess the strike and dip extent of mineralization on the target.
Dorset
Two holes (-002 & -002) were drilled on the Dorset target evaluating the historic Dorset prospect which hosts rock samples up to 57.2 g/t Au from NE striking, steeply west dipping quartz veins and breccia zones sericite-ankerite alteration and pyrite, arsenopyrite, and, locally, visible gold mineralization. The holes were drilled approximately 15m apart and were designed to evaluate the geometry and dip of the mineralization. Both holes interested intersected mineralization at 28.96m depth and returned 1.41 g/t over 7.62m (-001) and 1.14 g/t Au over 6.10m (-002); respectively. The holes confirmed the geometry of the mineralized zone and will guide follow up drilling efforts to assess the strike and dip extent of the zone and evaluate it for higher grade, plunging shoots, of gold mineralization.
DOR/Gunshot Extension
Three holes (-003 to -005) were drilled on the DOR/Gunshot Extension target, located approximately 950m SW of Dorset. The target consists of 1.6km, NE trending, gold in south anomaly with anomalous GT Probe results (up to 1.19 g/t Au). RAB drilling was conducted on the NE end of the trend with the three holes placed approximately 100m apart. Holes -003 and -005 returned zones of anomalous Au mineralization (>0.1 g/t Au) with highlights of 0.57 g/t Au over 3.05m from 27.43m depth from hole -003 and 0.21 g/t Au over 18.29m from 1.52m depth in hole -005.
Gunshot
Two holes (-011 & -012) were drilled on the Gunshot target located approximately 345m west of the Dorset target. The drilling was targeting NE striking gold in soil and GT Probe anomalies (up to 1.97 g/t Au). The holes were, effectively, drilled from the same location (with 5m) at azimuths of 135 and 315; respectively. Only hole -011 encountered anomalous mineralization with the best intercept returning 0.64 g/t Au over 1.52m from 18.29m depth.
Braz NE
One hole was drilled on the Braz NE target, located 80m south of Gunshot. The drilling was targeting a 5m wide outcrop of sheared metavolcanic rocks with sheeted quartz veins and sericite alteration. The hole returned 3.18 g/t Au over 4.57m from surface and will be a target for follow up drilling on the property.
Assay Methodology and QA/QC
All RAB samples were prepared and analyzed by Bureau Veritas Laboratories. Samples were submitted to their Timmins, ON laboratory for preparation with pulps sent to their Vancouver, BC laboratory for assay. The samples were were crushed to 70% passing -2 mm and then splitting off and pulverizing a 250-gram split to 85% passing -75 microns (PRP70-250). A 0.5 gram cut of the pulp was analyzed by AQ201, an aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis for 36 elements. Gold was analyzed for by FA430 using a 30-gram charge for a standard fire assay with an AA finish. If Au results were >10 g/t a second 30-gram charge was used for a standard fire assay with a gravimetric finish.
The reported work will be completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standard, blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream.
Figure 3 – Regional Setting of the Baie Verte Project
About Leocor's Baie Verte Project
The Baie Verte Peninsula represents one of the more productive and historical gold and base metal mining districts in Canada. The former Terra Nova base metal mine – one of several copper mines of the region, which operated during the late 1880's to early 1900's – lies 200 meters west of Leocor's Copper Creek claims. Former gold mining operations in the area include the Goldenville mine (of 1903-1906), located 8 km NE of the property, and the more recent Nugget Pond mine (1997-2000) of the eastern Baie Verte Peninsula area. Currently producing mines in the area include the Rambler base metal-gold mine (1961-present), located 14 km ESE of Baie Verte, and the Pine Cove and Stogertite mines (collectively, 2011-present) located 1.6 km and 5.4 km NE of the current property.
The Baie Verte project combines the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Five Mile Brook and Copper Creek projects consisting of fourteen mineral licenses, totalling 80 claims, and covering 1995 hectares (19.95 square km).
The Dorset Gold Project is a 275-ha gold exploration project, located south of the Pine Cove Gold Mine, and features multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization. The Main Dorset Zone includes three historic showings, referred to as Dorset 1, 2 and 3 Showings. Grab samples from Dorset 1 returned 407.9, 349.2, 147.1, 143.9, 138.2, 108.0, 106.7, 72.4 and 30.0 g/t Au. Grab samples from Dorset 2 returned 167.0, 96.12, 84.3, 49.7, 23.8,4.33 and 1.33 g/t Au (MacDougall and Walker, 1988) and a "combined assay of 56.0 g/t Au over 2.5m" (MacDougall 1989) . Historic drilling includes DDH 87-1, which intersected 9.5 g/t Au over 1.3m (MacDougall and Walker, 1988).
Historic select sampling at the Braz Zone returned values of 314 g/t Au, 40 g/t Au, 31.4 g/t Au, 21.2 g/t Au, 19.2 g/t Au and 14.8 g/t Au. Historic channel sampling across the vein returned 9.5 g/t Au over 0.4m, 5.7 g/t Au over 0.5m and 1.2 g/t Au over 0.65m. Weighted averages of historic rock sampling encompassing vein and mineralized wall rock returned values of 5.8 g/t Au over 1.9m, 3.1 g/t Au over 2m and 2.5 g/t Au over 1.5m (MacDougall, 1990).
Other zones include The Albatross, where historic rock sampling of mineralized zones returned values up to 30.3 g/t Au. Assay results from three 1987 diamond drill holes include 1.0 g/t Au over 7.3m, 1.81 g/t over 4.3m and 1.02 g/t over 2.2m and the Gunshot Zone, where veins containing visible gold and pyrite returned grab samples that assayed up to 162 g/t Au and channel samples that assayed up to 18 g/t Au over 0.4m (MacDougall, 1989)
In the Phoenix Zone, "assays from initial grab samples returned 5.8 and 5.5 g/t within the gabbro. Quartz veins have returned 1.4, 0.6 and 0.5 g/t Au. Similar mineralization located 500m north east returned 3.3 g/t." (MacDougall, 1987). Diamond drilling hole intersected of 1.07 g/t Au over 5.45m (MacDougall, 1989).
Copper Creek (1,025-ha) hosts a number of gold prospects and copper occurrences associated with extensive alteration/shear zones developed within a thrust-faulted sequence of quartz-Fe-carbonate-fuchsite-altered gabbros, ultramafics and mafic volcanics, of the Advocate (ophiolite) Complex, and intermediate to silicic volcaniclastics & tuffs and microgabbroic dykes/sills, of the Flatwater Pond (cover sequence) Group. Historical results at Copper Creek – Biarritz zone include "values ranging from 1.3 to 16 g/t Au from grab samples and a combined assay of 3.9 g/t Au over 4.0m from detailed chip sampling." Additionally, "300m SW along strike exposed a 5-10m shear zone with similar alteration returned which returned sporadic values up to 9,2 g/t Au from grab samples" Noranda drilled several diamond holes in the area including A-88-7 which returned 0.66 g/t Au over 1.5 m and A-88-9 which returned 3.11 g/t Au over 0.5 m. (MacDougall, 1989).
Five Mile Brook (350-ha) has been subject to minimal exploration in the past but shows potentially important geological continuity to the Company's Dorset Gold Project, which lies directly contiguous to the northern boundary.
* Historic rock samples and grab samples mentioned in this release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property
* The reported drill intercept is an intersected length and is not a true width
The data reported here is historic in nature and has not yet been verified by a Qualified Person. Leocor has relied on the information supplied in the Noranda assessment reports (quoted above) and from information found in MODS (Mineral Occurrence Data System) published by the Newfoundland Department of Natural Resources.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., consultant, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the scientific technical content of this release.
About Leocor Gold Inc.
Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000 hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration
Contact Information
Leocor Gold Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone : (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce a first Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) which is reported according to JORC (2012) for the Company's El Guayabo Gold Copper Project, in El Oro Province, Ecuador.
Highlights
1Reported as Gold Equivalent (AuEq) values – for requirements under the JORC Code see page 2
2Discovery cost includes cost of drilling, assaying and all GA associated with the MRE
Commenting on the resource, CEL Managing Director, Mr Kris Knauer, said
“I would like to congratulate our Exploration team in Ecuador for this outstanding start. An initial resource of 4.5 million ounces1, particularly given its higher-grade core of 1.5 Moz at 1.0 g/t AuEq, is a great start and has significant value in its own right.
It is, however, only our starting point. This resource is focused on 2 of the 7 targets at El Guayabo that have produced mineralised intercepts greater than 500 metres. Mineralisation on these two targets remains open in all directions along strike and at depth with the resource limited by a lack of drilling. Additionally, the final five holes in the program are yet to be included in the estimate which will be updated when assays for these holes are received."
This 4.5 Moz gold-equivalent1 MRE is based on 34 drill holes, for 22,572 metres, from the Company's Phase 1 and 2 diamond core drill program at its 100% owned El Guayabo concession. The final five holes in the program, including GYDD-23-039 (805.3m at 0.6 g/t AuEq including 546.7m at 0.8 g/t AuEq) and GYDD-23-040, GYDD-23-041, GYDD-23-042 and GYDD-23-043 (all assays pending) have not been included in the MRE. Accordingly, it should be regarded as an interim resource estimate which will be updated upon the receipt of assays for the final 5 holes which comprise 3,423 metres.
This initial resource drilling program, and resultant MRE, focused primarily on the GY-A and GY-B anomalies on the Company's 100% owned El Guayabo concession. Mineralisation remains open in both directions along strike and at depth at both GY-A and GY-B and there is clear potential for the MRE to grow significantly via additional drilling on these two anomalies.
Funds raised will be used for the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") to evaluate accelerating the development of the Sanutura Project
Sarama issues ASX Cleansing Notice
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES
Sarama Resources Ltd ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to report that on 14 June 2023, it has closed the Tranche 2 Delivery versus Payment ("DvP") portion of its previously announced A$2.0 million equity placement (the "Placement") (refer to Sarama News releases dated 3 April 2023 and 13 April 2023
The Tranche 2 DvP portion of the Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$262,436 with the Company issuing 2,624,360 Chess Depository Instruments ("CDIs") at an issue price of A$0.10 per CDI. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in 1 common share of the Company. The Company has also issued 1,312,180 free attaching unlisted options ("Placement Option") being 1 Placement Option for every 2 new CDIs issued pursuant to Tranche 2 DvP portion of the Placement.
Tranche 1 of the Placement, completed on 13 April 2023, raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$1,375,000 with the Company issuing 13,750,000 CDIs at an issue price of A$0.10 per CDI. The Company also issued 6,875,000 Placement Options. Each Placement Option will be exercisable at A$0.15 and will expire on 13 April 2026.
The Tranche 2 DvP portion of the Placement was issued to institutional and other sophisticated and professional investors upon receipt of shareholder approval, as required by the ASX Listing Rules, at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2023 (Vancouver time) / 7 June 2023 (Perth time). An Appendix 2A was announced to ASX on 14 June 2023 and provides further detail on the issue of the Tranche 2 DvP Placement CDIs.
The remaining Tranche 2 non DvP portion of gross proceeds of A$362,564 is anticipated to close by 16 June 2023.
The net proceeds from the Placement are intended to be used to complete a PEA to evaluate an accelerated multi-stage development at the Sanutura Project and to fund administration and general working capital costs.
Sarama's CEO, Andrew Dinning, commented:
"We are very pleased with the strong support shown from our existing shareholders and welcome a number of new institutional, professional and sophisticated investors. The strong support shown by existing shareholders supports the company's view that Sarama remains one of the best value gold developers in the market.
The funds raised will be used to evaluate an accelerated multi-stage development at the Sanutura Project which we believe has the potential to generate a very compelling investment case based on the extensive oxide resource and related grade and cost profile."
In connection with Tranche 2 DvP portion of the Placement, Sarama paid finders' fees totalling A$15,407 to Euroz Hartleys Limited, an arm's length party in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, who acted as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement.
Members of Sarama's Board and Management have subscribed for an aggregate 500,000 CDIs (together with the attaching Placement Options) in the Placement. Each of the directors and officers who participates in the Placement will be a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of that term in Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Participation by them in the Placement is therefore a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. Pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company was exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders in respect of the Placement due to the fair market value of their participation being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Placement which will detail the participation by any directors and officers of the Company. It is expected that the material change report will be filed more than 21 days prior to the completion of the Placement in respect of any participating directors and officers. Each of the directors and officers who participate in the Placement will be subject to an Exchange Hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange on the CDIs and Placement Options issued to such persons. The Exchange Hold Period will expire 4 months from the date of issue of the securities.
The Placement CDIs and Placement Options have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available.
Cleansing Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
The Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") restricts the offer for sale of securities without a disclosure document unless the relevant sale satisfies an exemption set out in section 708 or section 708A of the Corporations Act. The Australian and Securities Investments Commission Class Order [CO 14/827] ("Class Order") provides relief so that an offer of CDIs over underlying foreign securities is regulated as an offer of securities under the Corporations Act. The Company seeks to rely on an exemption in section 708A of the Corporations Act (as modified by the Class Order) with respect to any sale of the CDIs.
As required by section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act as modified by the Class Order, the Company gives notice that:
Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are to those sections as modified by the Class Order.
For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:
Andrew Dinning - e: info@saramaresources.com t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Sarama Resources Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ABOUT Sarama Resources LTD
Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is a West African focused gold explorer/developer with substantial landholdings in south-west Burkina Faso. Sarama is focused on maximising the value of its strategic assets and advancing its key projects towards development.
Sarama's 100%-owned(4) Sanutura Project is principally located within the prolific HoundÃ© Greenstone Belt in south-west Burkina Faso and is the exploration and development focus of the Company. The Project hosts the Tankoro and Bondi Deposits which have a combined Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz gold (Indicated) plus2.3Moz gold (Inferred)(1).
Together, the deposits present a potential mine development opportunity featuring an initial, long-life CIL project which may be established and paid for by the significant oxide Mineral Resource base.
Sarama has built further optionality into its portfolio including an approximate 470kmÂ² exploration position in the highly prospective Banfora Belt in south-western Burkina Faso. The Koumandara Project hosts several regional-scale structural features and trends of gold-in-soil anomalism extending for over 25km along strike.
Sarama also holds an approximate 18% participating interest in the Karankasso Project Joint Venture ("JV") which is situated adjacent to the Company's Sanutura Project in Burkina Faso and is a JV between Sarama and Endeavour Mining Corp ("Endeavour") in which Endeavour is the operator of the JV. In February 2020, an updated Mineral Resource estimate of 709koz gold(3) was declared for the Karankasso Project JV.
The Company's Board and management team have a proven track record in Africa and a strong history in the discovery and development of large-scale gold deposits. Sarama is well positioned to build on its current success with a sound strategy to surface and maximise the value of its property portfolio.
Sanutura Project - An Already Large Mineral Resource with Potential to Grow
The Company's primary focus is its 100%-owned(4) Sanutura Project, which hosts a large Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 2.3Moz Au (Inferred)(1) and covers an area of 1,420km2. The Project occupies a commanding position along 70km of strike in the prolific HoundÃ© Belt (refer Figure 6), Burkina Faso's pre-eminent gold belt.
The Project lies 60km south of Endeavour Mining's HoundÃ© Mine (5Moz Au); 120km south of Fortuna Silver's high-grade Yaramoko Mine (1Moz Au), and 140km south of Endeavour Mining's Mana Mine (5Moz Au), highlighting the significant gold endowment of the HoundÃ© Belt. Endeavour Mining's Bantou Project (1.2Moz Au Mineral Resource of 0.7Moz Au (indicated) plus 0.5Moz Au (inferred)(5)) is located only 6km from the bulk of the Sanutura Project's main deposit, which illustrates the gold camp scale of endowment of the immediate area.
The Project has significant growth potential and the primary objective of the current +50,000m drill program is to increase the existing 0.2Moz Au (Indicated) plus 0.8Moz Au (Inferred)(2) pit shell constrained oxide and transition component of the Project's Mineral Resource to further underwrite and enhance the economics of mine development.
The recent drill program has generally focused on shallow additional and extensional targets throughout the well-mineralised western corridor of the Tankoro Deposit, where mineralisation has been drill-defined for a semi-continuous strike length of 16km and potential exists to expand the Mineral Resource at shallow depths in oxide material.
Figure 1 - Sanutura Project Location Plan
FOOTNOTES
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Placement, the Company's future exploration and development plans, the potential for the Sanutura and Karankasso Projects to host economic mineralisation, the potential to expand the existing estimated Mineral Resources at the Sanutura Project (including the present oxide and transition component), the accuracy of the Mineral Resource estimate for the Sanutura Project in localized areas with the addition of new drilling and assay information, the potential to extend and add to existing mineralisation at the MM, MC, Obi and Kenobi Prospects, the potential for development of a mine at the Sanutura Project, the potential for the receipt of regulatory approvals and the timing and prospects for the issuance of the arrÃªtÃ© for the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit by the Government of Burkina Faso. The Company's full suite of exploration permits are at varying stages in their life cycles and at any one time, the Company has exploration permits either in renewal or re-issue phase and although the Company follows due government process and anticipates new exploration permits will be granted in due course, it cannot guarantee this will be done in a timely manner or at all. Actual results, performance or achievements of the Company may vary from the results suggested by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, among others, that the business of exploration for gold and other precious minerals involves a high degree of risk and is highly speculative in nature; Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; few properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; the actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents.
There can be no assurance that any mineralisation that is discovered will be proven to be economic, or that future required regulatory licensing or approvals will be obtained. However, the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration activities, the sufficiency of funding, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold and other precious metals, that the Company will not be affected by adverse political and security-related events, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain further financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Sarama does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.
QUALIFIED PERSONS' STATEMENT
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to the preparation of the Mineral Resource estimate for the Sanutura Project is based on information compiled or approved by Paul Schmiede. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a Fellow in good standing of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Schmiede has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Paul Schmiede consents to the inclusion in this news release of the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to exploration activities at the Sanutura Project is based on information compiled or approved by Guy Scherrer. Guy Scherrer is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a member in good standing of the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Guy Scherrer consents to the inclusion in this disclosure of the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to the quotation of the Karankasso Project's Mineral Resource estimate and exploration activities is based on information compiled by Paul Schmiede. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a Fellow in good standing of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Schmiede has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Paul Schmiede consents to the inclusion in this disclosure of the information, in the form and context in which it appears. Paul Schmiede and Sarama have not independently verified Semafo's (now Endeavour's) Mineral Resource estimate and take no responsibility for its accuracy.
Competent PERSONS' STATEMENT
The Mineral Resource estimates referred to in this disclosure were first disclosed in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 in the Company's ASX Prospectus dated 11 March 2022. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Prospectus and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the ASX Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.
HIGHLIGHTS
Assay results have now been received for the final six RC holes targeting gold mineralisation at the newly discovered Cervelo target, located immediately east of Mulga Bill. These are the final results from the Phase 2 RC drilling program at Side Well.
Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:
“These six holes were targeting extensional mineralisation identified in our recent AC program as announced on April 27. We were looking for near-surface extensions of high-grade veins intersected at depth within the Mulga Bill HGV Zone.”
“Significantly, the intersection of 4m @ 5.53g/t Au from 18m on hole 23MBRC038 is our shallowest high-grade result at Mulga Bill since we started drilling in August 2020. This new zone of mineralisation lies outside the current mineral resource. Shallow mineralisation is particularly important in any potential mining scenario, as any near-surface ounces can provide early cashflow while pushing towards the bonanza grades deeper down.”
“While the holes further east didn’t intersect the same tenor of grade as we see in the HGV Zone, they have confirmed a broad mineralised corridor which was first identified in the AC drilling. We will continue testing this target with more RC holes in the next program.”
“Now that the diamond program is complete, we’ll finish logging and processing the core, then regroup in Perth for some mid-year training with the team before starting the next drilling programs in July.”
FIGURE 1: RECENT RC RESULTS AT MULGA BILL
Six RC holes were drilled in the Cervelo area immediately east of the Mulga Bill HGV Zone, testing positions down-dip from anomalous intersections, as announced in late April. Cervelo is a large target area which remains largely untested by RC drilling.
Hole 23MBRC038 (4m @ 5.38g/t Au from 18m) has intersected a new zone of gold mineralisation very close to surface and above the current 518koz Mineral Resource. The mineralised orientation remains unclear. The deeper part of this hole did not intersect west-dipping high-grade veins, and the shallow AC intersections further east may represent other subvertical lodes not previously identified. A diamond hole has since been completed on the same northing and assays will be released when available.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Great Boulder Resources licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gold has fallen from the heights it saw earlier this year, staying below US$2,000 per ounce so far in June.
Is the yellow metal just taking a breather before it moves higher? Rob McEwen believes the answer is "yes."
While discussions around potential declines in interest rates and inflation have diverted some attention from gold, the chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX) said the burden of government and corporate debt remains massive.
"And then the monetary stimulation. There's still the world awash in liquidity, and people go, 'Well, where do I put my money?' You're seeing central banks — and a lot of them are part of the BRICS group that Russia and China have been putting together — have been buying gold, and they've been buying it with the dollars they held in their reserves. I think you're going to see more of that happening. There's going to be more turbulence in the currency market as we go forward," he said.
Discussions around de-dollarization have intensified in recent months, and McEwen said gold will benefit as the American currency falls from favor. He sees China and Russia spearheading that transition as they work to transact in yuan and rubles.
"People are going, 'Well, why am I holding onto dollars if I can use other currencies? I'll just step away from that.' That's what you're seeing. I think it's going to take some time, because neither of those currencies have the liquidity that the dollar has, but there's a definite move that way," said McEwen, adding that he sees gold gaining further traction as a neutral store of value.
As the founder of Goldcorp, McEwen has a long track record in the gold sector, and McEwen Mining produced 133,300 gold equivalent ounces in 2022. But the company also has a focus on copper and owns about 52 percent of McEwen Copper.
Speaking about the red metal, Michael Meding, who is vice president and general manager at McEwen Copper, said that over the last few years the metal's price has decoupled from fundamentals — despite supply concerns and strong underlying demand, copper is facing short-term headwinds. However, he pointed to McEwen Copper's recent deal with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) as evidence that big-name players are eager to secure supply of copper. After a US$155 million investment, the carmaker, which manufactures brands such as Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati, now has a 14.2 percent stake in McEwen Copper.
McEwen Copper is moving forward at the advanced-stage Argentina-based Los Azules project, where it plans to produce 100,000 metric tons of 99.9 percent pure copper cathode annually starting in 2027. As part of its deal with the company, Stellantis will have the option to purchase a percentage of output from Los Azules once it is in production.
"Carmakers are starting to realize they need metals to use in all those future electric vehicles that we see coming up. And beyond those electric vehicles, you have all the demands from infrastructure — it's not only the cars where you need additional copper, there's a conventional demand. You also need the charging infrastructure. You need the generation capacity, whether it's conventional or non-conventional. So you need all those additional raw materials," Meding said.
He added that for Stellantis part of the appeal of investing in McEwen Copper was that both parties have similar views on carbon neutrality — Stellantis is looking to become carbon neutral by 2038, and Los Azules will have a low-carbon footprint.
With production at Los Azules targeted for 2027, McEwen Copper has several balls in the air. Meding said that the company's largest-ever drill campaign is about to conclude, with results to be shared in the coming months. The company is also in the process of completing an environmental assessment, and plans to publish a updated preliminary economic assessment in June. A feasibility study is targeted for completion by the end of 2024 or start of 2025.
"There will be a lot of news coming out regarding our drilling results, making it an interesting period," said Meding.
For its part, McEwen Mining recently reduced its debt by 39 percent, paying off lead lender Sprott Resource Lending early. According to McEwen, the company will now save about $2.2 million a year in interest expenses.
However, his goal is to rid the company of debt entirely. "I keep looking back to Goldcorp when I was running it. When I bought control of the company, it had about $50 million worth of debt, and there was a little clause in the statement — if there was a change of control or management, the debt was due immediately. That was a bit of a surprise," he said.
"So we ran around, and Citibank called their debt, and we went and renegotiated with the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY,NYSE:RY). But I said I don't want to be in that position again, so we paid down our debt, and for probably the last 10 years while I was at Goldcorp, we had no debt at all. Ideally, that's where I'd like to get to as we go forward."
When asked when investors may start to see gold stocks start to move, McEwen pointed out that since September his company has outperformed gold and silver prices, as well as the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDXJ) — but he understands why market participants might be impatient.
"I'd say, 'Don't get disheartened. This is a space you want to be in.' Usually, right after the PDAC, the gold stocks go down for a period, and then through the summer they wander around not really getting too excited. But come September, they take off again. So now is the time to accumulate rather than bemoan the fact that it's down," he added.
In closing, McEwen spoke about the future of the mining industry, saying he wants to see it "Uberize."
"Before Uber (NYSE:UBER) came along, you had smelly taxis with often rude drivers (and) cars in poor repair. You had a bumpy ride, and you never knew when they were going to arrive. Uber comes along and addresses all of those issues, and everybody says, 'Oh, and I don't even have to pay with cash,'" he explained during the conversation.
"Can we go back as an industry and say, 'Well, you know, those (issues) were all in the past, and what we're doing in the future is addressing most of those concerns — and we're going to do it in a very responsible, ecological way."
In McEwen's opinion, changing public opinion will be necessary if the world is going to be successful in meeting demand for the metals needed for electrification and other parts of the green energy transition.
"(Meding) spoke of the deficit in copper, but that's true for all sorts of other metals required for the technologies we need to capture renewable energy," said McEwen. "The timelines to bring these mines on are getting longer and longer. So we have to turn some or most of those people who hate us into lovers. However, they won't get there quickly."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, has been bullish on gold for quite some time, but his firm has been mostly out of the market for the last couple of years. Now he sees signs that it's time to get back in.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said that in 2020 two factors prompted Goehring & Rozencwajg to take a step back from gold. The first was that the gold-oil ratio was favoring energy, and the second was that silver had caught up to gold.
"We got those two signals at the same time," he noted. "We had this idea that silver staged this catch-up rally, which in the past has been a sign that you're going to take a bit of a breather, and you had the fact that on a relative valuation basis, the gold-oil ratio was so favorably skewed towards energy — we've never had a reading like that in which oil did not massively outperform gold."
Now, however, it looks like it's time to jump back in. "We think that gold has entered into a new phase of this bull market," Rozencwajg said. "It probably started in the third and fourth quarter of last year, and it really revolves around central banks' behavior as much as anything else. I think it's going to propel gold much much higher in this leg of the bull market."
Goehring & Rozencwajg's price target for gold has five figures, although Rozencwajg didn't share an exact timeline.
"I would guess it's in the US$12,000 to US$15,000 an ounce range," he said. "That might sound shocking — maybe it doesn't, it depends who your listeners are — but that number's not made up, it comes from a few different factors."
Those factors include the relationship between how much gold the government holds and the amount of dollars in circulation, which Rozencwajg described as an implied gold backing. Looking at the price of gold relative to other financial assets is another way to get there. "That's always kind of been our long-term price forecast on gold," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Rozencwajg on gold's path forward.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will host its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 2:00 pm PT 5:00 pm ET. B2Gold is pleased to announce the support of Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), who has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Meeting.
The Meeting will be held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Pacific Ballroom, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 2W6, and in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast online. The Meeting will be available to registered and non-registered shareholders and guests, and accessible via live webcast by clicking here: https://web.lumiagm.com/485739236 .
B2Gold strongly encourages all registered shareholders who would like to attend, participate and/or vote virtually online via live webcast to carefully follow the procedures outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular and the Meeting's User Guide (both filed on SEDAR on May 23, 2023).
If you are a non-registered shareholder, you will be able to attend, participate and/or vote at the Meeting online via live webcast only if you duly appoint yourself as proxyholder through the method specified by your intermediary and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Management Information Circular relating to appointment and registration, which must be properly completed before the proxy deadline on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET .
How to Vote in Advance of the Meeting:
Whether you intend to attend the meeting in person or virtually, shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting. In order for your proxy to be valid you must submit your vote by no later than 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Shareholders are encouraged to vote today via the internet or telephone using the control number found on the proxy or voting instruction form that was mailed to you to ensure your vote is received in a timely manner.
|Registered Shareholders
|Beneficial Shareholders
|Common Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate or DRS.
| Common Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary.
|Internet
|www.investorvote.com
|www.proxyvote.com
|Telephone
|1-866-732-8683
|Dial the applicable number listed on the voting instruction form.
|Return the form of proxy in the enclosed envelope.
|Return the voting instruction form in the enclosed envelope.
Shareholder Assistance:
Shareholders who have questions, including with respect to notice and access, or need assistance with voting their shares, should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at +1 877-452-7184 (North America – toll free) or +1 416-304-0211 (outside North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .
How to Attend and Vote at the Virtual Meeting as a Registered Shareholder or Duly Appointed Proxyholder:
Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may virtually attend the Meeting using an internet connected device such as a laptop, computer, tablet or mobile phone, and the meeting platform will be supported across browsers and devices that are running the most updated version of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge or Internet Explorer. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders attending the Meeting must remain connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure that you remain connected to the internet for the duration of the Meeting.
Registered shareholders wishing to attend and to vote virtually at the Meeting should not complete or return the proxy form should instead follow the steps below, which are the same steps to be undertaken by duly appointed proxyholders:
Registered shareholders who have duly appointed a proxyholder to attend and vote at the Meeting must register such proxyholder with Computershare by visiting http://www.computershare.com/B2Gold on or before 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Computershare will ask for the appointed proxyholder's contact information and will send such appointed proxyholder a user ID number or username via email shortly after this deadline and then may proceed with the steps above to log into the virtual Meeting. Registered shareholders should note that if they participate and vote on any matter at the virtual Meeting they will revoke any previously submitted proxy.
Non-registered shareholders wishing to attend and participate in the virtual meeting must duly appoint themselves as proxyholder through the method specified by their intermediary and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Management Information Circular relating to appointment and registration, which must be properly completed before the proxy deadline on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.
How to Ask Questions at the Virtual Meeting:
The Company believes that the ability to participate in the Meeting in a meaningful way, including asking questions, remains important despite the decision to offer participation at this year's Meeting virtually. It is anticipated that registered shareholders and proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholder) will have substantially the same opportunity to ask questions on matters of business before the Meeting as those shareholders and proxyholders attending in person. Upon shareholders logging into the virtual meeting platform, they will have the opportunity to start submitting questions prior to the Meeting and will continue to have the opportunity to submit questions during the Meeting. Questions may be sent to the chair of the Meeting (the "Chair") using the online Q&A tool on the meeting portal. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to submit questions. Guests will not be able to submit questions.
To ask a question, please follow the steps outlined below:
Questions will be read by the Chair or a designee of the chair and responded to by a representative of the Company. To ensure fairness for all attendees, the Chair will decide on the amount of time allocated to each question and will have the right to limit or consolidate questions and to reject questions that do not relate to the business of the Meeting or which are determined to be inappropriate or otherwise out of order. As part of the Meeting, the Company will hold a Q&A session during which the Chair and the Company's senior management intend to answer questions submitted during the Meeting.
How to attend the virtual Meeting as a guest:
Playback details:
A playback of the Meeting will be available until Friday, July 7, 2023, on B2Gold's events page .
Presentation:
Once the Meeting is adjourned, there will be presentations from Clive Johnson, President & CEO, and other B2Gold senior executives and personnel. The presentations will provide a review of B2Gold's performance in 2022, a general corporate update of the first half of 2023, and will conclude with a Q&A session.
Supplementary Information:
In addition to the meeting details, B2Gold is supplementing information disclosed in the B2Gold's Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2023. The following is the Directors' 2022 Board and Committee meeting attendance in tabular form for ease of reference.
|Board
| Compensation
| Corporate
Governance
& Nominating
|Audit
| Health, Safety,
Environmental,
Social and Security
|Clive Johnson
|8 of 8
|Robert Cross
|8 of 8
|2 of 2
|3 of 3
|Robert Gayton
|8 of 8
|2 of 2
|3 of 3
|4 of 4
|Bongani Mtshisi
|8 of 8
|2 of 2
|4 of 4
|George Johnson
|8 of 8
|4 of 4
|Jerry Korpan
|8 of 8
|3 of 3
|4 of 4
|4 of 4
|Kevin Bullock
|8 of 8
|4 of 4
|Liane Kelly
|8 of 8
|4 of 4
|Robin Weisman
|8 of 8
|3 of 3
|4 of 4
ISS Recommendation to B2Gold Shareholders:
B2Gold is pleased to announce the support of ISS, who has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Meeting.
ISS is a leading third-party proxy advisory firm who, among other services, provides independent analysis and proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.
About B2Gold Corp.
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Finland and Uzbekistan.
ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com
