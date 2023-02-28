FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its over 150,000-hectare combined gold projects located in Newfoundland, Canada.  The following summaries encompass exploration work to date at each of the Company's five prospective gold projects.  Work programs for the 2023 field season are being finalized presently and will be announced in the coming weeks

Dorset (Baie Verte)

  • 34 rock samples taken.

  • 442 soil samples

  • 18 RAB drill holes – 1023 meters – 681 samples

RAB drilling results received in late summer 2022 with 10.2 g/t Au gold intercept on a new drill target (Sharpie Ridge), and Over 1% Cu intercept on Copper Creek target (see Company news release dated December 7, 2022) warrant further drilling plans on Dorset.   RAB or diamond drilling will be used to test the extents of mineralization on these higher-grade targets.  Drilling on other targets along the "Dorset Trend" Au soil anomaly will focus on geophysical bodies identified at depth which are thought relate to structure and mineralization at surface.


Click Image To View Full Size

Leamington

  • 102 rock samples taken on target areas formulated from 2021 soils and airborne geophysics.

  • 6,662 soils taken.

Prospecting identified a low-grade gold and copper target that needs to be further assessed on desktop for historical data, and in the field by a team of geologists. The scope is to identify zones of higher-grade Au + Cu near that target since there are large structures and favorable geology present.  Northern areas of Leamington remain relatively unexplored due to access, and the central part of the project was unexplorable for part of last season due to fires. These areas will be scouted and explored along geological and geophysical contacts that have anomalous soil.  South Leamington may warrant trenching or bedrock interface drilling where the till is deeper.

Robert's Arm

  • 161 rock samples taken on target areas determined from soil and airborne geophysical survey.

  • 3,712 soil samples

Further follow up on soil anomalies, geophysical contacts, and geological contacts is needed on Robert's Arm. The prospecting covered a large area of road accessible targets identified from 2021 soil sampling and airborne geophysical surveys. The comprehensive 2022 soil sampling program has generated additional targets for exploration efforts in 2023.

Hodges Hill

  • 60 rock samples taken on target areas determined from soil and airborne geophysical survey.

  • 3,838 soils taken.

Further follow up on soil anomalies and geophysical contacts is needed on Hodges Hill. Hand/mechanical trenching, or bedrock interface drilling may be necessary to further explore through the till layers on this project.  The 2022 soil sampling program has generated new target areas for 2023 exploration efforts.


Click Image To View Full Size

Startrek

  • 1319 soils taken.

  • 56 rock samples taken in areas of interest.

  • 12 line-km of ground Mag-VLF (geophysical survey)

Several areas of low-grade epithermal gold have been identified on surface from 2022 rock sampling and historical data.  This paired with results from ground geophysics, and detailed soil sampling will provide viable data to conduct a short hole RAB drill hole program. The drill program is designed to test geophysical contacts and conductive bodies at depth that relate to mineralization on surface.  Most of the drilling would target the Stallion Trend which is outlined by a large antimony anomaly on the project.  Further prospecting is scheduled to be conducted on areas outside the Stallion Trend.  There are historical reports of Zinc values up to 3.3%, and Silver up to 24 g/t where large structures are apparent in the LiDAR survey.


Click Image To View Full Size

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure


Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., consultant, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the scientific technical content of this release.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada.  Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District.  Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor.  The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration

Contact Information

Leocor Gold Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone : (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Leocor GoldCSE:LECRPrecious Metals Investing
LECR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Leocor Gold (CSE:LECR)

Leocor Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 7, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO) is pleased to announce it has received Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill results on the Company's Baie Verte project located near Anaconda Mining's Pine Cove Mine and Rambler Metal's Ming Mine in northwestern Newfoundland.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has received from New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, the authorization to proceed with a 4,000 tonnes bulk sample at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

Dr. Simon Dominy, an expert in the design and implementation of bulk sampling programs, will join Puma's advisory team to supervise the Company's Bulk Sampling Program ("BSP") to ensure proper planning and success.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Invites You to PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto This March

Puma Exploration Invites You to PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto This March

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") invites shareholders and interested parties to visit Booth #IE2152 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Management and Puma's technical team will be on hand to discuss the Company's latest news and planned developments for 2023.

In addition, we invite you to attend the following presentations:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Pursuing Young-Davidson Model at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Pursuing Young-Davidson Model at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results and findings at its Moray gold project, which appear to support the Company's thesis of pursuing a Young-Davidson gold mineralization model at Moray. The Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"), is located approximately 32 km southeast of Moray. First discovered in 1916, the mine produced one million ounces of gold from 1934 to 1957 from open pit and underground development. Commercial production resumed in 2012, with current annual gold production sitting at just under 200,000 ounces.

Ore extraction at Young-Davidson has historically been derived from both the hosting mafic volcanics and the syenite intrusive rocks. New Break's Moray property exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Strong pervasive hematitic-potassic alteration and secondary fracture-controlled pyrite mineralization associated with stockwork quartz and quartz-carbonate veining occurs within the Fiset syenite at the historical Trench 1 (Fiset Area) on the Moray property. Mafic volcanic hosted quartz vein zones have been outlined in Trench 12 at the contact of the Fiset syenite.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-029 returned 1.26 g/t Au over 558.7 m from surface, including 2.04 g/t Au over 202.0 m in 207 m step-back from previous highlight hole V-22-010
  • Longest mineralized intersection to date at Valley, expands width of central high-grade zone significantly to the north and demonstrates strong continuity to depth
  • Assays still pending for 3 holes drilled at Rogue in 2022, along with surface results from various targets and properties in Snowline's portfolio.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling programs at its Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Hole V-22-029 intersected sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.26 gt Au over 558.7 m from surface, including 2.04 gt Au over 202.0 m, with additional mineralization at depth (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared at a 207 m step-back perpendicular to strike from V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 gt Au from surface) to test the local width of Valley's near-surface, well mineralized corridor and the continuity of mineralization to depth

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has staked another 105 claims (2,300 ha) contiguous to its Williams Brook South property that now totals 8,290 ha (see Figure 1). The newly staked claims have seen very little exploration in the past. Still, they are highly prospective for gold mineralization as they exhibit the same geology as the Lynx Gold Zone.

Figure 1: Puma's assets in Northern New Brunswick

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 comprising of 8,333,333 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration provision should the Company's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Drilling at the East Preston Uranium Project

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Base Metals Investing

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

Lithium Investing

Venus Metals Reports More High-grade Gold Intercepts at Youanmi Gold Project

Resource Investing

Premium Battery Grade 99.96% Spherical Graphite Purity Achieved For Lac Rainy Graphite Project In Quebec

Lithium Investing

Bang I Tum Prospect – Initiation Of Drilling Reung Kiet Lithium Project, Thailand

Resource Investing

Belararox’ NSW Landholding Increased By 300% And Phase 2 Drill Campaign Commences At Belara And Native Bee

×