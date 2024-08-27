Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metal Hawk Limited

Leinster South Update

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields. Since the Company returned high-grade gold results from rockchip sampling at the Siberian Tiger prospect (see ASX announcement 5 August 2024), further exploration activities have commenced and Metal Hawk is progressing towards a maiden drilling program at the prospect as soon as possible.

  • High resolution UAV (drone) magnetic survey underway at Leinster South, covering the majority of western tenement E 36/1068 which includes the Siberian Tiger gold prospect.
  • New detailed geophysical data will significantly enhance the geological and structural understanding of the project area and will further assist Metal Hawk with identifying targets for drilling.
  • Reconnaissance rockchip samples at Siberian Tiger returned high grade gold up to 20.2g/t from outcropping quartz veining. Additional samples of outcropping quartz veins along strike from Siberian Tiger have been delivered to the laboratory for gold and multi-element analysis.
  • New tenement applications expand the Leinster South project area to over 430km2.
  • Heritage negotiations and drilling approvals are underway.

The Company recently applied for two new exploration licenses to the east of Siberian Tiger, increasing the Leinster South project area to more than 430km2. This is a significant landholding in one of the most well-endowed gold regions of WA. The Siberian Tiger gold discovery is located along the southern limb of the Lawlers anticline and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre (Figure 1). Past production from the Agnew - Lawlers deposits is > 5 million oz @ 5gt Au1.

Figure 1. Leinster South project location

A high-resolution UAV (drone) magnetic survey has commenced, with 50m spaced east-west lines at a flying height of 25m conducted over the majority of Leinster South tenement E36/1068, which includes the Siberian Tiger gold prospect. The Pegasus Airborne UAV system is able to quickly and efficiently provide high quality, detailed magnetic data which can be used to identify important structures and geological features of gold deposits. The magnetic survey will assist Metal Hawk geologists with targeting at Siberian Tiger and other regional prospect areas. Processing and interpretation of geophysical data will be carried out immediately following completion of the survey, which is expected to take 3-4 days.

Metal Hawk’s Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “We are collecting important geochemical, structural and geophysical data to better understand the controls and potential characteristics of gold mineralisation in the area. The drone magnetic survey will enable better interpretation of the subsurface geology and ultimately help us to determine the best possible target locations for the maiden drilling program at Siberian Tiger.”

“Whilst the historical geophysical dataset over the Leinster South tenure is poor, we expect that the new magnetic survey will show excellent detail and key structural features of the pronounced southeast trending greenstone belt.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Riversgold Ltd

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Riversgold Limited (ASX: RGL, Riversgold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received further assay results from aircore (AC) drilling undertaken during July 2024 at the Northern Zone Intrusive Hosted Gold Project, located 25 km east-south-east of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit in Western Australia (refer to Figure 1 for location) and readily accessed from the Bulong road, which is paved to within 9km of the prospect site. The last 9km consists of 4km of a high-quality haul road with the last 5km on a station road.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Wide Zones of Mineralisation Results Returned from Lord Byron Infill Drilling

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first results from RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program is targeting gold mineralisation within conceptual open pit shells beneath and between the existing open pits in order to increase confidence in the current resource.

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of US bills.

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president from 2017 to 2021 there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump running as the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, some are again wondering if he will return the country to the gold standard. Speaking on his War Room podcast in December, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, said he believes Number 45 could ditch the US Federal Reserve and bring back the gold standard in his second term in office.

More recently, the Heritage Foundation included a whole chapter on the US Federal Reserve written by a former member of Trump's 2016 transition team in its Project 2025 (a proposed blueprint for Trump's second term), and suggested a return to the gold standard. While Trump has publicly disavowed Project 2025, its creators say he is privately supportive of the initiative.

Keep reading...Show less
Poseidon Nickel Limited

Further Validation of Gold Potential at Black Swan and Lake Johnston

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration programs at Black Swan and Lake Johnston.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).

Keep reading...Show less

