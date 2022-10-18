GamingInvesting News

Produced with cutting-edge technology by Sabre Games, Legends At War is an advanced MMORTS Play-and-Earn game unlike any other.

Revolutionized by a team of developers responsible for over 160 titles and 20 million downloads, Legends At War offers the most immersive and advantageous on-chain experience for gamers to date. Players can build cities, train armies, hire legendary heroes, wage war, and forge alliances in this on-chain sandbox environment set in Medieval Europe.

Sabre Games has announced two official, groundbreaking partnerships with Gamerhash, a gaming community of more than 720,000 users, and Real Player DAO (RPD), a top-tier gaming guild in China , ahead of their November 1st VIP Beta Tournament.

They're taking the market by storm - leveraging a broad network of influence in crypto , gaming, and marketing to help bring traditional gamers into the Web3 space.

Gamerhash and RPD are both two organizations that provide simple and seamless Web3 on-ramps to conventional gamers – perfectly accenting the strategy of Sabre Games with Legends At War.

Gamerhash and its expansive global community allow gamers to earn crypto rewards while sharing excess computing power when watching movies or browsing the internet. These rewards are redeemed for games within their marketplace or via real-world merchandise.

Simultaneously, RPD connects players to games, information, and exclusive rewards in the Web3 space. RPD's task platform of GameFi, Real Player Offering, allows players to complete tasks, win rewards, and enter the Metaverse seamlessly.

"We believe the next generation of blockchain gaming needs to focus on games and gamers over earnings. So it was a no-brainer to align ourselves with Gamerhash and Real Player DAO to introduce their huge community of tech-savvy gamers with early access to our incredibly detailed MMORTS," says Wojtek, CEO, and co-founder of Sabre Games.

In celebration, they've announced an exclusive Beta Tournament for players from communities like Gamerhash and Real Player Dao, taking place November 1st . Players will battle in a VIP week-long tournament, with one winner taking home a high-end gaming PC valued at $2500 US.

Spots are going fast in our closed Beta Tournament. Want your community to take home the grand prize? Join by submitting your information here .

For the latest updates, follow @legendatwar on Twitter and join their discord .
https://www.sabregames.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

SportsGrid Launches Sports Betting Coverage on AP video platforms

SportsGrid Network today announced it will offer its comprehensive daily sports betting coverage via The Associated Press. Content is available today on the AP Video Hub and Newsroom platforms, which provide online delivery of broadcast-quality video to the world's leading digital publishers, news portals, and broadcasters.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

The SportsGrid Network offers news publishers an innovative video content solution providing best in class daily sports betting and fantasy sports coverage. The daily reporting features real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever with their connected devices. SportsGrid's comprehensive coverage includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer. The SportsGrid video content amplifies and compliments news publisher's on-demand sports websites and apps creating pre-roll ads and sponsorship opportunities.

AP customers will have access to SportsGrid video content delivering pre-game odds, over/under, point-spread, moneylines with advanced data analytics, allowing them to connect advertisers with engaged sports audiences. The SportsGrid content serves as the sports betting solution to integrate publishers, sportsbooks, and the massive sports gaming audience unlocking an entirely incremental revenue stream.

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org.

SKULLCANDY CELEBRATES STREET FIGHTER 35th ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

Skullcandy PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Reimagined To Pay Homage to an Iconic Favorite

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones 1 and True Wireless Earbuds 2 under $100 announced today a collaboration with Street Fighter, one of the world's most iconic and best-selling gaming franchises. The Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset celebrates Street Fighter's 35 th anniversary by blending state-of-the-art audio technology with the signature stylings of fan-favorite, Street Fighter II. The limited-edition drop is available now at Skullcandy.com for an MSRP of $149.99 .

2022 LG MONITOR LINEUP NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

Designed to complement gaming, creativity and professional setups, 2022 LG UltraGear and DualUp Monitors bring home the latest innovation

 LG Electronics Canada (LG) is announcing the Canadian availability of the 2022 monitor lineup with the introduction of LG UltraGear™ models 48GQ900, 32GQ950, and 32GQ850, and LG DualUp model 28MQ780. These models are designed for the modern-day user to deliver next-level performance in gaming and productivity.

GameOn Lands a Strike With Karate Combat, Set to Launch NFT Mint & Fantasy Game in 2023

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Karate Combat, the world's premier full-contact striking league.

The deal will see GameOn launch a branded and playable Karate Combat NFT collection and fantasy game. Fans will be able to buy fighter NFTs, craft a lineup they have ownership in, and win exclusive prizes like pit-side VIP tickets and $KARATE tokens. Per the terms of Karate Combat's new licensing model, GameOn will keep 80% of revenue generated by the NFTs and fantasy game. 10% of the revenue will flow to the league's fighters, while 10% will be distributed to the Karate Combat community.

Swarmio Media, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games Collaborate to Launch Two Exclusive Gaming Tournaments with PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines

Gamers Across the Philippines Registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship Exclusively Inside the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform, Developed by Swarmio

The launch of the two tournaments follows the success of a previous collaboration between Swarmio, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games / Level Infinite to promote the Globe Gamer Grounds platform inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines .

