LAURION Mineral Exploration:Advancing a Gold and Polymetallic Asset in Ontario’s Greenstone Belt

LAURION Mineral Exploration (TSXV:LME,OTCPINK:LMEFF, FSE:5YD) is a Canadian mid-stage exploration and development company advancing its 100-percent-owned Ishkōday project in Ontario’s Greenstone Belt. The 57 sq km project hosts gold and zinc-copper-silver mineralization, plus two past-producing mines and roughly 280,000 tonnes of historical stockpiles averaging 1.14 g/t gold—offering multiple value streams and strong leverage to both precious and base metals.

Ongoing drilling, surface work and 3D modeling, supported by leading technical and permitting partners, are outlining a large mineralized system across a 6 km by 2.5 km corridor, highlighting Ishkōday’s district-scale potential. LAURION is also advancing its AEP to enable underground access and potential processing of historical stockpiles, which contain an estimated 10,000 ounces of near-term gold and could provide early cash flow to support future exploration.

LAURION Minerals' Ishk\u014dday Gold and Base Metal Project geological mapIshkōday geology overview

LAURION’s approximately 73.6 percent insider ownership reflects strong alignment and long-term confidence in the company’s strategy.

Company Highlights

  • Dual-mineralization, district-scale opportunity: The Ishkōday project features an uncommon pairing of two mineral systems in a single district: 1) a gold dominant orogenic system and gold with silver-zinc-copper epithermal system.
  • Brownfield advantage: Anchored by two historic past-producing mines within a 57 sq km land package in Ontario’s prolific Greenstone Belt.
  • Exceptional insider alignment: Approximately 73.6 percent insider, friends-and-family ownership demonstrates long-term confidence in the project.
  • Robust technical foundation: Nearly 100,000 metres of drilling, advanced 3D geological modeling, and partnerships with leading engineering, geoscience and ESG firms.
  • Near-term cash-flow potential: Surface stockpile and tailings with an historic estimation, containing roughly 10,000 ounces (280kt @ 1.14 g/t Au) of gold pending advanced exploration permit approval.
  • Strategic rerating and M&A appeal: Ongoing derisking, resource growth and permitting progress position Ishkōday as a future development or acquisition candidate in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

Advancing a gold and polymetallic asset in Ontario's prolific Greenstone Belt

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, Ontario November 19, 2025 TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME,OTC:LMEFF | OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide this corporate update on its advisory engagements, exploration progress, and investor outreach...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,...

Laurion announces voting results for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to...
How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream. Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange... Keep Reading...
Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch

Private investor Don Hansen returns to share his latest thoughts on gold, outlining five factors that illustrate how powerful the current bull market is. "I think it's pretty obvious that in 2025 we're in a secular bull market in gold, and it's only (just) started," he said. In his view, it's in... Keep Reading...
Top 10 Gold ETFs in 2025

Gold exchange-traded funds, or gold ETFs, have risen in popularity among investors who want precious metals exposure.ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they track assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies or commodities; a key difference is that ETFs can be bought and sold on exchanges,... Keep Reading...
Larvotto Completes First Drilling at Freehold Prospect, Reports Gold, Antimony and Tungsten Results

Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV,OTC Pink:LRVTF) has completed a maiden drill program at the Freehold prospect within its Hillgrove antimony-gold project in New South Wales.According to a Monday (November 17) release, the results show strong potential to grow Hillgrove, which the company believes is... Keep Reading...
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium Board

Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

AUN: Court Approves Schemes

Allied Critical Metals Announces Material Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate at Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Base Metals Outlook