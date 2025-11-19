LAURION Mineral Exploration:Advancing a Gold and Polymetallic Asset in Ontario’s Greenstone Belt

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 19, 2025
LAURION Mineral Exploration (TSXV:LME,OTCPINK:LMEFF, FSE:5YD) is a Canadian mid-stage exploration and development company advancing its 100-percent-owned Ishkōday project in Ontario’s Greenstone Belt. The 57 sq km project hosts gold and zinc-copper-silver mineralization, plus two past-producing mines and roughly 280,000 tonnes of historical stockpiles averaging 1.14 g/t gold—offering multiple value streams and strong leverage to both precious and base metals.
Ongoing drilling, surface work and 3D modeling, supported by leading technical and permitting partners, are outlining a large mineralized system across a 6 km by 2.5 km corridor, highlighting Ishkōday’s district-scale potential. LAURION is also advancing its AEP to enable underground access and potential processing of historical stockpiles, which contain an estimated 10,000 ounces of near-term gold and could provide early cash flow to support future exploration.
Ishkōday geology overview
LAURION’s approximately 73.6 percent insider ownership reflects strong alignment and long-term confidence in the company’s strategy.
Company Highlights
- Dual-mineralization, district-scale opportunity: The Ishkōday project features an uncommon pairing of two mineral systems in a single district: 1) a gold dominant orogenic system and gold with silver-zinc-copper epithermal system.
- Brownfield advantage: Anchored by two historic past-producing mines within a 57 sq km land package in Ontario’s prolific Greenstone Belt.
- Exceptional insider alignment: Approximately 73.6 percent insider, friends-and-family ownership demonstrates long-term confidence in the project.
- Robust technical foundation: Nearly 100,000 metres of drilling, advanced 3D geological modeling, and partnerships with leading engineering, geoscience and ESG firms.
- Near-term cash-flow potential: Surface stockpile and tailings with an historic estimation, containing roughly 10,000 ounces (280kt @ 1.14 g/t Au) of gold pending advanced exploration permit approval.
- Strategic rerating and M&A appeal: Ongoing derisking, resource growth and permitting progress position Ishkōday as a future development or acquisition candidate in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.
This LAURION Minerals Exploration profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with LAURION Minerals Exploration (TSXV:LME) to receive an Investor Presentation
LME:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
LAURION Mineral Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
51m
LAURION Mineral Exploration
Advancing a gold and polymetallic asset in Ontario’s prolific Greenstone Belt
14h
LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses
(TheNewswire) TORONTO, Ontario November 19, 2025 TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME,OTC:LMEFF | OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide this corporate update on its advisory engagements, exploration progress, and investor outreach... Keep Reading...
04 November
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
18 September 2020
Laurion announces voting results for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (LME:CA">OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to... Keep Reading...
2h
How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks
Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream. Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange... Keep Reading...
18 November
Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch
Private investor Don Hansen returns to share his latest thoughts on gold, outlining five factors that illustrate how powerful the current bull market is. "I think it's pretty obvious that in 2025 we're in a secular bull market in gold, and it's only (just) started," he said. In his view, it's in... Keep Reading...
18 November
Top 10 Gold ETFs in 2025
Gold exchange-traded funds, or gold ETFs, have risen in popularity among investors who want precious metals exposure.ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they track assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies or commodities; a key difference is that ETFs can be bought and sold on exchanges,... Keep Reading...
18 November
Larvotto Completes First Drilling at Freehold Prospect, Reports Gold, Antimony and Tungsten Results
Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV,OTC Pink:LRVTF) has completed a maiden drill program at the Freehold prospect within its Hillgrove antimony-gold project in New South Wales.According to a Monday (November 17) release, the results show strong potential to grow Hillgrove, which the company believes is... Keep Reading...
17 November
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
LAURION Mineral Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00