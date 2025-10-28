LAURION Launches 1,700-Metre Follow-Up Drill Program to Delineate and Expand Near-Surface Gold and Base-Metal Zones at Ishkoday

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario October 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF I FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation is pleased to announce the commencement of a focused 1,700-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Ishkōday Project, located approximately 220 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, near Greenstone, Ontario.
This focused program is designed to follow up on previously reported gold- and base metal-bearing zones Au-(Ag-Zn-Cu) intersected east of the Ishkōday Project, within the A-Zone and McLeod Zones. These near-surface zones represent compelling opportunities within the broader Ishkōday system and complement ongoing objectives towards better definition across the 6.0 km by 2.5 km corridor.
Highlights from Previously Reported Drill Programs
The following intersections, selected for context, collectively demonstrate the presence of a broader and continuous gold and base metal mineralization corridor across the eastern Ishkōday Project mineral system.
Gold Intercepts (Previously Reported):
LBX20-002: 125.90 m to 128.52 m — 2.62 m @ 11.98 g/t Au
LBX12-010: 46.16 m to 59.00 m — 12.84 m @ 3.31 g/t Au
LBX21-047: 160.00 m to 164.00 m — 4.00 m @ 2.53 g/t Au
LBX22-065: 175.30 m to 178.10 m — 2.80 m @ 2.12 g/t Au
LBX22-089: 72.00 m to 73.05 m — 1.05 m @ 5.91 g/t Au
LBX12-006: 138.80 m to 140.05 m — 1.25 m @ 4.24 g/t Au
LBX12-008: 64.00 m to 64.50 m — 0.50 m @ 7.13 g/t Au
Gold-Base Metal Intercepts (Previously Reported):
BX20-001: 116.96 m to 141.50 m — 24.54 m @ 0.67 g/t Au, 6.40 g/t Ag and 1.50 % Zn
LBX20-003: 130.85 m to 194.78 m — 63.93 m @ 0.58 g/t Au, 6.10 g/t Ag and 1.92 % Zn
LBX20-005: 212.27 m to 213.67 m — 1.40 m @ 5.93 g/t Au, 97 g/t Ag and 8.42 % Zn
LBX20-006: 81.38 m to 92.20 m — 10.82 m @ 0.65 g/t Au, 3.89 g/t Ag and 1.09 % Zn (including 1.25 m @ 1.43 g/t Au and 5.30 % Zn)
LBX20-010: 67.10 m to 67.80 m — 0.70 m @ 15.6 g/t Au, 73 g/t Ag and 14.5 % Zn
Channel samples include 7.50 m @ 0.90 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.53 % Cu; and 5.71 % Zn and 1.11 m @ 4.97 g/t Au, 8.00 g/t Ag and 1.35 % Zn- 445496E 5512267N.
All technical results referenced below have been disclosed in prior LAURION news releases available on www.laurion.ca and on SEDAR+ . Please refer to press releases dated 24 September 2019, 18 October 2019, 25 October 2019, 29 May 2020, 24 June 2020 and 15 July, 2022
The A-Zone and McLeod Zone remain under-explored areas, hosting consistent gold and zinc-rich mineralization within sheared, sulphide rich and quartz-veined volcanic sequences. Together with the Sturgeon River Mine and Brenbar corridors, these areas define a 6.0 km by 2.5 km kilometre-long structural trend that remains open at depth.
" This is an exciting, unanticipated addition to our 2025 exploration plans ," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President & CEO of LAURION . "While our principal focus remains the Sturgeon River Mine and Brenbar corridors, this targeted program also reflects the growing importance of the A-Zone and McLeod Zone in shaping Ishkõday Project's near-surface gold and base metal potential. Building upon current technical input of our evolving 3D model, we're laying the groundwork for future resource definition and valuation growth across multiple zones."
Next Steps and 2026 Exploration Objectives
Drilling under the current 1,700-metre follow-up program is scheduled to commence in late October 2025, with assay results released as will be received. All data will be incorporated into LAURION's evolving 3D geological model to refine targeting across the A-Zone, McLeod Zone, and Sturgeon River Mine and Brenbar areas.
Looking ahead to 2026, LAURION plans an expanded 7,000 – 10,000 metre multi-phase drill campaign with objectives to advance near-surface resource definition, drill deeper extensions beneath the Sturgeon River and Brenbar mine as areas, the east side of the Ishkōday Project and expand structural and geochemical coverage.
This next-phase campaign will provide the technical foundation for LAURION's future resource-growth and valuation-enhancement strategy is designed to leverage and position the Ishkōday Project for future resource definition and development milestones.
Qualified Person
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 274,097,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich Base Metal mineralization.
LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities in 2025 and beyond, including the Corporation's 1,700-metre follow-up program and planned expanded 7,000 – 10,000 metre multi-phase drill campaign, both as described in this press release, and the Corporation's other planned activities for the Ishkõday Project for the remainder of 2025 and for 2026, the Corporation's future resource-growth and valuation-enhancement strategy, and the statements regarding the Corporation's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities (including, without limitation, the Corporation's engagement of third party advisors to explore any such potential alternatives and opportunities), as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Corporation or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSX Venture Exchange or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
