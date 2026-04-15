Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ONTARIO - (April 15, 2026) TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held on April 15, 2026 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 5, 2026 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Other Items of Business Considered at the Meeting
Each of the following resolutions voted on at the Meeting were also passed:
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The fixing of the number of directors of the Corporation at five.
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The reappointment of RSM LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration and the terms of their engagement.
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The approval, confirmation and ratification of the renewal of the Corporation's "rolling" stock option plan (the "SOP"), as such plan and such resolution are set forth in the Circular. The SOP remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.
For further details regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular, which can be found under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
A recording of the presentations that followed the formal portion of the Meeting will be available on the Corporation's website at www.laurion.ca in the "Investor Information" tab.
About LAURION
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (LME), OTCQB (LMEFF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (5YD), and is a mid-stage Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on advancing the 100%-owned Ishkōday Gold Project in Northern Ontario.
The Ishkōday Project covers approximately 57 km² within the prolific Beardmore–Geraldton and Onaman–Tashota Greenstone Belts and hosts a district-scale mineralized corridor extending more than six kilometres. Historical and modern exploration programs have completed over 98,000 metres of drilling, confirming a large and evolving gold-rich polymetallic mineral system.
The Corporation's strategy emphasizes systematic technical advancement, integrated geological modelling, and responsible capital allocation. LAURION continues to evaluate opportunities that may enhance project development flexibility, including potential non-dilutive initiatives such as the evaluation of historical surface stockpile processing.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION, is the Corporation's largest shareholder, holding 17,221,306 common shares, reflecting strong alignment between management and shareholders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186
Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ()
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project, and the timing, nature and feasibility of any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other potential transactions and opportunities referenced herein. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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