Lars Ingemarsson Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director and Head of Evercore's Nordic Region

Evercore announced today that Lars Ingemarsson has joined the firm as senior managing director and head of the firm's Nordic region. His appointment marks a significant step in the firm's ongoing international expansion. Mr. Ingemarsson will be based in Stockholm, where Evercore is establishing its first office in the Nordic region.

Mr. Ingemarsson will lead the firm's strategic growth across the region. He will collaborate closely with Evercore's existing advisory team in EMEA, the Americas and Asia to drive the buildout of the firm's Nordic presence, deepen relationships with clients and advance the firm's position as a trusted advisor across the area. He is joined by Kristoffer Elshult, managing director, from Citi.

Matthew Lindsey-Clark, co-head of Evercore's EMEA investment banking business, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lars to Evercore and to expand in the Nordics. Lars brings extensive expertise and established senior relationships that will further enhance Evercore's strong position in Europe and align with the firm's growth ambitions with both sponsor and large cap clients."

"I am excited to join Evercore and look forward to working with this team of experienced, like-minded professionals of the highest calibre. I am committed to supporting the firm's strategic objectives and contributing to its continued growth across the Nordics and beyond," said Mr. Ingemarsson.

Mr. Ingemarsson brings over 30 years of investment banking experience to Evercore. Most recently, he served as managing director, head of Nordic investment banking at Citi. Prior to Citi, he held positions as managing director at J.P. Morgan, managing director at Merrill Lynch and an analyst at Alfred Berg.

Mr. Ingemarsson studied economics at the University of Constance and received his master's from ESCP Business School.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

