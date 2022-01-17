All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by “$”. Q4 and FY 2021 Highlights Quarterly sales of 2,899 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q4 2021 vs. 3,751 tonnes in Q4 2020; Annual V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 11,393 tonnes in 2021, representing an 11% increase over 2020 and exceeding lower-end of 2021 V 2 O 5 sales guidance Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,003 tonnes in Q4 2021 vs. 3,340 tonnes in Q4 ...

LGO:CA