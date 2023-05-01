Continued Growth Towards Cloud Microservices

Largo Announces the Appointment of Andrea Weinberg to its Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces today that Andrea Weinberg has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board").

Largo Announces the Appointment of Andrea Weinberg to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

J. Alberto Arias, Chairman of Largo's Board of Directors commented: "Andrea's extensive knowledge of the metals sector, global financial markets, and specifically Brazil, her native country where she resides, makes her an excellent addition to our Board of Directors. With Andrea, the Board has gained an invaluable member who will assist the Company in enhancing value for Largo shareholders." He continued: "In addition, Andrea most recently served on the board of Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV") during its founding, providing her with a thorough understanding of both the vanadium market fundamentals and the innovative business model we developed between Largo, Largo Clean Energy and LPV. It is our view that LPV has the potential to substantially improve the competitiveness of the vanadium flow battery industry in the future and the prospects of vanadium demand in general."

Andrea Weinberg commented: "As the vanadium industry enters an exciting new phase of growth, largely driven by the world's decarbonization needs and clean energy transition, it is my pleasure to join Largo's Board of Directors and work closely with the management team and other Board members to execute on the Company's two-pillar business strategy. Largo has developed a compelling business proposition to help advance a low-carbon future and I am excited to be a part of it going forward."

Ms. Weinberg is a Director of Cosan, a Brazilian holding company of logistics, gas, fuels, lubricants and mining assets in Brazil. She has over 25 years of experience in the financial markets working at companies such as BTG Pactual, BlackRock for Latin American and Global Emerging Market funds, AllianceBernstein and Dynamo Administradora de Recursos covering commodities (metals & mining, pulp and paper and oil), amongst other things. Before joining the buyside industry, Ms. Weinberg worked as a sell side analyst at Merrill Lynch (2004-2007) and Goldman Sachs (1998-2004) covering the Metals & Mining sector. Ms. Weinberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a Master's Degree in Financial Engineering & Operations Research from Columbia University.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing an ilmenite concentration plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business support a low carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and updates on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO to receive an instant automated call back.

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7769.html

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as Joint Broker with immediate effect

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Seeks Geophysical Permits for the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to declare that its consultants, Grander Exploration, will be applying for the required exploration permits for the Company's summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The CLR property belonging to the Company is encircled by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) high-profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) project. F3 announced the discovery of the JR high-grade uranium zone in November 2022, with reported intersections (refer to F3 press release dated Feb. 6, 2023) in drill hole PLN22-038, consisting of 11.0 meters averaging 4.20 percent triuranium octoxide, including a 4.5-meter interval averaging 9.8 percent U3O8, indicating the existence of the newest basement-hosted uranium deposit in Athabasca, similar to Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R uranium deposit.

