How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

RUA GOLD Utilizes VRIFY AI to Prioritize Cumberland, Following up on Exceptional Historic Drill Intercept

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

First Helium

HELI:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU
2025 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

White Cliff Minerals

Land Use Permit issued for Rae Copper Project

Drilling Activities for Rae on Target to Commence in March 2025

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the permitting and operations at its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”). This milestone positions the Company to soon commence maiden drilling activities at the Project, building on the exceptional results of its 2024 maiden campaign, where copper rock chips returned exceptional assays exceeding 60%.

  • Class A Land Use Permit granted by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), enabling drilling activities and camp construction at the Project to commence.
  • Issuance of the land use permit follows a positive screening decision by the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) for the Rae Project, and ensures the project meets all regulator and environmental requirements.
  • Aurora Geosciences (“Aurora”), experts in northern exploration, geology, and geophysics have been contracted to support the 2025 maiden drilling campaign after their successful engagement during 2024. Aurora has over 40 years of experience operating in the Canadian North.
  • The public review period for the Company’s application for a Water Licence at Rae has now closed, with minimal commentary received. The Company anticipates a positive response from the Nunavut Water Board during February.
  • Final planning for the 2025 maiden drilling program is well underway, with updates on drill targeting, contractor selection, and mobilisation expected in due course.

“Significant approval inroads were made over the Christmas period, with a positive screening decision provided by the Nunavut Impact Review Board and the subsequent issue of our Class A Land Use Permit from CIRNAC.

Over the coming weeks I’m looking forward to providing updates on our drill targetin,g and award of contracts associated with drilling at the Rae Project. We are now focused on the safe and efficient mobilisation to Rae, for what will be the first drilling campaign in the greater region in a decade.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gold Mountain Limited

Drilling Targets Defined – Bananal Valley tenement, Lithium Valley, Brazil

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 224 soil samples from the southern section of the Salinas II Project in the Bananal Valley in Brazil. This new data has helped the team define a 14-hole drill program to test 10 high-priority lithium anomalies, some of which are coincident with outcrops of weathered pegmatite. The potential of this emerging Lithium district is highlighted by Latin Resources Collina Lithium Deposit (70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li2O), which lies along regional structural strike from GMN’s Salinas II Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments (Updated 2024)

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore mining firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, Rinehart embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest person, Rinehart has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths has managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing in mid-2024 to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

In addition to Arafura, entrepreneur Rinehart’s investment portfolio also contains other ex-China, green-transition-focused companies such as Australian lithium firm Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), as well as rare earths producers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF). Rinehart’s role in the acquisition of Azure Minerals’ Andover lithium project in Western Australia alongside lithium giant SQM (NYSE:SQM) also made headlines in the past year.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Pilot Plant Downstream Process Produces Lithium Carbonate with 99.78% Purity


Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of lithium fields in Northern Argentina.

Argentina’s Lithium Resource Holds Potential to Power the Global Energy Transition

As the global energy landscape shifts towards cleaner alternatives, Argentina's position within the Lithium Triangle is emerging as a focal point for savvy investors.

This geological marvel, spanning Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, holds over half of the world's known lithium reserves, with Argentina poised to become a linchpin in the global lithium supply chain.

The country's vast salt flats, or 'salares', are not just natural wonders but veritable treasure troves for those looking to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage solutions.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock Trend Capital Announces Loan to eGOD Digital Labs for Dogecoin Mining

$4m Grant Awarded for Springdale & Collie advancement

Drilling Targets Defined – Bananal Valley tenement, Lithium Valley, Brazil

First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Battery Metals Investing

$4m Grant Awarded for Springdale & Collie advancement

Precious Metals Investing

First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Zinc Investing

Zinc Stocks: 4 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Silver Investing

Junior Silver Exploration: Risks and Opportunities for Investors

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Tech Investing

CoTec to Participate in "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16th At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

×