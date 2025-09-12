Lancaster Resources Appoints Veteran Explorer Ross Brown as VP, Exploration to Lead Lake Cargelligo Gold Project Amid Record Gold Prices

Lancaster Resources Appoints Veteran Explorer Ross Brown as VP, Exploration to Lead Lake Cargelligo Gold Project Amid Record Gold Prices

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR,OTC:LANRF | OTC:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ( the "Company" or "Lancaster") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Brown as Vice President of Exploration to spearhead the advancement of Lancaster's flagship Lake Cargelligo Gold Project in New South Wales, Australia.

The announcement comes as gold surges to its highest price in history , creating the perfect backdrop for Lancaster's push into one of Australia's most prolific gold belts.

Highlights

  • Gold at all-time highs – appointment aligns with record investor demand for gold exploration.
  • Ross Brown joins as VP Exploration – over 40 years of discovery success in Australia and abroad.
  • Proven track record – founder of ASX-listed Oklo Uranium and Inca Minerals, founded/co-founded numerous other exploration companies;
  • Flagship project positioned for discovery – Lake Cargelligo spans 28,768 hectares in the gold-rich Central Lachlan Fold Belt.
  • High-grade historical results – up to 204 g/t Au and 273 g/t Ag from rock chips; 16m @ 5.83 g/t Au and 7.20 g/t Ag from channel sampling. 1
  • Next steps – exploration work in progress to define high-priority drill targets and advance toward drilling.

Ross Brown is a discovery-focused leader in the exploration sector, with deep expertise across gold, copper, silver, uranium, and polymetallic systems. His entrepreneurial track record includes building ASX-listed companies from the ground up and consistently generating value for shareholders.

"Bringing Ross Brown on board marks a turning point for Lancaster," said Andrew Watson, CEO of Lancaster Resources. "With gold prices hitting record highs and investor appetite stronger than ever, Ross's leadership gives Lancaster the technical depth and discovery record to unlock Lake Cargelligo's true potential. This is more than an appointment — it's the beginning of a new chapter of discovery for Lancaster."

Lancaster's near-term exploration program at Lake Cargelligo will include geological mapping, geochemistry, and updated geophysics, designed to rapidly define drill targets and accelerate the project's advancement.

About Ross Brown

Ross Brown has nearly four decades of exploration success across Australia, Africa, and South America. He was the founder and Managing Director of Oklo Uranium and Inca Minerals , two ASX-listed companies that advanced early-stage projects into high-profile exploration plays. Over his career, Ross has:

  • Founded and grown multiple successful exploration ventures
  • Built a reputation for expertise across multiple deposit types, including porphyry, IOCG, epithermal, intrusion-related, sedimentary, and polymetallic systems.
  • Actively contributed to the professional community as a member of AusIMM .

Ross is also known for his ability to communicate complex geology in clear, accessible terms , both to technical teams and to investors, a skill that will be instrumental in advancing Lancaster's gold story at Lake Cargelligo.

Mr. Brown is also a Director, Company Secretary, and Public Officer of Lancaster's wholly owned subsidiary, Lancaster Gold Australia Pty Ltd., which holds the Lake Cargelligo Gold Project.

Andrew Watson, P.Eng., President, CEO, and a Director of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. Watson has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company and is not independent of the Company.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is a Canadian exploration company advancing a portfolio of critical mineral and gold projects in established mining jurisdictions. The company holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Lake Cargelligo gold project in New South Wales, Australia, covering more than 28,768 hectares with a history of drilling and exploration. In Canada, Lancaster's assets include the Lac Iris polymetallic project and an option to acquire the Trans-Taiga project in Quebec's James Bay region, as well as the Piney Lake gold project and uranium projects at Catley Lake and Centennial East in Saskatchewan's Athabasca basin. Lancaster's diversified land position provides exposure to gold, uranium, polymetallic and lithium exploration opportunities.

Andrew Watson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
andrew@lancaster-resources.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed, approved, nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties constitutes forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

1 Sources include: (1) Carpentaria Exploration Ltd., 2014 Annual Report for EL8095; (2) Aberfoyle Exploration Pty Ltd., First and Final Report for EL1770, June 1982; (3) Lachlan Resources N.L., First Six-Month Progress Report for EL2914; and (4) MinView database from the Geological Survey of NSW ( https://www.resources.nsw.gov.au/geological-survey/mi nview ).


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

