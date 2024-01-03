Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") announces entry into a Spin-Off Agreement with Lancaster's wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") to spin off a majority of its interest in Nelson Lake Copper to Lancaster Resources shareholders. Incorporated on December 15, 2023, and extra-provincially registered in Saskatchewan, Nelson Lake has a 100% interest in the Nelson Lake Copper property in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Nelson Lake Copper property is adjacent to notable copper exploration projects, such as Cosa Resources Heron Property and Rio Tinto's Janice Lake (optioned from Forum Energy). The 5,722-hectare property targets sedimentary hosted copper in the Wollaston Domain copperbelt offers a unique copper exploration opportunity.

Share Distribution Details

Pursuant to the Spin-Off Agreement, the parties shall enter into an Arrangement Agreement and a Plan of Arrangement whereby Lancaster will issue 550,000 Lancaster common shares with a deemed value of $0.06 each to Nelson Lake in exchange for 1,600,000 Nelson Lake shares at a deemed value of $0.02 each. Approximately 1,000,000 common shares of Nelson Lake (the " Dividend Shares ") will be distributed to Lancaster shareholders at the closing of the transaction.

The record date to determine voting rights and the rights to receive Dividend Shares is January 9, 2024 (the " Record Date "). Shareholders of Lancaster as of January 9, 2024, will be eligible to receive Dividend Shares at a distribution ratio of one Dividend Share for every 50 Lancaster shares held. Shares of Lancaster Resources purchased in the market require 3 business days before ownership is established, so shares purchased after the close of trading on Thursday, January 4, 2023, will not be eligible to receive Dividend Shares. Completion of the spin-off transaction is conditional upon the parties entering into an Arrangement Agreement and a Plan of Arrangement, completing an audit of the financial statements of Nelson Lake, completing a 43-101 Technical Report of the Nelson Lake Copper Project and obtaining approvals of the British Columbia Supreme Court and of the shareholders of Lancaster. The spin-off transaction will not affect the shareholdings of Lancaster common shares and there will be no change in the corporate structure of Lancaster. Lancaster Shareholders holding shares as of the Record Date will receive shares in Nelson Lake Copper Corp. in addition to shares held in Lancaster Resources.

Executive Comments

Penny White, President & CEO of Lancaster Resources, stated: "We are thrilled to unlock shareholder value through this strategic spin-off, enabling Nelson Lake to independently exploit its copper project to its full potential."

Lancaster's Ongoing Commitment

Lancaster Resources remains committed to exploring and developing critical metals, including the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico and the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property in Quebec.

The spin-off transaction will be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction will not exceed 25% of Lancaster's market capitalization.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster's vision is to produce Net Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar or geothermal energy.

Lancaster holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Similarities of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project to the Corvette Property do not guarantee exploration success at the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project. Lancaster's wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp., owns the Nelson Lake Copper property in Saskatchewan, Canada. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (‘Lancaster') is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pivotal regulatory site visit at its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico. The site visit, conducted on November 14, included key staff from the Bureau of Land Management (‘ BLM ') and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (‘ EMNRD ').

During the visit, the Lancaster team, alongside representatives from BLM and EMNRD, conducted a thorough walk-through of the proposed drilling locations and geophysical program. This comprehensive review focused on several crucial aspects, such as access routes, site conditions, and local vegetation. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for open discussions regarding the planned drilling activities, access requirements, and the full claim area geophysical work at the site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has declared Lancaster's Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.

"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") CEO provides an update on Lancaster's recent exploration activities and upcoming milestones related to the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

"We are thrilled to share the significant progress we have made over the last few months and outline our strategic plans for the upcoming quarters," says Penny White, Lancaster's CEO and President. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each phase of our project has made valuable use of resources, and we are confident that our efforts will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 1,143,286 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $40,015 (the "Third Tranche"). ALX sold 14,086,144 FT Units in three tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $493,015.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) announces that it has granted stock options pursuant to its 2022 10% rolling stock option plan to a director and a consultant of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 208,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at $0.74 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant (the "Options

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 334,053 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to a director and an officer pursuant to the Company's 2022 10% fixed restricted share unit plan at a deemed value of CAD$0.74. 100% of the RSUs will vest on January 5, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to the VP Development and key consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 150,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.80 per share.

About Brunswick Exploration

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

New discoveries of precious and battery metals and progress towards surfacing value for shareholders through a spinout of a potentially large nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Highlights

Channel Sampling Program Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report new assays from an additional thirteen drill holes completed at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling has continued to intersect significant intervals of high-grade (>2.0% Li 2 O) spodumene mineralization in the South Zone, all within dyke MR-4, showing excellent continuity of width and high-grade lithium values.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×