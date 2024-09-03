Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

AuKing Mining

AKN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources Announces Departure of Director

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR | OTCQB: LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" and the "Company") announces that Heather Williamson has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2024.

Heather Williamson is stepping down from the Board to focus on other professional and personal commitments. The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Heather for her invaluable contributions to Lancaster Resources and extend their best wishes as she embarks on her next chapter.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring critical minerals. Lancaster owns 100% of the uranium-prospective contiguous Catley Lake and Centennial East claims in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, which together cover 8,117 hectares. The properties are immediately adjacent to the Cameco Centennial deposit claims. The Cameco Centennial deposit is located just 12 km to the west and has notable uranium concentrations of up to 8.78% U3O8 over 33.9m and 25.6% U3O8 over 0.5m Approximately 24km southwest of Lancaster's claims is the Cameco Dufferin deposit, which has shown assays of up to 1.73% U3O8 over 6.5m. Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties does not necessarily indicate the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size, and has been approved for drilling permits. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 42 mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the exploration and development of projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com

Tel: 604 923 6100

Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR | OTCQB: LANRF | FRA:6UF0), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksotc stockslithium stockslithium explorationcse:lcruranium investinglithium investingLithium Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster"), a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a service agreement with KorrAI Technologies Inc. ("Korrai"), a pioneering artificial intelligence, earth systems modelling, and remote imaging company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Lancaster's mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to optimize and enhance its critical mineral exploration projects.

Under the terms of this agreement, KorrAI will provide Lancaster with advanced geospatial data products to identify field targets for sampling. This technology will be integral to Lancaster's exploration activities, specifically for uranium at the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties. The scope of KorrAI's work, as outlined in the contract, will include the identification and digitization of outcrop exposures from AI-based detection, mapping of iron oxide signatures, mapping and source vectoring of vegetation stress signatures, integrating geological and geophysical datasets, and the recommendation of exploration targets for field exploration and sampling programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" and the "Company") announces an update on its exploration plans for its Uranium prospective Catley Lake & Centennial East properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Miguel Paucar Joins Lancaster Resources Advisory Board to Propel Corporate Growth and Sustainable Operations

Miguel Paucar Joins Lancaster Resources Advisory Board to Propel Corporate Growth and Sustainable Operations

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Paucar, B.Sc., M.Sc. to its Advisory Board. With over 28 years of extensive experience in the international mining sector, Miguel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his work across diverse geographical regions including South Africa, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. His career has encompassed significant roles in both underground and open-pit mining as well as geomechanics.

Miguel notably served as the Mining Director at Sigma Lithium from 2021 to 2022, where he spearheaded major advancements in lithium extraction technologies and sustainability practices. Under his leadership, the company implemented initiatives such as using 100% renewable energy and recycled water, producing "quintuple zero green" lithium with a focus on zero tailings dams and zero hazardous waste.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paola Rojas as a member of its Advisory Board. With her extensive experience in metals, energy, and technology investments, Paola will provide strategic insights and guidance to support Lancaster's growth and development.

Paola Rojas is a recognized corporate advisor, investor, and director with a significant track record in the Australian and American markets. As a principal at Synergy Resource Capital, she has spearheaded numerous successful initiatives, overseeing more than USD $80 million in mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising efforts with a strong focus on lithium, copper and precious metals. Her expertise in cross-border deal design, financial analysis, and investor relations will be invaluable to Lancaster as it continues to expand its project portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Highlights

  • Greg Foofat - With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Foofat has contributed to transactions exceeding $24 billion in M&A and A&D and approximately $5 billion in equity and debt financing.
  • Patrick Laperrière - Mr. Laperrière has overseen mining portfolios for Canada's largest pension funds and has led extensive equity raises for Canadian brokerage firms.
  • Jay Swartzentruber - As Director at Canam Metals, Mr. Swartzentruber is set to produce lithium and gold with exceptionally low production costs.

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is delighted to welcome three distinguished professionals to its advisory board: Greg Foofat, Patrick Laperrière, and Jay Swartzentruber.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Clarification to Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 30 August 2024

Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot”) refers to the announcement dated 30 August 2024 entitled “Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC repossess Horizon and Halo lithium projects” (the “Original Announcement”) pursuant to which the Company announced that Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”), in which Chariot holds a 24.1% interest, was in the process of terminating property option agreements entered into by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Horizon Lithium LLC and Halo Lithium LLC, with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) listed Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE:PNRG) (“Pan American Energy”) and POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE:POWR) (“POWR”), respectively. This action by Mustang will result in Horizon Lithium LLC’s and Halo Lithium LLC’s repossession of full and unencumbered ownership of the Horizon Lithium Project and Halo Lithium Project, respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol leaning against lithium ore and blue batteries.

5 Best-performing Lithium Stocks of 2024

As the market moves into the second half of year, the lithium sector has continued to experience challenges.

However, after 2023's broad fluctuations, the lithium sector exhibited greater stability in the first half of 2024.

While oversupply and weak prices kept some companies from registering large gains during the period, others saw share price growth. Read on to discover which lithium-focused companies on Canadian and Australian exchanges have performed the best in 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Chariot Corporation Limited (‘CC9’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CC9, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 4 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Brazil money.

Sigma Lithium to Double Grota do Cirilo Output Capacity with Brazilian Bank Loan

Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML) announced on Thursday (August 29) that a development loan of 487 million Brazilian reais will allow it to double the production capacity of its Grota do Cirilo lithium operation.

The National Brazilian Bank for Economic and Social Development has made a binding commitment to provide Sigma with the funds, which will allow the company to build a second Greentech carbon-neutral plant.

With the new plant, Sigma will be able to boost it annual output of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from 270,000 metric tons to about 520,000 metric tons. "Quintuple Zero" refers to the product’s five key environmental attributes: zero carbon emissions, zero use of potable water, zero hazardous chemicals, zero tailings dams and zero use of dirty power.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

At-the-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024, 15 July 2024, 2 August 2024 and 15 August 2024) to raise $600,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 4,800,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM (Set-off Shares).

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC Repossess Horizon and Halo Lithium Projects

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) owns 24.1% of Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”), which through two wholly owned subsidiaries, is in the process of repossessing full, unencumbered ownership of the Horizon and Halo lithium projects located in the Big Smoky Valley claystone-hosted lithium play near Tonopah, Nevada, United States (see the ‘Property Option Agreements’ section below).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

Related News

Resource Investing

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

Resource Investing

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Battery Metals Investing

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Gold Investing

Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

uranium investing

Licence Application Granted for Ulytau Uranium Project

Resource Investing

1km Long Copper Zone Grading up to 3% Discovered at Ti-Tree

Uranium Investing

Production Ramp-Up Hits Key Milestone as First NIMCIX Column Achieves Nameplate Capacity

×