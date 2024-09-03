Lancaster Resources Announces Departure of Director

Lancaster will also make full use of direct lithium extraction technology (DLE), allowing it to recover the majority of lithium from brine deposits with minimal environmental impact.
Lancaster’s Alkali Flat lithium project is a closed-basin deposit situated in New Mexico, believed to be the next frontier for lithium. Notably, Alkali Flat also displays very similar geology to Clayton Valley in Nevada, currently the site of the only producing lithium brine in the country.
The company’s secondary lithium asset, the Trans-Taiga, is a lithium pegmatite property spanning 3,520 acres near Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette and Winsome Resources’ Cancet deposits.
Besides lithium, the company also has two high-impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin, targeting high-grade uranium. The Catley Lake and Centennial East properties, spanning 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares, respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. The Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada hosts some of the world’s largest and highest-grade uranium deposits and home to some of the biggest mines, including Cameco’s McArthur River and Cigar Lake uranium mines. Lancaster’s assets are adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca Basin.
Lancaster has completed its spin-off of the Nelson Lake Copperproject and its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson, which now operates as a separate company that owns 100 percent of the Nelson Lake copper project consisting of one mining claim of 5,746 hectares in Saskatchewan.
In April 2024, Lancaster acquired the Piney Lake gold property which covers an area of 2,267.8 hectares, and is nestled approximately 65 kilometers east of La Ronge Provincial Park and a mere 2.5 kilometres east of North Arrow Minerals' Pikoo property.
Lancaster Resources is guided by a highly experienced and respected technical team.
Exploration consultant Rodney Blakestad is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, having discovered multiple high-value deposits throughout his career including Alaska's largest operating gold mine, Fort Knox. Gary Lohman also sits on the company's advisory board, providing extensive expertise in geological, geochemical and geophysical exploration techniques.
With its collaborative agreement with KorrAI Technologies, a pioneer in hyper-spectral imaging, Lancaster is also redefining and enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements and other critical minerals. This cutting edge technology effectively minimizes environmental impact, optimizes resource discovery, and accelerates production.
Management Team
Penny White - President and CEO
Penny White is an accomplished business leader with over 20 years of experience in the capital markets. As Lancaster Lithium's president and CEO, she brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the company. White has a diverse background, with experience in sectors like mining, pharmaceuticals and clean energy. She co-founded a pharmaceutical company that was later acquired for $342 million and was the chairman of Highbury Energy for 10 years, overseeing the development of the company’s gasification technology and registration of a patent to create high-grade synthetic gas from biomass.
White has been recognized in PROFIT Magazine's W100 list of top entrepreneurs and has raised over $50 million for companies she has founded. In addition to her Law Degree, Penny has completed the Oxford Leading Sustainable Corporations Programme and the Oxford Climate Emergency Programme from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. She is deeply committed to fighting climate change and working towards a more sustainable future.
White believes that by taking care of our planet, we can create a better world for ourselves and future generations.
Andrew Watson - Vice-president of Engineering and Operations
With 22 years in the natural resources sector, Andrew Watson’s portfolio spans lithium brine initiatives in New Mexico and Alberta, hard rock pegmatites in Quebec, uranium, copper and gold projects in Saskatchewan, and polymetallic (Fe-V-Co-Au) project exploration and development in Alberta. Watson has also had significant success in oil and gas and conventional energy, including divesting numerous companies in oil and gas as well as gold, copper, and uranium.
His experience includes working as VP of engineering and operations for Lancaster Lithium, developing lithium brine and critical mineral properties.Previous to that, Watson was COO of Prism Diversified, where he led the technical development of two substantial battery metal critical mineral opportunities on over 850 square miles of highly prospective resource. Additionally, Watson is leading the engineering and economic studies for a surface polymetallic (Fe-V-Co-Au) ore body with a focus on recovery technologies that minimize environmental impact.
Rick Huang - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Rick Huang has been the CFO of Lancaster Resources for 2 years. He has over 15 years’ experience as a director and officer in public companies. Between 2012 and 2014, he chaired the compensation and corporate governance committee for Great Northern Gold Exploration Corporation. For 11 years, from 2007 to 2018, he was the CFO of Hanwei Energy Services (TSX:HE), managing its finance, banking, and compliance departments. He has overseen accounting for subsidiaries in Canada, China, and Kazakhstan. His roles have encompassed investor relations, AGM preparations, and international joint venture negotiations. His experience also spans roles at companies like Pepsi Bottling Group (Canada) and Coca-Cola China. Huang has been involved with Datable Technology (TSXV:TTM) since May 2015 and previously with Poydras Gaming Finance. (TSXV:PYD). He’s been a designated CPA, CGA since 2005 and has an MBA from the University of Western Ontario in 2001.
Rodney Blakestad - Exploration Consultant
Rodney Blakestad is a highly experienced consulting geologist with a successful career spanning over 40 years. Throughout his career, Blakestad has been involved in the discovery of numerous commercial-grade deposits, including the bulk-tonnage potential of the largest operating gold mine in Alaska (Fort Knox, now at 10M ounces), the first leached-cap porphyry systems discovered in Alaska (Taurus-Bluff and others), Cerro Caliche bulk-tonnage gold discovery near Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico, the Anderson Mountain and Red Mountain VMS deposits in the Alaska range, USA and numerous volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits (VMS) in the Delta District, Alaska, USA. He has also discovered several gold placers in Alaska, USA.
Blakestad's expertise in minerals exploration was developed through his university education at the University of Alaska, where he studied advanced geochemistry, with special topical studies on gold geochemistry, the origin and transport of large gold particles and leached outcrop interpretation. Additionally, he has traveled throughout western Canada, the US and Mexico studying alteration facies and leached cap rocks of porphyry systems and some gold deposits to distinguish between barren deposits and mineralized systems.
In addition to his geological expertise, Blakestad has a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Law School, where he studied natural resources and environmental law. This background has led him to focus on brine lithium deposits that can be processed with minimal surface degradation, and water consumption, and use alternatives to fossil fuels for the entire recovery process. Blakestad is a certified professional geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a registered professional geologist in the State of Alaska. He has also been a board of director and/or vice-president of exploration for several publicly traded companies.
Daniel Card - Technical Committee
Danial Card, P.Geo, RPGeo, a professional Geophysicist, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba and is currently registered in Canada and Australia. His career started with Xstrata (now Glencore) where he worked his way up to project geophysicist at Raglan Mine in northern Quebec then went on to serve at Xstrata’s Western Australian operations Cosmos and Sinclair in the Leinstern-Wiluna nickel camp, where he played a key role in the discovery and definition of the 9 MT Odysseus nickel sulphide deposit.
Following his tenure at Xstrata, Card went on to work as senior geophysicist for Southern Geoscience Consultants in Perth, WA, where he served as the staff electromagnetics specialist. He also served as the technical lead on many mineral exploration projects. Card continued as a senior technical consultant to Abitibi Geophysics and an expert peer reviewer for the journal “Exploration Geophysics”. He then founded EarthEx, a company specialized in geophysical prospecting, data interpretation, 3D modeling and target definition,
Gary Lohman — Qualified Persons and Advisor
Gary Lohman is one of the founding members of and currently serves as the chief operating officer for both Royal Stewart Resources Corp and Thistle Resources. He also holds the position of vice-president at Nine Mile Metals. With four decades of management experience, Lohman brings a wealth of knowledge in precious and base metal exploration both inside and outside the mining industry.
A graduate of the esteemed geology programme at the University of Toronto in 1981, Lohman’s proficiency spans various geological, geochemical and geophysical exploration techniques. He has applied these skills in numerous geological contexts, including volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS), porphyry copper/molybdenum and iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style deposits. His expansive experience extends to conducting evaluations and research on bonanza grade and bulk tonnage gold-silver properties located in Canada, Mexico, California, Ecuador and Chile.
Patrick Cruickshank - Advisor
Patrick Cruickshank brings over 20 years of experience from the wealth management sector working for Merrill Lynch, Legg Mason and Citigroup Capital Markets, where he focused on creating and protecting wealth while specializing in funding growth companies. Cruickshank was an NFLPA Advisor from 2000 to 2012, until transitioning into the private equity sector. Since 2012, he has concentrated on acquiring, funding and growing companies in the energy and resource sector.
Cruickshank is the current Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE). He also serves on a number of private resource companies and is a frequent speaker/interviewee on the resource sector investment space, in Australia, Chile, Canada and the USA.
Cruickshank is a former Canadian Olympic/U23 soccer player, US NCAA Division 1 collegiate player and coach. He received his MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University in 1989.
Heather Williamson - Director, VP Corporate Finance and Corporate Secretary
Heather Williamson is a seasoned finance and legal professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She has worked as a paralegal and in corporate finance for several public companies, including Boston Pizza International and Angiotech Pharmaceuticals. Williamson's expertise in finance and the legal industry is demonstrated by her successful completion of over $10 million in financing for a public company, including spearheading all aspects of an initial public offering and successful listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
She is well-versed in finance closings, IPOs and compliance with securities and stock exchange regulations. In addition to her extensive experience, Williamson is currently working towards her MBA at Royal Roads University. She currently serves as the director and vice-president of corporate finance for Lancaster Lithium, where she leads the company's corporate and securities compliance strategy.
William “Bill” Feyerabend - Advisor and Qualified Person
William Feyerabend brings with him a vast wealth of experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America. He has authored technical reports for claim blocks in Nevada’s lithium development epi-center, including the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, NV and especially Clayton Valley. Notably, Feyerabend set the discovery well for Pure Energy.
Feyerabend has extensive experience in generating lithium brine targets and serving as a Qualified Person for lithium projects in Nevada, California, Utah, and Argentina. He has had roles with major companies such as US Borax and Gold Fields Mining and played a part in the discovery and development of four significant mineral projects. His international exposure is equally extensive, having worked on projects in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, China, Colombia, Ghana, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United States, and Venezuela. This wealth of international experience will prove invaluable as Lancaster Resources continues to expand and enhance its operations.
Mohammad Asefi - Technical Committee
Mohammad Asefi received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in antennas and microwave engineering from the American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, in 2009 and 2011 respectively, and his PhD in electrical and computer engineering in 2016 from the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada. From 2016 to 2017 he was a postdoctoral fellow at the electromagnetic imaging laboratory at the University of Manitoba. He was the director of research at 151 Research Inc. between 2017 and 2020 with a focus on biomedical imaging, stored grain monitoring using electromagnetic waves, and the development of electromagnetic imaging systems, and near-field measurements. He was the product development manager (Advanced Research) at Agco Winnipeg between 2020 and 2023 with a focus on the research and development of electromagnetic imaging systems/techniques for monitoring grain bins. He is currently the CTO of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions where he works on cutting-edge technologies for drone-based magnetic and electromagnetic data acquisition and analysis systems.