Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent today with KorrAI Technologies Inc., a pioneering hyper-spectral imaging company. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the exploration landscape for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

The collaboration between Lancaster Resources and KorrAI holds the promise of transforming the current exploration paradigm through the use of cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology. KorrAI's innovative approach will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly in the pursuit of lithium and other critical minerals that are a vital component for advancing green energy technologies.

"We are truly excited to embark on this strategic partnership with KorrAI," said Andrew Watson, VP Engineering and Operations of Lancaster Resources. "By integrating KorrAI's state-of-the-art hyper-spectral imaging technology into our exploration processes, we anticipate a rapid change in how we explore and develop lithium and other critical minerals. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainable resource development and positions Lancaster Resources at the forefront of technological advancements in the mining industry."

KorrAI's hyper-spectral imaging technology enables a comprehensive analysis of numerous spectral imaging technologies, providing valuable insights into the presence of lithium, uranium, REEs, and other critical minerals. The advanced capabilities of KorrAI's technology have the potential to streamline exploration efforts, reduce environmental impact, optimize resource discovery, and lead to significant production much faster.

"We are proud to collaborate with Lancaster Resources, a forward-thinking exploration company dedicated to responsible mining practices," stated Rob McEwan, Co-Founder and CPO of KorrAI. "Our hyper-spectral imaging technology opens new possibilities for mineral exploration, and we believe that this partnership will not only enhance the efficiency of Lancaster Resources' operations but also contribute to the responsible extraction of critical minerals that power the clean energy transition."

While the letter of intent is non-binding, both companies are committed to advancing discussions towards a formalized agreement. The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of each organization, combining Lancaster Resources' expertise in lithium exploration with KorrAI's cutting-edge technology to drive innovation in the exploration and extraction of critical minerals.

Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Recognizing the importance of the diverse interests of various stakeholders, Lancaster will review and consider the environmental, social, and economic impacts of all its planned activities.

Andrew Watson, P.Eng., a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is the VP, Engineering and Operations for Lancaster.

About KorrAI Technologies Inc.

KorrAI harnesses the power of satellites and AI to detect features and changes in Earth systems. It offers fast and accurate risk maps and customized models to diverse industries, enabling smarter decisions in a changing climate.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services for the exploration of lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals

Lancaster's project portfolio includes rights to acquire the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and the Nelson Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, held through its subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, ability to enter into a long form agreement for the acquisition of the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

lancaster resourceslcr:cccse:lcrbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it today completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 19, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

In a release issued under the same headline today by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that in the second paragraph, the "Record Date" has been changed to February 5, 2024, and in the fourth and tenth paragraphs, the "Meeting" date has been corrected to March 15, 2024. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is offering a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will consist of up to 4,000,000 units at an issue price of $0.05 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of three years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LCR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LCR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lancaster Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that the environmental permits for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 and 3 have been approved for up to 50,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") of concentrate for eight mining claims. Following approval of the environmental permits, five of the principal claims were approved by the regional office of the National Mining Agency ("ANM") and forwarded to the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") in Brasilia for final review of the life-of-mine permit applications. The Phases 2 and 3 environmental permits were approved with conditions generally in line with the Phase 1 permit and are consistent with the current environmental and community engagement programs already underway

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces it has granted Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on its 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has agreed to waive its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") announces an update on the commissioning process at its Molo Graphite Mine ("Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Since announcing first graphite production in June 2023, the Company has progressed methodically through debottlenecking and optimization activities to achieve the plant nameplate capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 25,121,583 warrants expiring on February 29, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 54,545,455 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on April 5, 2021. Following the extension, 12,571,073 warrants will expire on February 3, 2026, and 12,550,510 warrants will expire on February 19, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

February 2, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly "Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.") (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") announces that further to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023 whereby the Company entered into two Property Option Agreements with Zachary St-Denis for the acquisition of a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR in 4 claims blocks (Case Agreement 3 claims blocks) (Sangster Agreement 1 claim block) (the "Agreements") located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, the Company has amended certain terms of the Agreement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site to process concentrates from the Company's NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals deposit and planned mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") (collectively, "the NICO Project "). The NICO Project would produce three metals identified on Canada's Critical Minerals List needed in the energy transition and new technologies, being cobalt, bismuth and copper. In addition to the Critical Minerals, the Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also contains more than one million ounces of gold.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

Max Resource Discovers 5 New Copper and Silver Targets at CESAR

Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Nanalysis Announces Upcoming Webinar and Conference Participation

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

Copper Investing

Max Resource Discovers 5 New Copper and Silver Targets at CESAR

Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Starts Hook Lake Drill Program

Gold Investing

Freegold Continues to Intercept Higher Grade Mineralization in Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

×